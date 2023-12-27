Every Anne Hathaway Movie Ranked by Release Order

From her enchanting debut in The Princess Diaries to her compelling performance in Locked Down, Anne Hathaway’s filmography is as diverse as it is impressive. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and explore the cinematic journey of this talented actress, film by film, as we rank them by release order.
The Princess Diaries Sets the Stage
In 2001, a young Anne Hathaway graced the silver screen as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries. It was a role that not only marked her film debut but also catapulted her into the hearts of audiences worldwide.
I’m just a girl who loves playing dress-up, Hathaway might have said, embodying the accidental princess with an authenticity that resonated with teens everywhere. Directed by Garry Marshall and based on Meg Cabot’s novel, this comedy became a cultural touchstone. Notably, the film was produced by Whitney Houston and grossed over $168 million, underscoring its success and Hathaway’s star potential.
Brokeback Mountain Showcases Depth
Four years later, in 2005, Hathaway took on a supporting role in Brokeback Mountain, demonstrating her range and willingness to embrace more mature themes. This critically acclaimed film allowed her to step away from her princess persona, delving into the complexities of love and loss. Her portrayal added depth to an already poignant narrative, proving her versatility as an actress.
The Devil Wears Prada Cements Versatility
The following year, Hathaway starred in The Devil Wears Prada, a hit that solidified her status as a versatile actress capable of holding her own alongside industry giants like Meryl Streep. Her character’s transformation from a naive graduate to a fashion-savvy assistant is both relatable and inspiring. It’s clear that Hathaway’s performance here set the stage for even more dynamic roles in her future.
Rachel Getting Married Earns Acclaim
Hathaway’s role as Kym in Rachel Getting Married (2008) is nothing short of breathtaking. As a woman grappling with addiction and familial tensions during her sister’s wedding, she brought an intense emotional truth to the screen. This performance earned her an Oscar nomination and cemented her reputation as an actress with profound emotional range.
Les Misérables Highlights Transformation
In 2012, Hathaway delivered an award-winning performance as Fantine in Les Misérables. Her haunting rendition of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ left many viewers with chills and tears, showcasing not only her vocal talent but also her ability to fully embody a character’s despair and hope. This role earned her numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Interstellar Explores New Realms
Venturing into the realm of science fiction, Hathaway joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar in 2014. As astronaut Amelia Brand, she navigated not just space but also complex human emotions, contributing to the film’s critical and box office success.
The nerdery was out of control on this movie, she reflected on the experience of working on such an ambitious project.
Colossal Offers Indie Originality
In 2016, Hathaway took on a genre-bending role in Colossal, playing Gloria, a woman whose personal struggles are bizarrely linked to a giant monster attacking Seoul. The film was praised for its originality and for Hathaway’s performance which deftly balanced humor with darker emotional themes.
Oceans 8 Continues Heist Legacy
The all-female heist comedy Ocean’s 8 (2018) saw Hathaway stealing scenes as Daphne Kluger, a celebrity whose appearance at the Met Gala is central to the plot. Critics noted how she didn’t just steal the show; she ran away with it, highlighting her comedic timing and screen presence.
The Witches Reimagines a Classic
In 2020, Hathaway embraced the role of the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches. Taking on such an iconic character was no small feat, but she did so with gusto, even going so far as to appear bald-headed for parts of the film—a testament to her commitment to transformative roles.
Locked Down Reflects Pandemic Realities
Most recently, in Locked Down (2021), Hathaway explored themes of confinement and relationship dynamics against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced lockdown. The film was released directly to HBO Max, reflecting the changing landscape of movie distribution during these unprecedented times.
In closing, Anne Hathaway has shown us time and again that she is not one to shy away from challenging roles or diverse genres. From fairytales to sci-fi epics and dramatic indies, she has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Her evolution as an actress is not just evident through awards or box office numbers but through the varied characters she has brought to life with passion and precision.
