Whatever Happened To The Cast of “The Little Rascals”?

Since being introduced nearly 100 years ago, The Little Rascals have earned a special place in the hearts of people all over the world. Initially known as Our Gang, this group of adorable kids has taken on a life of their own. Known for their exciting adventures and comedic moments, The Little Rascals franchise includes books, short films, TV shows, and a feature film. Although there have been dozens of young actors affiliated with the franchise over the years, there are some actors who will always be remembered for their time as Rascals. Whether you remember the original cast or didn’t become a fan until the 1990s, you know exactly how special this ‘gang’ is. Keep reading to find out what happened to The Little Rascals.
The “Our Gang” Series
Eugene Lee as Porky
Eugene Lee was born and raised in Texas. He began his acting career when he was only about two years old after being discovered by Hal Roach. Eugene played the role of Porky until 1939 when he became too tall to convincingly play a five-year-old. He retired from acting after his time in the Our Gang series and he eventually became a teacher. He even took lengths to separate himself from his time as a child star by changing his name to Gordon Lee. Eugene passed away in 2005 after a battle with lung cancer. He was 71 years old at the time.
Carl Switzer as Alfalfa
Alfalfa is easily one of the most memorable Our Gang/Little Rascals characters, and Carl Switzer was the first person to bring him to life. At a young age, Carl developed a reputation for being a talented performer. During a trip to California, Carl visited Hal Roach Studios with his family where he and his older brother, Harold, put on a spur-of-the-moment performance in the studio’s cafeteria. Hal liked what he saw and Carl became Alfalfa. His brother would go on to appear as an extra in the Our Gang series. Switzer played Alfalfa from 1935 until 1940. Although Alfalfa continued to be what he was best-known for, Switzer went on to appear in several other projects after his time on Our Gang. Sadly, Switzer was shot and killed in 1959 after trying to settle an alleged debt. The person who killed Switzer claimed it was done in self-defense although this has since been disputed.
George McFarland as Spanky
Even before being cast as Spanky, George McFarland was a local celebrity in the Dallas area where he was from. However, playing Spanky took his fame to a whole new level. From the beginning, Spanky was the leading character in the Our Gang series, and McFarland brought the character to life in an unforgettable way. McFarland’s time in the Gang came to an end in 1938. He continued to appear in short films throughout the 40s before joining the Air Force in the early 1950s. McFarland passed away very suddenly in 1993 at the age of 64. His final on-screen appearance was in a 1993 episode of Cheers in which he played himself.
Billie Thomas as Buckwheat
Billie Thomas wasn’t the first person to play Buckwheat, but he’s the actor that most people are familiar with. He joined the cast in 1934 and stayed on until 1943. What many people don’t know is that Buckwheat was originally played by a girl. When Billie took over the role, there was some confusion over whether the character was supposed to be a boy or a girl until the mid-1930s when Buckwheat’s clothing was changed to suggest that the character was male. After Our Gang, Billie retired from acting. He joined the military when he was in his 20s. He went on to have a long career as a film lab technician. Billie suffered a heart attack in 1980 which resulted in his death. He was only 49 years old.
Darla Hood as Darla
Darla Hood was born in Oklahoma and she fell in love with performing at an early age. She was just four years old when she joined Our Gang in 1935 and she remained part of the cast until 1941. Not only did she continue to do some acting after her time as Darla, but she also went on to have a successful singing career. Darla passed away suddenly in 1979 after contracting hepatitis after receiving a blood transfusion during surgery. At the time, she was in the process of planning a reunion for the Our Gang cast.
Billy Laughlin as Froggy
When Billy Laughin joined the Our Gang cast in 1940, his character, Froggy, had more of a supporting role. However, by 1941, he became the leader of the Gang when Carl Switzer became too old to play Alfalfa. Laughlin remained on the cast until the end of the series. Sadly, Billy passed away in 1948 when he was 16 years old after being hit by a truck while riding a scooter.
Matthew Beard as Stymie
Matthew Beard was a Los Angeles native who started acting when he was just a baby. When Matthew joined the cast of in 1930, his character, Stymie, quickly became popular. Beard stayed on the cast until 1935. During that time, several of his siblings also appeared as extras in the series. Although he appeared in a few other projects after Our Gang, Matthew left acting behind by the time he was a teenager. Matthew died in January of 1981 at 56 years old.
The Movie (1994)
Travis Tedford as Spanky
Travis Tedford was born and raised in Texas, and he was only about six years old when he started his professional acting career. His appearance in The Little Rascals was his first on-screen role. Although many assumed that the success of the movie would lead to a long and successful career, he only played minor roles after The Little Rascals. He eventually decided to retire from acting completely. After graduating from high school in 2006, he attended Trinity Valley Community College where he graduated in 2008. Over the years, Travis has kept a pretty low profile. However, his Instagram profile suggests that he now works in marketing.
Bug Hall as Alfalfa
Like Travis Tedford, Bug Hall’s first on-screen appearance was in The Little Rascals. His portrayal of Alfalfa earned him a lot of attention and he decided to keep the momentum going after the success of the movie. Although he has built a solid resume over the years, his role as Alfalfa continues to be his best-known work. His most recent appearance was in the 2020 movie This Is the Year. In recent years, Bug has also gotten into screenwriting and producing. Outside of his career, Bug is a dedicated husband and father.
Brittany Ashton Holmes as Darla
In her role as Darla, Brittany Ashton Holmes became loved by many. Although people expected to see more of her, that didn’t end up happening. After The Little Rascals, she only made a handful of on-screen appearances. From what we can tell, she went on to live a ‘normal’ life away from the spotlight. However, she returned to the entertainment industry in 2014 with a role in a TV movie called We Hate Paul Revere. Since it doesn’t appear that Brittany has any verified social media profiles, we weren’t able to find any information on what she’s doing now.
Kevin Jamal Woods as Stymie
Kevin Jamal Woods only had one on-screen credit prior to being cast in The Little Rascals. However, in his role as Stymie, he put on a top-notch performance. After the movie, he went on to appear in several episodes of the popular 1990s show, Blossom. Once his time on the show was done, though, he started to slowly fade from the spotlight. His last credited appearance was in 2000 for a movie called The Brainiacs.com. Since then, he has maintained a pretty low profile and it looks like he has retired from acting. Some sources report that he graduated from Bethune Cookman University. He has a YouTube channel that he posts on somewhat regularly and it looks like he is now a musician.
Jordan Warkol as Froggy
With his messy mullet and his large glasses, Jordan Warkol will always be remembered for his role as Froggy. After the film, he continued to act throughout the 1990s and did voice work until the mid-2000s. However, it looks like acting is now a thing of the past for him. Jordan has been married to his wife, Sandra, since 2018 and the couple is now expecting their first child together. Jordan found some success as a professional poker player, but it’s unclear if he is still playing.
Ross Bagley as Buckwheat
During the 1990s, Ross Bagley was one of the cutest kids in the entertainment industry. In addition to playing Buckwheat in The Little Rascals, he also played Nicky Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After his time on The Fresh Prince, things slowed down for Ross. These days, Ross is a DJ and he also works in real estate. He is also a proud father. Although it’s been several years since Ross made an on-screen appearance, there’s a chance we’ll see him on our screens again at some point.
Zachary Mabry as Porky
Unlike the rest of the people on our list, The Little Rascals is Zachary Mabry’s only acting credit. After the movie, it appears that he went on to live a ‘normal’ life. He is currently the host of a podcast called Roman Circus. He is also a contributing editor for the Catholic Herald Magazine.