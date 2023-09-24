Jesse Lee Soffer: A Comprehensive Look at His Career

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is relatively popular with American television audiences. He’s one of Hollywood’s child actors, beginning his career at six. With a professional career of over two decades, Lee Soffer has worked mostly in television.
However, he has added a few film credits to his resúmé over the years. Lee Soffer is more popularly known for playing Jay Halstead. So far, he has played the character across four different TV shows. Here’s a look at Jesse Lee Soffer’s journey from child actor to television star.
He’s From A Large Family
Jesse Lee Soffer is the only child of his parents. He was born in Ossining, New York, on April 23, 1984. He was born to Jill Soffer (née Bruning) and Stan Soffer. However, Lee Soffer has older half-siblings, Craig Soffer and Melissa Soffer, from his father’s previous marriage. His father died when he was nine years old. With his mother’s remarriage, Lee Soffer also has younger half-siblings, Shayne Hindes and Jenna Hindes. Although born in Ossining, Lee Soffer spent his early years in Tarrytown, New York. After his father’s death, his family moved to Newtown, Connecticut.
How Jesse Lee Soffer Got Started In Acting
Jesse Lee Soffer’s first stint at acting came with a TV commercial when he was 6. He was featured in a 1990 Kix cereal commercial. It was an experience that stayed close to his heart. Watching himself on television helped groom his passion for being an actor. Luckily, his next on-screen appearance was his film debut. A few months shy of his ninth birthday, Jesse Lee Soffer was cast as Dennis Loomis in the comedy film Matinee (1993). Credited as Jesse Lee, he starred alongside John Goodman and Cathy Moriarty.
His Other Works In Film
Besides starring in a short film, The Silent Alarm, in 1993, Jesse Lee Soffer’s career took an upturn on the big screen. He continued to star alongside several A-listers. In 1994, at just 10, he was cast as Percival in Safe Passage, a drama that starred Susan Sarandon and Sam Shepard. Lee Soffer landed his biggest film role playing Bobby Brady in The Brady Bunch Movie (1995). Unsurprisingly, he reprised the role in A Very Brady Sequel (1996). Lee Soffer didn’t star in any film for over a decade after that. He took a hiatus to focus on his studies. He made his comeback playing Johnny Bowen in Davis Guggenheim‘s sports drama Gracie in 2007. So far, Lee Soffer’s last film role was in the 2011 In Time, where he played Webb.
Jesse Lee Soffer’s Television Career
Jesse Lee Soffer debuted on television as a single-episode guest star in Wings (1995). He landed his first major role in television in a recurring role as Taylor Donovan. Credited as Jesse Lee, his character was 12-year-old Ashley Burke’s (Ashley Olsen) love interest and Mary-Kate Burke’s (Mary-Kate Olsen) math tutor on the ABC sitcom Two of a Kind (1998). In 1999, Lee Soffer was cast in a recurring role as the first Max Nickerson in the CBS TV soap opera Guiding Light. Later that year, he was replaced by Paul Wesley.
Lee Soffer’s first main cast role in television was playing the iconic character of Will Munson on CBS’ TV soap opera As the World Turns. He appeared on the show from 2004 to 2010. Two years later, he landed another main cast role as Nate Devlin in The Mob Doctor (2012–2013). Lee Soffer first played Jay Halstead in the NBC drama Chicago Fire. He stayed on the show from 2013 to 2022. While a recurring character in Chicago Fire, he was part of the main cast in Chicago P.D. (2014–2023). The character made guest appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2014–2015) before recurring in Chicago Med (2015–2022).
He Made His Directorial Debut In 2023
Jesse Lee Soffer left Chicago P.D. in 2023. He made his last appearance on the show in season 10, episode 3 (“A Good Man”). The episode aired on October 5, 2022, and was the second-highest-viewed episode in the US. However, he returned to direct the season’s episode 16 (“Deadlocked”). It became Lee Soffer’s directorial debut in television.
Award Nominations Jesse Lee Soffer Has Received
Jesse Lee Soffer received his first award nomination in 2005 for Favorite Teen at the Soap Opera Digest Awards. He was nominated for his performance in As the World Turns. In 2006, he was nominated for Younger Actor – Daytime Drama at the Gold Derby Awards and received his first Daytime Emmy Awards. Both nominations were for his performance in As the World Turn. Jesse Lee Soffer was also nominated in consecutive years, in 2007 and 2008, for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards.