Ariana Grande’s Best Acting Roles, Ranked

Ariana Grande is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress best known for her powerful vocal range and chart-topping hits. However, her journey in the entertainment industry began long before her music career took off. Starting as a young actress on Broadway, she quickly transitioned to television, where her charisma and comedic timing captured the hearts of millions.
From quirky Nickelodeon characters to more mature roles, Ariana Grande has proved she’s far more than just a two-time Grammy Award winner. Only a few artists have been able to achieve Ariana Grande’s success as a musician and actor. Here’s a closer look at some of Ariana Grande’s best acting roles in film and television.
6. Swindle
In the 2013 Nickelodeon TV movie Swindle, Ariana Grande played Amanda Benson. Her character is the quirky and athletic gymnast in a group of teens seeking to recover a rare baseball card swindled by their friend. Amanda’s agility and daring personality made her a crucial team member. Ariana Grande brought a fun and energetic presence to the role. Critics and audiences generally found Swindle an enjoyable, family-friendly heist film. While the movie wasn’t a critical masterpiece, it resonated with Nickelodeon’s target audience, who appreciated the lightheaded tone and teamwork-centered story.
5. Don’t Look Up
Ariana Grande joined the star-studded cast of Adam McKay’s apocalyptic political satire black comedy Don’t Look Up, playing Riley Bina. Her character is a pop star who becomes part of the film’s broader critique of media and celebrity culture. Although her character had limited screen time, critics praised her performance for its comedic flair and self-awareness.
Audiences appreciated how she leaned into the exaggerated persona of a celebrity, poking fun at the entertainment industry’s tendency to prioritize drama and spectacle over serious issues. One of her memorable scenes was her musical performance promoting alongside Kid Cudi. Don’t Look Up’s cast included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett. Others include Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, and Ron Perlman.
4. Sam & Cat
After a spectacular performance in Nickelodeon’s Victorious and iCarly series, Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy were given their own spin-off show, Sam & Cat. The show ran for a season from June 8, 2013, to July 17, 2014, before it was canceled. Grande continued portraying Cat Valentine as a quirky and fan-favorite character.
Cat was known for her high-pitched voice and a penchant for mischief. In Sam & Cat, Ariana Grande’s Cat character teams up with Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) to start a babysitting business. The series focused on the duo’s humorous adventures and the contrast between Sam’s tough, no-nonsense demeanor and Cat’s bubbly, naïve personality. Sam & Cat helped cement Ariana Grande as one of Nickelodeon’s most memorable stars.
3. Scream Queens
Ariana Grande joined the cast of Scream Queens in a recurring role in season 1. The singer-actress played Chanel #2, a member of the elitist and ruthless Kappa Kappa Tau sorority led by Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts). Ariana Grande’s Chanel #2 character was known for her glamorous appearance, sassy attitude, and hilariously shallow personality. Her portrayal fitted into the show’s satirical take on slasher films and campus life. Although her character met a gruesome death early in the series, Grande’s performance left a lasting impression. One of her most iconic scenes was her murder scene, where she was involved in a texting exchange with the killer.
2. Victorious
Although they eventually had their own spin-off show, Nickelodeon’s Victorious was Ariana Grande’s breakthrough role. It was the first time audiences watched her portray the bubbly and quirky Cat Valentine. Despite being part of an ensemble cast, Grande’s comedic time quickly turned her into a fan favorite. Her character’s whimsical nature often provided comic relief and was a contrast to the more grounded characters in the series. Victorious originally aired on Nickelodeon from March 27, 2010, to February 2, 2013.
1. Wicked Films
In her most mature role yet, Ariana Grande breathed life into Glinda Upland’s character in Jon M. Chu’s musical fantasy film Wicked. Released in two installments, Wicked: Part 1 debuted in theaters on November 22, 2024. Co-starred alongside Cynthia Erivo (who portrayed Elphaba Thropp), Grande’s portrayal received significant acclaim. As a musical, audiences also watched Ariana Grande deliver several musical masterpieces throughout the film. As of 2025, the Wicked films are Ariana Grande’s biggest project on the big screen. Ariana Grande reprises her role in the 2025 Wicked: For Good sequel.
