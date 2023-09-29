The Love Story of Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell

Paul McCartney is an English singer, songwriter, and musician. He was born on 18 June 1942 in Liverpool and taught himself piano, guitar, and songwriting. McCartney is one of the most successful musicians of all time, gaining worldwide fame as a central member of The Beatles.
McCartney has been married to Nancy Shevell since October 2011. She is his third wife and is notably 18 years younger than him. The couple had been together for four years before they got married.
Nancy Shevell’s Background And Career
Nancy Shevell was born on 20 November 1959, in New York City, USA. Shevell studied at Arizona State University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and majored in transportation. She was reportedly the only woman in her graduating class. Shevell also received the Fred Harley Memorial Scholarship for Excellence in Transportation.
Shevell is the vice president of Shevell Group of Companies, a family-owned transportation conglomerate. She joined the company in 1983 as Manager of Administration and advanced to the post of Director of Administration before being named to her present position in 1986. She was also a former board member of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and worked as vice president of the New England Motor Freight which her family owns.
They first met while she was in college and were married for 23 years before divorcing in December 2008. Her first marriage produced one child. She had met McCartney before her first divorce was finalized.
How Did Paul McCartney And Nancy Shevell Meet?
Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell met because they both had homes in the Hamptons, on New York’s Long Island. They first met 20 years prior to their marriage. At the time, Shevell was married to Bruce Blakeman, a lawyer and politician.
McCartney was also married at the time to Linda McCartney, his first wife. Both families socialized together, and McCartney’s children were fond of Shevell and even nicknamed her Jackie O for her fashion sense. Linda McCartney died of breast cancer in 1998, and like her, Nancy Shevell has also struggled with breast cancer.
How Long Did They Date For?
Paul McCartney separated from his second wife, Heather Mills, in April 2006. By the summer of 2007, McCartney and Shevell’s romance had begun with a couple of low-profile meetings. Shevell had also separated from her husband.
On 9 December 2008, Shevell’s divorce from her first husband was completed. Within 12 months, Shevell and McCartney had started dating and were rarely seen separate from each other. She was reported to have adopted his vegetarian lifestyle. After four years of dating, they confirmed their engagement on 6 May 2011.
Paul McCartney And Nancy Shevell Had A Small Wedding
After four years of dating, they got married on 9 October 2011. They got married at Marylebone Town Hall, a municipal building on Marylebone Road in London. Their wedding was very much a family affair. Both the wedding dress and McCartney’s suit were designed by Stella McCartney, a fashion designer who is also Paul McCartney’s second daughter. His first daughter, Mary McCartney, who is a photographer and documentary filmmaker, took photographs of the wedding. Shevell’s son, Arlen Blakeman and McCartney’s only son, James McCartney, gave toasts to the couple during the reception.
The wedding was attended by a number of stars including Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, American film producer and widow of former Beatles lead guitarist, Olivia Harrison, and Barbara Walters, who was Nancy Shevell’s cousin. As the McCartney family is largely vegetarian, two cakes were served at the wedding – a vegan option and a traditional cake. Also, as the wedding was on what would have been John Lennon’s 71st birthday, Paul McCartney made sure to toast his former friend and bandmate.
Their Current Life Together
The couple have now been married for 12 years, and have had an outwardly good marriage in that period. They are involved in various charitable causes. They are often seen in public accompanying each other on several ceremonies and events. In May 2018, when McCartney was declared a Companion of Honour by the British Royal Family for his contribution to music, Shevell joined him for the ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
In June 2019, McCartney was in attendance to show his support when Shevell was honoured at The Jewish Board’s Spring Benefit for her contribution to the Jewish Board. He has also been outspoken about their love, stating that he likes to “overdo” Valentine’s Day for her. The couple have also often been spotted in public with McCartney’s children.