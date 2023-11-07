While actors may seem like some of the most confident people on the earth, that’s not always the case. If they appear this way, this could simply be down to the fact that they are doing their job exactly as they intended, creating the desired illusion. Robert De Niro, for example, has played some of the most flamboyant and eccentric characters of all time. However, if you observe him in interviews, he is quiet, mild-mannered and reserved. He has also expressed how he doesn’t always enjoy watching his own performances.
De Niro isn’t alone in this either. There are heaps of top talents in Hollywood who hate watching their own material. In fact, there are a select few who flat out refuse to ever watch their own movies altogether. So, let’s take a deep dive into 7 actors who never watch their own movies.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone has made a monumental shift in Hollywood. Although her talent has never been in question, she started out her younger years in cinema with zany comedies like Superbad, and Zombieland. Of course, these movies became classics within their genres, yet Stone wasn’t given the material to showcase her true dramatic potential. In 2015, Stone was recognised for her dramatic ability and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Birdman. Two years later, she won her first ever Academy Award for her dazzling rendition in La Lan Land. So, it’s fair to say she has cemented herself as one of the finest talents in Hollywood. However, this doesn’t mean she is totally confident in her skillset. When taking part in Variety’s “Actor on Actor” series, Stone sat down with Timothée Chalamet to discuss their careers. During the conversation, she stated how she has never watched her acclaimed movie Easy A, saying “I haven’t seen it. No, I’ve seen some scenes. But I went to a friends and family screening to see it, and I had to get up and walk out. Who wants to watch themselves for that long?”
Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg was born on October 5, 1983, in Queens, New York. He gained prominence in his acting career for his portrayal of socially awkward characters in a variety of movies and TV shows, which became his unique trait as an actor. He first gained critical acclaim for his role in the indie hit, The Squid and the Whale. However, it was his portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Despite such success, Eisenberg has expressed great disdain when it comes to watching his own performances. When speaking with Business Insider, Eisenberg divulged “I don’t watch anything I’ve been in, and I don’t read reviews or analysis of movies I’ve been in, or my plays.”
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp is an actor known for his versatility and unique characters on screen. He has played some of the most iconic characters in Hollywood, including Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Edward Scissorhands, and Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Despite recent allegations of domestic abuse by his former wife, Amber Heard, Depp is still regarded as one of the top talents in Hollywood. He continues to take on challenging and unusual roles that showcase his talent as an actor. However, Depp is one of many actors who claims to never watch his own movies. In an interview with The Independent, Depp elaborated on the matter, saying “In a way, once my job is done on a film, it’s really none of my business. I stay as far away as I possibly can. I don’t like watching myself.”
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood today. She has delivered numerous outstanding performances in both film and television, establishing herself as an unparalleled talent. In 2002, she won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Hours, and has been nominated for several more throughout her career. Out of her iconic performances, Kidman has only ever watched two of her own movies – Moulin Rouge! and Australia (both directed by Baz Luhrmann). When doing the press rounds for Australia, Kidman told The Daily Mail “I don’t usually see my films, but because of Baz I had to see it.”
Ben Foster
Ben Foster is an accomplished American actor born on October 29, 1980, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is renowned for his raw and daring portrayals of enigmatic characters with violent tendencies. Foster always delivers chilling and menacing performances with precision and grit. Over the course of his career, he has established himself as a versatile actor that can take on any role. From playing a conflicted soldier in The Messenger to portraying a troubled convict in 3:10 to Yuma, he has consistently delivered nuanced and edgy performances. Although he is such a cinematic force, he has been on record for his strong dislike for his own renditions. When speaking with Metro, Foster said “I don’t enjoy watching what I do most of the time. I’m usually pretty disappointed with how it was handled. That’s the hard truth about it. Filmmakers and financiers come under pressure to serve a certain result, and that’s not necessarily the one we started with. I come in and I build, and sometimes they handle it well, and sometimes they don’t. I try not to worry about it and move on to the next one.”
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon is an American actress who first rose to fame in the late 1990s for her roles in teenage-oriented films. Her breakthrough role was in the 1996 film Freeway which was followed by Cruel Intentions, and Election. However, it was her role in Legally Blonde that shot her to stardom as a Hollywood A-lister. Despite her success in playing lovable, ditzy blondes, she has since broken free from this stereotype and proven her range as an actress. This started with her Oscar-winning performance as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line. After this, her tour-de-force role in Wild saw her earn another Oscar nomination. Although she is such a beloved talent, she has troubles watching her own movies. Witherspoon told the Daily Express that “I have absolute amnesia about every movie I have ever made. I won’t watch them because if I did I would spiral into a state of self-hate.”
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix is a renowned actor who has earned several awards, including the coveted Best Actor Oscar. He is known for his versatility and ability to immerse himself in his roles, using method acting to truly embody his characters. His dedication to his craft is evident in his performances, as he is able to bring a level of authenticity and intensity to every character he portrays. From his breakout role in To Die For to his transformative portrayal of the Joker in Joker, Phoenix has consistently proven himself to be one of the most talented actors in Hollywood.
Phoenix is also renowned for his strong dislike for any praise. There have been countless times where he refuses to accept any form of praise in both interviews and from his colleagues. What’s more, he refuses to watch his own performances. In an interview with Time Out London, Phoenix said “Paul Thomas Anderson got me to watch The Master, and I saw Her. Those are the only two I’ve seen. I thought I might be mature enough to watch and learn. To think: These are the mistakes that were made. But it’s still something I struggle with… Oh, this sounds stupid. Who gives a sh**?”