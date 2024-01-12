5 Best TV Shows About the Mafia

Home
The cinematic world of the Mafia has long captivated audiences with its dark allure and intriguing narratives. From Francis Ford Coppola‘s legendary The Godfather trilogy to Martin Scorsese‘s gritty classics like Goodfellas and Casino, the film industry has consistently delved into this ruthless realm. However, while cinema boasts an extensive catalogue of acclaimed Mafia portrayals, television has been relatively more restrained in its exploration of this notorious world.

Nonetheless, a select few television shows have managed to stand out among the crowd. These shows offer a compelling glimpse into the inner workings of organized crime and the dynamics that come with it. So, let’s delve into our hand-picked selection of the finest TV shows about the Mafia.

5. Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (2022)

Across his storied career, Sylvester Stallone has tackled an array of characters. However, after starting out as a dramatic actor in the iconic movie, Rocky, he soon fell into the realm of inflated action heroes. Yet, he never lost his flair for dramatic roles. When speaking about his career in the Netflix documentary, Sly, Stallone detailed how he was once rejected for a background role in The Godfather. Four decades later, he was cast in the lead role in Tulsa King, showcasing that he did in fact look “Italian enough”.

Taylor Sheridan‘s crime series follows Dwight Manfredi (Stallone), a New York City Mafia capo who returns to his city after a 25 year stretch in prison. For his whole sentence he kept his mouth shut and never rolled on his crime family bosses. However, he soon discovers that this loyalty did not grant him the respect he deserves. To that, Dwight’s crew send him to Tulsa to tap into unmanned territory. The only problem is, Tulsa is not completely unmanned and Dwight soon squares off with a local biker gang. As he builds his own crew to go up against the bikers, Dwight also starts to question the intentions of his Mafia associates back in New York.

Spliced with dark humour and a razor-sharp quick-wit from Stallone, Tulsa King places a fresh spin on the gangster genre. The tone is much lighter than what people may have expected, however, it still deals with many dramatic themes. As Dwight adapts to the new “woke” times of today, he also fights desperately to fix a broken relationship with his daughter, all while constantly looking over his shoulder as the biker gang begin to close in on him. Tulsa King season 2 has been officially greenlit.

Watch Tulsa King on Paramount+

4. Lilyhammer

Steven Van Zandt, Trond Fausa, Tommy Karlsen, and Robert Skjærstad in Lilyhammer (2012)

Much like Tulsa King, Lilyhammer threw a unique spin on the gangster genre, making it one of the finest TV shows about the Mafia. The critically acclaimed Netflix Original series took viewers by storm when it first premiered in 2012. Led by the iconic Steven Van Zandt, known for his standout role as Silvio Dante in The Sopranos, the show quickly gained a loyal following.

The plot revolves around Frank “The Fixer” Tagliano, a former New York mobster who enters the Witness Protection Program after testifying against his former associates. After being enthralled by the town’s picturesque landscapes from the 1994 Winter Olympics, Tagliano chooses Lillehammer, Norway as his new residence. Throughout its three-season run, Lilyhammer enchanted audiences with its unique blend of gangster comedy and fish-out-of-water situations. The show’s final season aired in 2014, leaving fans longing for more of Frank’s misadventures in this unlikely Norwegian setting. However, the show’s creators Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin are set to return to Netflix with their Norwegian drama series, Salmon Island.

Watch Lilyhammer on Netflix

3. The Offer

Eric Balfour, Dan Fogler, Juno Temple, Miles Teller, and Sandro iocolano in The Offer (2022)

While The Offer is a series about the making of a movie that depicts the Mafia world, it still makes our list of the best TV shows about the Mafia due to the rumored involvement of the mob. The series unravels the intriguing plot surrounding the legendary masterpiece, The Godfather, shedding light on the supposed involvement of the real-life Mafia at the time. According to Mark Seal‘s gripping account, the production suffered numerous menacing phone calls, vehement protest letters, and even a chilling note left on a producer’s vehicle, which was also ominously adorned with gunshot holes. However, despite these threats to convince the team to abandon their cinematic endeavor, they soldiered on through a lengthy process. As The Offer unfolds, viewers enter a thrilling journey through the hurdles faced by the filmmakers and the untold secrets behind this iconic movie.

Watch The Offer on Paramount+

2. Boardwalk Empire

Steve Buscemi in Boardwalk Empire (2010)

Boardwalk Empire is a gripping television series that transports viewers back to the 1920s Prohibition era in Atlantic City. The show revolves around the cunning and complex character, Enoch “Nucky” Thompson (Steve Buscemi). As the Treasurer of Atlantic County, Nucky uses his political power and underworld connections to satisfy his own ambition and maintain control over the bootlegging business. However, what sets Boardwalk Empire apart is its entwining of real-life mafia figures like the notorious Al Capone (played by Stephen Graham). Through the show’s masterful storytelling, we witness the rise of these legendary figures, making it a truly dazzling and captivating watch for fans of historical crime dramas. Boardwalk Empire ran for 5 seasons between 2010-2014 and won a staggering 20 Primetime Emmys, further showcasing its allure.

Watch Boardwalk Empire on Max

1. The Sopranos

James Gandolfini, Steven Van Zandt, and Tony Sirico in The Sopranos (1999)

The Sopranos is widely regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed TV shows of all time. To many, it stands as the finest exploration of life in the Mafia ever captured on television. HBO’s trailblazing project showcased the power a series can have as it extrapolates across many seasons. The depth and complexity of the characters, led by the incredible performance of James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano, made for gripping storytelling. The show masterfully intertwined themes of family, power, loyalty, and morality, revealing the intricate dynamics of organized crime and the toll it takes on individuals and their loved ones.

The Sopranos pushed boundaries, challenging the traditional television narrative structure. This in turn, paved the way for a new era of serialized storytelling. After capturing audiences around the globe with its raw and authentic portrayal of the Mafia world, the show has continued to attract attention thanks to its residency on the streaming platform, Max. Interestingly, 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos‘ opening season. To celebrate this, Max have released a separate hub on their platform, filled with behind-the-scenes clips and deleted scenes.

Watch The Sopranos on Max

