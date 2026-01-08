75 Vintage Products That Were Cool Back In The Day, But Now Seem Very Weird

How often do you wish you could travel back in time to the 1900s, Pandas? Perhaps time travel is not something we can offer, but we can share a time capsule that reflects the 20th-century lifestyle quite well. Bored Panda came across a pretty fascinating page that shares advertisements, posters, and products from that era.
While scrolling through the content from the “Archaic Ads” page, you’ll get a whiff of what it was like to live in that era: what products people had advertised to them, how the adverts were worded, and what (sometimes insane) visuals accompanied them. So, get into the shoes of a 20th-century consumer, Pandas, and see what the world had to offer!
More info: Instagram
#1 This 1957 Power Mower Of The Future Was Equipped With A Plastic Dome, Air Foam Cushion Seat, Electric Generator, Running Lights, Radio, And Air Conditioning
Image source: archaicads
#2 “…used By Many To Reduce The Waist Line.” Now You Can Melt Those Pounds Away As You Golf Or Paint!
Image source: archaicads
#3 The Niagara Wave & Rocking Bath (1890s) Was An Early Form Of Hydrotherapy. The Manufacturer Promised An Accurate Simulation Of The “Seaside” & Good Health Through Improved Circulation
Image source: archaicads
#4 If Your Newborn Baby Arrives Wrapped In Cellophane, He May Need More Than A Smack On The Butt
Image source: archaicads
#5 American Inventor Stanley Hiller, Jr Designed This All-Metal Squirt Gun In The Late 1940s
Image source: archaicads
#6 Claiming To Cure A ‘Torpid Liver’ And Beautify The Complexion, Crane’s Little Bon-Bon Pills Were Most Likely A Laxative Or Mild Diuretic
Image source: archaicads
#7 “It’s Leap Year Girls! Catch Your Man With Taste-Tempting Donuts.” If You Really Think Marriage Is A Trap, Why Bother With A Ball And Chain? Just Put The Donuts In A Bear Trap
Image source: archaicads
#8 If All You Have Is This Radiation Survival Kit, You’ll Be Envying Those Who Were Vaporized At Ground Zero
Image source: archaicads
#9 “Made From Heavy Awing Cloth In Bright,gaudy, Horrible Stripes.” What The Well-Dressed Sleazeball Wears To Lunch
Image source: archaicads
#10 These Girls Are Lovely And Exotic, And Yet They Are Also Lonely And Eager To Meet Me. Sounds Legit!
Image source: archaicads
#11 Actually, Body Odor Is Caused By Bacteria Breaking Down Sweat
Image source: archaicads
#12 In The 1950s, Students Who Were Constantly Fidgeting Were Suffering From “Harsh Toilet Paper.” Now We Attribute The Fidgeting To Adhd And Dose Kids With Adderall
Image source: archaicads
#13 “Easy On The Sugar — You’re Reducing!” Why Don’t You Shut The Hell Up Instead! And Why Is She Reducing? Was That His Idea?
Image source: archaicads
#14 The Committee For A Better America Was Formed In The 1920s For, “The Suppression Of Radicalism, Class Legislation And All Else Inimical To The Welfare Of The Nation.”
Image source: archaicads
#15 The “Modern World” Of 1954 Apparently Had A Lot Of Women Pushing Lawn Mowers
Image source: archaicads
#16 Is She Really “Pleased” Or Is She Plotting To Get Even While You Sleep?
Image source: archaicads
#17 “I’ve Robbed The Rainbow To Make You Gay — Jester Wools For Gayer Garments” This Guy Didn’t Need To Rob Anything To Bring The Gay
Image source: archaicads
#18 Who Was Sitting Around One Day And Thought What People Were Missing In Their Lives Was A Rug That Would “Stroke As You Stroke?”
Image source: archaicads
#19 Whaaat? We’re Not Gay! We’re Just Two Adult Men Goofing Around In Our Boxers
Image source: archaicads
#20 What Does Ben-Hur Have To Do With Flour, You Ask? Nothing, Really
Image source: archaicads
#21 For The “Newest Nowest Style!”
Image source: archaicads
#22 What Does It Mean To “Throw Like A Girl” In This Ww2-Era Poster? It’s Meant As A Put-Down, But It Reveals How Stereotypes Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecies
Image source: archaicads
#23 The Electric Banana Stereo Phono Was Inspired By An Andy Warhol Painting Of A Banana For A 1967 Album By Velvet Underground
Image source: archaicads
#24 “Real Hair! Actually Trimmed From Davy, Peter, Micky & Mike” But It Doesn’t Say From Their Heads
Image source: archaicads
#25 In 1981, Electronic Mail Was Still An Exciting Innovation, But The First Email Spam Had Already Been Sent Three Years Earlier
Image source: archaicads
#26 TV Was Already Doing An Excellent Job Of Hypnotizing Viewers By The Time This Ad Appeared
Image source: archaicads
#27 This Poster Was Produced At Oak Ridge National Laboratory In 1947 To Remind Personnel Of Radiation Safety Practices
Image source: archaicads
#28 In The Early Half Of The 20th Century, Asbestos Was Widely Used As Christmas Decor Because Of Its White, Fluffy Appearance
But that was before it was recognized as a major risk factor for an aggressive form of cancer known as mesothelioma. There is a scene in the 1939 classic, “The Wizard of Oz” where asbestos snow falls on Dorothy and her friends, awakening them from a spell cast by the Wicked Witch of the West.
