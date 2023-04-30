Every Modern Family episode has the workings of a great humorous showing, giving viewers a memorable time and the “Starry Night” episode is no different. This episode was the show’s overall 18th episode and it is filled with hilarious mishaps, touching family moments, and unforgettable performances, making it a standout in the show’s long run. It also drew upon the famous Van Gogh painting which is a motif in this episode. Modern Family’s winning combination of sharp writing, talented ensemble cast, and heartfelt family moments that kept fans tuning in week after week was also present in this episode.
The best moments of Season 1 Episode 18, “Starry Night,” offer insights into what makes Modern Family such a great show. Touching on memorable family moments and defining what being a good member of a family means. This is one of the show’s episodes that explains why Modern Family remains relevant even after it has come to an end. From Cameron’s elaborate plan to bond with Gloria to Claire’s failed attempts to guide two of her children to become more independent, “Starry Night” has all of the things that make Modern Family great.
Jay’s Astronomy Obsession Leads to New Bonds With His Sons
One of the standout elements of “Starry Night” is how it showcases Jay’s love of astronomy. For much of the episode, Jay is preoccupied with setting up his telescope to catch a glimpse of a rare comet. This obsession leads to a series of mishaps, which is typical Modern Family humour. Jay’s passion for astronomy shines through, demonstrating the power of pursuing one’s interests and hobbies. In spite of his obsession with the stars, this episode showed that the intensity of Jay’s love is not limited to the stars, but it also extends to his children.
For a successful stargazing event, Jay drives out to the desert with Manny and Mitchell, his two sons. This was an event he shared solely with Mitchell, prior to the introduction of Manny to their lives, which hurts Mitchell a bit. This hurt gets worse as Jay encourages Manny to join him in teasing Manny as any brother would do. Mitchell’s anger leads Jay to reveal that Manny had a bad week and needed all the laughs he can get and while Manny is here now, Mitchell is still his first son. In this episode, Manny, Mitchell and Jay all form stronger relationships with each other.
The Focus on Family Is Front and Center in Claire’s Relationship With Her Kids
In addition to showcasing Jay’s love of astronomy and his sons, “Starry Night” also focuses on Claire’s struggle to teach her less independent kids, Haley and Luke. While Alex is known for her academic and extracurricular successes, her other children struggle to find their niche. In the episode, Claire decides not to help Luke with a Van Gogh project or Haley with her baking project. This leads to an art project that is riddled with alien conspiracy theories and cupcakes that not only taste bad but may be hazardous.
This storyline in “Starry Night” is a reminder that every child is unique and has their own strengths and weaknesses. Claire and Jay’s attempts to forge children who grow into fully formed adults is a reminder that the work of becoming a good adult is largely dependent on what parents do in their kid’s early years and when they deviate from the path you as a parent has set for them, at any age, nudging them back is only the right thing to do. Check out images from Modern Family‘s “Starry Night” Episode below:
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!