Home
Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release Order

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release Order

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release Order
Home
Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release Order
Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release Order

From her enchanting debut in The Princess Diaries to her compelling performance in Locked Down, Anne Hathaway’s filmography is as diverse as it is impressive. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and explore the cinematic journey of this talented actress, film by film, as we rank them by release order.

The Princess Diaries Sets the Stage

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderIn 2001, a young Anne Hathaway graced the silver screen as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries. It was a role that not only marked her film debut but also catapulted her into the hearts of audiences worldwide. I’m just a girl who loves playing dress-up, Hathaway might have said, embodying the accidental princess with an authenticity that resonated with teens everywhere. Directed by Garry Marshall and based on Meg Cabot’s novel, this comedy became a cultural touchstone. Notably, the film was produced by Whitney Houston and grossed over $168 million, underscoring its success and Hathaway’s star potential.

Brokeback Mountain Showcases Depth

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderFour years later, in 2005, Hathaway took on a supporting role in Brokeback Mountain, demonstrating her range and willingness to embrace more mature themes. This critically acclaimed film allowed her to step away from her princess persona, delving into the complexities of love and loss. Her portrayal added depth to an already poignant narrative, proving her versatility as an actress.

The Devil Wears Prada Cements Versatility

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderThe following year, Hathaway starred in The Devil Wears Prada, a hit that solidified her status as a versatile actress capable of holding her own alongside industry giants like Meryl Streep. Her character’s transformation from a naive graduate to a fashion-savvy assistant is both relatable and inspiring. It’s clear that Hathaway’s performance here set the stage for even more dynamic roles in her future.

Rachel Getting Married Earns Acclaim

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderHathaway’s role as Kym in Rachel Getting Married (2008) is nothing short of breathtaking. As a woman grappling with addiction and familial tensions during her sister’s wedding, she brought an intense emotional truth to the screen. This performance earned her an Oscar nomination and cemented her reputation as an actress with profound emotional range.

Les Misérables Highlights Transformation

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderIn 2012, Hathaway delivered an award-winning performance as Fantine in Les Misérables. Her haunting rendition of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ left many viewers with chills and tears, showcasing not only her vocal talent but also her ability to fully embody a character’s despair and hope. This role earned her numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Interstellar Explores New Realms

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderVenturing into the realm of science fiction, Hathaway joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar in 2014. As astronaut Amelia Brand, she navigated not just space but also complex human emotions, contributing to the film’s critical and box office success. The nerdery was out of control on this movie, she reflected on the experience of working on such an ambitious project.

Colossal Offers Indie Originality

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderIn 2016, Hathaway took on a genre-bending role in Colossal, playing Gloria, a woman whose personal struggles are bizarrely linked to a giant monster attacking Seoul. The film was praised for its originality and for Hathaway’s performance which deftly balanced humor with darker emotional themes.

Oceans 8 Continues Heist Legacy

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderThe all-female heist comedy Ocean’s 8 (2018) saw Hathaway stealing scenes as Daphne Kluger, a celebrity whose appearance at the Met Gala is central to the plot. Critics noted how she didn’t just steal the show; she ran away with it, highlighting her comedic timing and screen presence.

The Witches Reimagines a Classic

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderIn 2020, Hathaway embraced the role of the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches. Taking on such an iconic character was no small feat, but she did so with gusto, even going so far as to appear bald-headed for parts of the film—a testament to her commitment to transformative roles.

Locked Down Reflects Pandemic Realities

Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release OrderMost recently, in Locked Down (2021), Hathaway explored themes of confinement and relationship dynamics against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced lockdown. The film was released directly to HBO Max, reflecting the changing landscape of movie distribution during these unprecedented times.

In closing, Anne Hathaway has shown us time and again that she is not one to shy away from challenging roles or diverse genres. From fairytales to sci-fi epics and dramatic indies, she has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Her evolution as an actress is not just evident through awards or box office numbers but through the varied characters she has brought to life with passion and precision.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
The Most Ruthless Fictional CEOs in Movies
July 28, 2017
7 Guest Star Casts that Elevate TV Series
November 29, 2023
Underrated Drama: The General’s Daughter
November 24, 2021
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Barbie’s Simu Liu
August 18, 2023
New ‘M3GAN’ Trailer Unleashes Killer Doll Nightmares for the Internet Generation
December 20, 2022
Survivalist Expert Breaks Down 10 Wilderness Survival Scenes in Movies and TV
August 2, 2021

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.