Atlanta Cast: Where Are the Stars of the Hit Show Now?

Atlanta, the acclaimed Primetime Emmy-winning series, is a groundbreaking show that revolves around the lives of Earnest “Earn” Marks, played by Donald Glover, and his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles as they navigate the Atlanta rap scene. Glover, also known as the artist Childish Gambino, serves as the creator, writer, and star of the series, bringing his unique perspective and talent to the forefront.
Atlanta ran for four seasons between 2016 and 2022, seamlessly blending comedy, drama, and musical elements while fearlessly addressing complex and controversial subjects that push boundaries. With its innovative storytelling, diverse characters, and thought-provoking themes, Atlanta has garnered critical acclaim and solidified its place as one of the most groundbreaking and influential series of the past decade. So, let’s catch up with the cast and see where they are now.
Donald Glover as Earnest ‘Earn’ Marks
Donald Glover was born on September 25, 1983, in Edwards Air Force Base, California. Since then, he has emerged as one of the entertainment industry’s most multi-faceted talents, excelling in various roles as an American actor, comedian, singer, rapper, writer, director, and producer. Glover’s career began to take off after working with the internet-based sketch group Derrick Comedy while attending New York University. These zany sketches garnered millions of views, amassing the group a loyal following. To that, such triumph led Glover to a pivotal role as a writer on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock, at the tender age of 23.
Subsequently, as his music career flourished under the name Childish Gambino, Glover then shifted his focus towards showrunning, writing, and starring in Atlanta, showcasing his creativity and versatility across different mediums. Atlanta served as a groundbreaking project for Glover, propelling him to new heights of fame in the realms of both music and acting. Outside of Atlanta, he has starred in blockbuster movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Martian. In 2024, he took the lead role in Prime Video’s action comedy series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. His next project, Lando, will see him play the titular character Lando Calrissian from the Star Wars universe.
Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles
Brian Tyree Henry portrayed Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in Atlanta. Alfred is an up-and-coming rapper and cousin of Earn who usually has the best intentions at heart, but often lets his temper get the better of him. A prime example being getting into a fight with Justin Bieber. Before the glaring success of Atlanta, Tyree Henry had taken small roles in hit shows like The Good Wife, The Knick, and the Mafia-themed Boardwalk Empire. However, it was his part amongst the dazzling Atlanta cast that served as his breakthrough role. Off the back of the success of Atlanta, he landed roles in movies like Joker, Child’s Play, and Bullet Train. In 2023, his talents were recognised by the Academy Awards when he was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in Causeway. In 2024, he is set to star in the Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields biopic, Flint Strong.
LaKeith Stanfield as Darius
Amongst the talented Atlanta cast, LaKeith Stanfield shined bright as Darius, a close member of Earn’s inner circle. Darius is an eclectic individual with many nuances to his personality. His quirky humour often goes misunderstood to the people who don’t know him like Earn does, and we get a glimpse at his many sensory disorders as he fidgets, self-medicates and constantly speaks out about his bizarre but introspective outlook on life.
Although Stanfield was already emerging in Hollywood, there’s no doubt that Atlanta was the role that truly showcased his dynamic framework. From the success of the show, he landed roles in acclaimed movies like Jordan Peele‘s horror masterpiece Get Out, Uncut Gems, and Knives Out. In 2021, he received an Oscar nomination for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. As his stardom continues to ascend, his next role will be in A24’s adaptation of Kwame Onwuachi‘s revered memoir, Notes From a Young Black Chef.
Zazie Beetz as Van
Just like the rest of the Atlanta cast, Zazie Beetz already had some roles under belt, however, her role as Van propelled her into the mainstream limelight. Outside of the three key characters, Van was the glue that held the group together, even if the others didn’t realise it at the best of times. As the girlfriend of Earn, she was there every step of the way, gliding along as a fun-loving and resourceful sidekick. Despite her passive aggressive nature at times, her actions were always driven by her sheer determination to succeed and give her daughter a better life. Beetz’s role in Atlanta earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2018 and paved the way for roles in esteemed movies like The Harder They Fall, Joker, and an episode of Black Mirror. In 2024, she will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in Joker: Folie à Deux.
Katt Williams as Uncle Willy
Atlanta was not a show with a big ensemble cast. Instead, it focused on the four central characters to great degree, serving up some of the most well-layered character development in TV history. However, the series was littered with exciting guest appearances, including the likes of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, Liam Neeson, and Alexander Skarsgård. However, it was renowned comedian Katt Williams who stood out as the most iconic guest star with his role as the loveable yet mischievous Uncle Willy.
At the time of his guest spot, Williams was facing a lot of media scrutiny for his turbulent personal life that had leaked into mainstream news. After getting into a fight with a teenager in a video that went viral, Williams’ image was hanging in the balance. So, he appeared to lean into his real life with his role as Willy, delivering a raw and utterly captivating performance that would win him a Primetime Emmy. Since his return to the character in Atlanta‘s final season, Williams has not featured in any movies or TV shows. However, he is next set to star in the crime drama, For the Love of Mine. Until then, here’s why his role in Atlanta deserves more recognition.
Follow Us