Image source: archaicads
#29 The Faultless Rubber Company Promoted Its Faultless Sanitary Sealed Package For Delivering “Clean Balloons, Untouched From The Factory To Your Child.”
Image source: archaicads
#30 “It’s A Salad! It’s A Dessert” It’s A Dessert Topping…and A Floor Wax! (Saturday Night Live, 1976 — ‘New Shimmer’, The Floor Wax That’s Also A Dessert Topping)
Image source: archaicads
#31 “All The Fun You Can Have With Him”… But What Fun Can You Have With A Dead Alligator? Actually, I Don’t Want To Know
Image source: archaicads
#32 The Black Dragon Fighting Society Was Created By Hairdresser, Criminal, Pornographer, And Egomaniac John “Count Dante” Keehan To Separate Paper Route Money From Comic Book Reading Young Boys
Image source: archaicads
#33 Jell-O Brand Powder First Hit The Market In 1897
Over the years their advertising featured many recipes. In this ad from 1959, readers are told that the gelatin protein that is produced when animal bones, connective tissues and other similar meat by-products are boiled makes a delicious soft drink.
Image source: archaicads
#34 “Wow Jug, Now Everyone And Their Brother Will Want Our Delicious Wieners In Their Mouth!” Jughead Doesn’t Care, But Veronica Looks Ready To Dig In!
Image source: archaicads
#35 And Not Racist At All. Oh No!
Image source: archaicads
#36 “Including Sanitary Equipment” — A Bucket
Image source: archaicads
#37 In 1970, Ohio Art Invented A Toy Phonograph And Promoted It As The “World’s Smallest Record Player.” It Also Had The World’s Worst Sound
Image source: archaicads
#38 “Roger Put Me Into A Street Van. And I’m Not Coming Out.” Why Not? Are You Being Held Hostage?
Image source: archaicads
#39 Genuine Ocd Toy Gas Masks — For Genuine Ocd Kids! Is It Really A “Toy” Or Is It “Genuine War Surplus?
Image source: archaicads
#40 Before There Were Cans, All Soda And Beer Came In Bottles That Required A Deposit So That The Empties Could Be Returned, Cleaned And Reused
Image source: archaicads
#41 The Johnny Astro Space Vehicle — “The Most Exciting Toy Ever” — Was Actually A Balloon That Used A Fan For “Lift-Off” And Controlled Flight
Image source: archaicads
#42 “Never Before A Woman Like This” In The 1950s, Pepsi Claimed Its Soft Drink Would Make Women Slimmer, Healthier And More Attractive
Image source: archaicads
#43 The “Multiple Electric Vibrator” Uses 480 Little Nubs To Rub Your Scalp, Stimulating Blood Flow And Supposedly Ridding You Of Dandruff And Loose Hair
Image source: archaicads
#44 Cadillac Was Founded In 1902 By Henry Leland, Who Named The Company After Antoine De La Mothe Cadillac, The Founder Of Detroit
In 1908, when this ad was posted, Cadillac had brought the idea of interchangeable parts to the automotive industry and laid the ground work for the modern mass production of automobiles.
Image source: archaicads
#45 In The 1890s, Sharpening Pencils (Or Other Writing Implements) Involved Sandpaper, Knives, And Files And This Kind Of Activity Was Not Appropriate For Women
Image source: archaicads
#46 “Many Times The Child Who Has Uncontrollable Flatulence Needs A Diet Correction — Not A Spanking! Ah, The Good Old Days. Apparently, In The 1940s It Was Normal To Spank A Kid For Farting
Image source: archaicads
#47 “I Wish I’d Never Married!”
Morton’s trademark catchphrase, “When it rains, it pours” was created to illustrate the point that Morton Salt was free flowing even in rainy weather after the company began adding magnesium carbonate as an absorbing agent to its table salt in 1911 to ensure that it poured freely.
Image source: archaicads
#48 The Speedy Weeny Debuted In 1947. It Cooked Hot Dogs In Seconds, Using Microwave Technology Developed For Radar In World War II
Image source: archaicads
#49 The Word “Colored” Was First Used To Describe Black People In The Us In 1807, And Didn’t End Until The Mid 1960s
Image source: archaicads
#50 The Perfect Christmas Gift!
