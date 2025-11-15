Folks Are Amused By These 30 Kerning Fails That Show How Crucial Character Spacing Is

Being positive towards anything can be difficult, especially in 2021. However, it’s forever a great idea to bathe your brain with some good thoughts once in a while. It’s not a secret – our world has been through a lot, and society can be particularly toxic, which is why it’s important to put love above everything. Everyone deserves respect and appreciation… except for whoever was responsible for creating these kerning fails.

Jokes aside, the spacing between individual letters plays a crucial role in general – but especially when you’re designing a project for print. Without kerning, things can end up looking a little rough and will most likely completely change the meaning of the text.

By all means, it’s not ideal when it happens, but it will probably make someone laugh. These Reddit users decided to share character spacing disasters that they noticed on posters, clothes etc. The subreddit was created in 2012 and currently has 248K members. Here we’ve gathered some of the best ones!

More info: Reddit

#1 Limit Of Ten

Image source: PeppermintPhatty

#2 Can Adult Also

Image source: taenanaman

#3 *Whale Emoji*

Image source: apple_fritterer

#4 Sounds Savory…

Image source: Dokidokidude

#5 Bean Outsider

Image source: Sir-Frederick-III

#6 The Entry Of The Carps

Image source: QueanbeyanPride

#7 What A Terrible Day To Have Eyes

Image source: PsychicGamingFTW

#8 You Had Meat Coffee

Image source: scorpius_rex

#9 Well That’s A Long Word

Image source: ninetieths

#10 #ronics2020

Image source: 530josh

#11 Absolutely Noink In This Area

Image source: cabbageofvitrol

#12 Kidsor Kidults

Image source: MiniMcCarthy

#13 I’m A Gine?

Image source: maryamorevnas

#14 Тhis Sign That Came With A Nutcracker My Mom Recently Bought

Image source: givemebackwardsknees

#15 Thewotldbel

Image source: xEdwardBlom1337

#16 Nearly Had A Hemorrhage Trying To Read This

Image source: djfatman

#17 I Think This Belongs Here..

Image source: kenwards

#18 I Love A Good Activitie Shub, Me

Image source: daephraelle

#19 Has This Been Done Yet

Image source: seventeenMachine

#20 Starw Arst O Re

Image source: ___cian__

#21 S E R I O U S L Y

Image source: EoinM17

#22 Dentists Notice

Image source: Megatrondj

#23 Listen Up Kids! The Word Of The Day Is: “Productis”

Image source: isakdombestein

#24 Federallaw Requires Thatthisarea Bevacated Whenneeded Bywheelchair Users

Image source: OtterSou

#25 Oh Microsoft…

Image source: yorsminround

#26 Antioxid Ant

Image source: Ninja11211

#27 Bemy Angel

Image source: mademelosemymarbles

#28 But Not So Proud Of That Keming, I Hope

Image source: mmuskO

#29 P Lease•••

Image source: wissahickon_schist

#30 Happy Hall Oween

Image source: jumpixx

