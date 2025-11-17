Hey Pandas, What’s Something Guys Do That Women Find Attractive? (Closed)

Sometimes men just casually do things and are oblivious to what comes across to women or anyone for that matter. What should we do more of, since I’m too dumb to pick up on subtle signs?
i dunno maybe when they genuinely laugh? but uh same goes for women lmao.
i think when they are careful and show some love towards their family. idk why but i always found kinda stupid to be ashamed of your parents, so when a guy is confident enough to express his feelings in front of other people i think is cute.
I’m going on a limb here to see if people agree, but this is what I think as a guy.
The most admirable guys, the ones I think come across as the most attractive to others are those who are comfortable doing things that aren’t ‘masculine’, like they don’t feel the need to prove their “manliness” to others in order to feel manly.
It depends, because if a man is different he can be likable for other women.
Honestlyyyy… decency is probably the base line for any person, male or female .-.
If you want to get specific on compatibility, for friendship or more, I like looking at the MBTI types :P it doesnt tell you who you should be friends with, but each type has their own type they’re particularly attracted to.
Other than that…
I dunno. If the dude is kind, that’s really nice because you know he cares and tries. Even if he’s not the sharpest mind around, you don’t have to count his mistakes for not caring. And it’s endearing.
And if a woman likes children, guys who are good with children are like angels
Simply being a good person, being kind, friendly, honest.
Sense of humour. I love a man who can make me laugh.
I personally think a man that actually listens to me instead of planning what they will say next while I’m talking. I know that some women do it to, but it’s mostly men. Also, a man that lets himself be him, and doesn’t pretend to be a “macho man”, you like to knit? Don’t hide it, knit!
Dishes! It is very attractive when a man does his share without being prompted. Men who can take care of themselves and can cook and clean. Partners in life should be actual partners. I am complimented by having my husband in my life and not burdened. I don’t mind helping him out either but he appreciates it instead of expecting it.
Working with his hands. It can be anything from basic household maintenance like fixing the faucet to a skill like carpentry. Idk what it is, but ooh, I love watching a man do manual work.
Really listening and remembering things you’ve said in conversations with him. Sticking up for the less fortunate and defenseless creatures. NO HUNTING!
This has probably already been said but when they’re a gentleman and respect your boundaries. For example, I’m waiting till marriage to do the do and it is all by choice, people tell me it’s not that serious, but to me it is. I want to find seine that will respect my wishes and still be able to have fun and joke around about things.
Another one is when he’s good with kids, makes my heart skip a beat!
