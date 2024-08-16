Who Played Froggy in The Little Rascals? Meet Jordan Warkol

Jordan Warkol easily became a fan-favorite for his depiction of Froggy alongside the cast of The Little Rascals, including Brittany Ashton (Darla), Travis Tedford (Spanky), and Ross Bagley (Buckwheat). Warkol gained recognition for the role in the 1990s and appeared in more film and television projects such as Carpool (1996), Walker, Texas Ranger (1997), A Bug’s Life (1998), and Rocket Power (1999-2002). His acting career also boasts a rich collection of voice roles spread across film, television, and video game projects.
After making his acting debut at a young age, Jordan Warkol successfully transitioned into an adult performer. However, his days as an actor didn’t stand the test of time for long as he moved on to other career paths away from the entertainment industry. Warkol is carving a career in his field of study with no plans of getting back in front of the camera as an actor. Here’s what the Froggy actor has been up to since he warmed his way into many hearts as a child performer.
Early Life and Background Information
The actor was born on November 21, 1986, in New Rochelle Hospital in New York. Aside from that, details about his background and early life are not public knowledge. He has not shared much about his parents and any siblings he may have shared his childhood with. While his early education is unknown, Jordan Warkol attended California State University Northridge. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing following his graduation in 2010.
Jordan Warkal Began Acting Professionally In 1993
Froggy
Movie: The Little Rascals
Year: 1994
Note: Froggy was played by @JordanFrog who also did voice roles in Hey Arnold, Pixar's A Bug Life, and Rocket Power.@RealEGDaily @90splease #LittleRascals pic.twitter.com/QZV5cGhRJr
— The Voice Artist's Spotlight (@vas_90s) November 18, 2020
At five years of age, Jordan Warkol began his journey as an actor in the 1990s. He made his acting debut in 1993, appearing in one episode of the ABC sitcom Grace Under Fire. He landed his career-defining role in 1994, playing Froggy in The Little Rascals, an adaptation of Hal Roach‘s Our Gang short films. The iconic role was previously portrayed by Billy Laughlin from 1940 to 1944 until production ended for the Our Gang short films.
In 1994, Jordan Warkol appeared in the TV movie The Shaggy Dog and one episode of Thunder Alley TV series. He appeared on The George Carlin Show in 1995 as a young George Jr. He also portrayed a minor role on High Sierra Search and Rescue alongside Robert Conrad, LaVelda Fann, and Jason Lewis. Warkol had a prolific year in 1996 with four television credits, including Coach as Joshua, Sliders as Caleb, and Baywatch as a frightened kid. His 1996 film role is as Travis in Carpool.
Jordan Warkol continued to make guest appearances on television series in 1997, briefly appearing on shows like Walker, Texas Ranger and Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. He landed a more prominent role in Hey Arnold! as Chocolate Boy the same year. Warkol voiced Ant #2 in Bug’s Life (1998). Other notable projects in his resume include 7th Heaven, Judging Amy, The X-Files, Rocket Power, Touched by an Angel, and Whatever Happened to… Robot Jones?. Warkol’s last project as an actor is a voice role in the video game Da Jammies (2006).
What Has Jordan Warkol Been Up To?
According to his LinkedIn profile, Warkol has stepped away from the entertainment industry since his last acting role in 2006. The Little Rascals alum worked with John Robert Powers as an acting teacher from 2008 to 2009 before going into business development. Since 2011, Warkol has served as director of business development at Toon Goggles Inc, an entertainment service for children with family-friendly videos, games, and music certified by the kidSAFE Seal Program.
Jordan Warkol has also held several roles at OTTera, a computer software company. He joined the company in November 2019 as a business development and Ad sales director in Los Angeles County, California. Warkol served as senior director of business development at OTTera from 2021 to 2023. He became the VP, business development in May 2023 and still serves in the role at the time of writing this piece.
Jordan Warkol Is Married To Sandra Melissa
View this post on Instagram
Jordan Warkol has been married to Sandra Melissa since October 6, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia Blake Warkol on February 1, 2022. The family also includes two dogs. Warkol’s Instagram account is filled with memories from his family and he doesn’t shy away from gushing over his wife and daughter on social media. Find out what Travis Tedford has been up to since The Little Rascals.
Follow Us