Folks Are Amused By These 30 Kerning Fails That Show How Crucial Character Spacing Is

Being positive towards anything can be difficult, especially in 2021. However, it’s forever a great idea to bathe your brain with some good thoughts once in a while. It’s not a secret – our world has been through a lot, and society can be particularly toxic, which is why it’s important to put love above everything. Everyone deserves respect and appreciation… except for whoever was responsible for creating these kerning fails.
Jokes aside, the spacing between individual letters plays a crucial role in general – but especially when you’re designing a project for print. Without kerning, things can end up looking a little rough and will most likely completely change the meaning of the text.
By all means, it’s not ideal when it happens, but it will probably make someone laugh. These Reddit users decided to share character spacing disasters that they noticed on posters, clothes etc. The subreddit was created in 2012 and currently has 248K members. Here we’ve gathered some of the best ones!
#1 Limit Of Ten
#2 Can Adult Also
#3 *Whale Emoji*
#4 Sounds Savory…
#5 Bean Outsider
#6 The Entry Of The Carps
#7 What A Terrible Day To Have Eyes
#8 You Had Meat Coffee
#9 Well That’s A Long Word
#10 #ronics2020
#11 Absolutely Noink In This Area
#12 Kidsor Kidults
#13 I’m A Gine?
#14 Тhis Sign That Came With A Nutcracker My Mom Recently Bought
#15 Thewotldbel
#16 Nearly Had A Hemorrhage Trying To Read This
#17 I Think This Belongs Here..
#18 I Love A Good Activitie Shub, Me
#19 Has This Been Done Yet
#20 Starw Arst O Re
#21 S E R I O U S L Y
#22 Dentists Notice
#23 Listen Up Kids! The Word Of The Day Is: “Productis”
#24 Federallaw Requires Thatthisarea Bevacated Whenneeded Bywheelchair Users
#25 Oh Microsoft…
#26 Antioxid Ant
#27 Bemy Angel
#28 But Not So Proud Of That Keming, I Hope
#29 P Lease•••
#30 Happy Hall Oween
