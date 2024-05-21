Ringo Starr Explains Why the Beatles Let It Be Film Has Joy Again

Let It Be, the iconic documentary capturing the final moments of the Beatles as a band, is making its way back to audiences after decades of being largely unavailable. Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and originally released in 1970, Let It Be has been painstakingly restored by Peter Jackson, bringing a new light and perspective to this legendary footage.
Discovery of Positive Moments
Peter Jackson, known for his exhaustive work on The Beatles: Get Back, was initially apprehensive about tackling Let It Be. He admitted his concerns, stating,
I should be excited, but I just dread what I’m about to see. However, Jackson soon found a treasure trove of happier moments within the footage, challenging the long-held belief that Let It Be was solely a documentation of the band’s disintegration.
The Band’s Final Performance
The rooftop concert remains one of the most memorable highlights of Let It Be. Performed on January 30th, 1969, it was their first live performance in over two years. The band faced numerous challenges during this final concert, but their camaraderie and joy in making music together shone through.
Involvement of External Talent
An interesting twist during the recording sessions was George Harrison’s decision to bring in keyboardist Billy Preston. Harrison hoped that Preston’s presence would help the Beatles stay focused despite internal tensions. This move emphasizes Harrison’s effort to keep the group intact and productive.
The Natural Collaboration of McCartney and Lennon
Insight into the personal lives of Paul McCartney and John Lennon provides context to their creative process. Sean Ono Lennon shared a story about McCartney writing a song based on a crush he had:
I was just at his flat in London and he was telling me about a girl he had a crush on, and he was sort of writing a song about it…. This anecdote highlights how their collaboration was organic and deeply personal.
Impact of Manager Brian Epstein’s Death
The difficulty in keeping the band together after their manager Brian Epstein’s death is another significant aspect highlighted by Ringo Starr. Paul McCartney took on the role of de facto leader, persistently pushing for new projects and keeping the band moving forward despite growing individual interests among members.
Challenges During Filming
Ringo Starr admitted that he had nearly forgotten about the Let It Be period until recently. Reflecting on the re-release, he mentioned how it depicts The Beatles struggling but still making music together, showcasing both their hardships and their unity during 1969.
A Comprehensive Look Through Get Back
The restoration by Peter Jackson not only gave clarity to the original film but also contrasted it with his own docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. Jackson combed through 60 hours of footage to create a series that shifts the narrative from one of tension and breakup to one interspersed with joy and creativity. This fresh perspective allows audiences to understand the band’s dynamics in ways never seen before.
A New Chapter for Let It Be
With its re-release on Disney+, fans old and new have a chance to experience Let It Be in its revitalized form. The restored visuals and audio quality offer an unprecedented look at The Beatles’ final days as a group while capturing their undeniable talent and enduring legacy.