Image source: archaicads
#51 Weird-Vintage-Posters-Products
Image source: archaicads
#52 Shell Brags About Increasing Crop Yields
Shell brags about increasing crop yields with “nitrogation” which Shell defines as taking “hydrogen from petroleum gas” and combining it with “nitrogen from the air” to make a “potent food for hungry roots.” In fact, the process fertilizes the soil by the addition of anhydrous ammonia from pressure tanks into the irrigation water.
Image source: archaicads
#53 The Mosely Folding Bath Company Advertised This Folding Bath In The 1895 Montgomery Ward Catalog
This tub, disguised as a mirrored wardrobe, folded down and out of its wood casing into the room, revealing the water heater above. Since most folks still didn’t have indoor plumbing, bathing required filling tubs with water, bucket by bucket
Image source: archaicads
#54 The Evans Vacuum Cap (“A Scientific Method Of Growing Hair”) Was Advertised Widely Just Before The Food & Drug Act Of 1906, But Not So Much Afterwards
Image source: archaicads
#55 Yes Friends, You Too Can Be An “Electronic Man” Made Out Of Cardboard
Image source: archaicads
#56 Advertisement In The Sears Roebuck Catalog For Laudanum. Opium’s Toxicity For Infants Was Common Knowledge Since Antiquity, And Yet In The Late 19th Century It Was Still In Widespread Use
Image source: archaicads
#57 All Of Them? Watch Yourselves, Ladies! American Soldiers Are Std-Riddled Whores!
Image source: archaicads
#58 Why Not Reduce Your Weight And Be Comfortable?” The Advertising For Weight Loss Products Has Never Been Subtle
Image source: archaicads
#59 The First Foils For Cooking Were Made Out Of Tin In The Late 19th Century. Aluminum Foil Was First Manufactured In Switzerland In 1910
Image source: archaicads
#60 The Big Selling Point For Crosley Shelvador? Shelves In The Door. Get It? “Shel-Va-Dor”
Image source: archaicads
#61 Chug-A-Lug Grandpa! You Too, Little Missy
Image source: archaicads
#62 In 1933, The American Can Company Produced The First Workable Beer Can
The first cans were made out of steel with a tin lining, so that the beer wouldn’t take on a metallic taste. The cans were heavy and could only be opened with a “church key.”
Image source: archaicads
#63 It’s Hard To Believe Air Travel Was Ever Like This, Because Flying Today Is A Lot Like Riding A Bus
In 1966, American Airlines ordered several Boeing 747 Astroliners; the biggest commercial airplanes at the time. But by the time American received the new aircraft in 1970, the economy was in a recession and there was too much capacity in the industry to justify 303-seat jumbos. So American pulled 50 seats off each 747 and used the free space to create a passenger lounge. They even installed a Wurlitzer piano in each lounge. Unfortunately, ticket sales didn’t justify the added expense and the piano-lounge-in-the-sky era ended quickly.
Image source: archaicads
#64 The Daddy Saddle. Now You Can Humiliate Your Dad — Texas Style! Yee Haw!
Image source: archaicads
#65 Mom Is Wired On Benzedrine!
Image source: archaicads
#66 “For Men Only! . . . Brand New Man-Talking, Power-Packed Patterns That Tell Her It’s A Man’s World . . . And Make Her So Happy It Is.”
Image source: archaicads
#67 In The 1940s, Englander Mattress Boosted Sales By Convincing Women That Their Husband Would Be Much Nicer To Them If They Could Only Get A Good Night’s Sleep
Image source: archaicads
#68 Even The Squirrel Thinks Its Fun! But This Guy’s Wife Immediately Threw It In The Trash
Image source: archaicads
#69 Sears Travelknit Fourpiece. When You Can Only Afford One Suit, Make Sure It’s An Ugly Green Doubleknit
Image source: archaicads
#70 “Balls Is The New Candy Sensation That Lets You Conquer The World. Just Pop A Few Balls In Your Mouth And You’ll Be Ready For Everything.”
Image source: archaicads
#71 “What Man Wouldn’t Enjoy Spending A Night With Raquel Welch?” Well, Forget That, But You Can Buy This “Rugged Vinyl” Pillow To Serve As Your “Headrest.”
Image source: archaicads
#72 This Guy Seems A Little Too Happy About It
Image source: archaicads
#73 “Get A Real Tan — Not A Fake Orange Tan”…like The Orangutan-Colored Donald Trump!
Image source: archaicads
#74 Austin Powers: “So, Shall We Shag Now, Or Shall We Shag Later?”
Image source: archaicads
#75 Sylvania Convertible TV — It’s A Console And A Back Injury!
Image source: archaicads
Follow Us