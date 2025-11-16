33 Things Society Has Made Us Believe Are “Necessities” But People In This Online Group Argue They Are Addictions

What is considered normal highly depends on society’s view on it. Once high heels were a shoe that only wealthy men wore and now traditionally only women wear them. In some cultures, more fat on one’s body is associated with being wealthy as it means the person has money to feed themselves, but in other cultures, a lean body is the ideal of beauty.
This is the case with most aspects of our lives. But that means that people sometimes start to normalize things that are not the most healthy for their mind or body. Feeling like you have to be on your phone and always available, buying the newest technology or just craving sugar all the time have become necessities, but they are actually addictions, according to some people on Reddit who joined a thread started by Morticiar who asked “What is an addiction society pretends is a necessity?”
This thread got almost 45k upvotes in just a day and over 24k people wanted to join the conversation. They made some good points and challenged each other to think about what things people are addicted to that they don’t even realize are bad as they see them as necessities. We would like to know what you have to say on the topic, so we are looking forward to reading your comments!
More info: Reddit
#1 Obsessing Over Celebrities’ Personal Lives
Obsessing over celebrities’ personal lives….
I don’t give a f**k who’s dating who, who had a baby, who got divorced, etc., and I don’t understand why anyone else does.
Image source: luongolet20goalsin, Eva Rinaldi
#2 Expensive Weddings
And expensive weddings! That s**t is not normal.
Image source: Imonlyhappywhenit, Jonathan Day
#3 The ‘Mommy Needs Wine’ Culture
Mom culture. The idea that “mommy needs wine” all the time. Dragging down moms that don’t agree with you. And as someone who is childless currently, the idea that we are NOT allowed to speak to you and offer any kind of advice because “you don’t have children”. I literally gave a new mom ideas on how to help her baby with gas (after dealing with it with my niece for a while) and she told me she didn’t WANT my input because I don’t have kids.
But the mommy needs wine culture really bothers me.
Image source: doborion90, Tim Patterson
#4 Alcohol
Alcohol! I’m so tired of people telling me I’m not living my life cause I don’t drink.
Image source: Kuesadilla_kush, Karl Baron
#5 Filtered Photos
Filtered photos have become the norm. It needs to stop
Image source: Aggravating-s***e696, littlebaileypoo
#6 Social Media
social media
Image source: this1is4thechampions, magicatwork
#7 Upgrading Your Electronics Too Often
Having to upgrade your electronics every couple of years
Image source: MastResort, CEBIT AUSTRALIA
#8 Working Overtime
Working overtime and doing more work than the job description entails
Image source: Konane_, José David Leiva
#9 Presents On All Occasions
Buying presents for each other all the time. Valentines, christmas, birthday, anniversary, new job etc etc.
Stop buying people s**t that they wouldnt buy themself.
Image source: rgtong, Mike_fleming
#10 Women Beauty Trends
Women beauty trends. Regularly getting nails done, eyelashes done, hair dyed and cut, and all the makeup and skin care products you need for your 12 step skincare routine. Yeah, it’s nice to take care of yourself or treat yourself. And hygiene is for sure important. But you shouldn’t have to go every few weeks and drop tons of money to feel pretty cause that’s what society says. And you don’t need endless products either.
Image source: CoffeeandCynicism__, Phillip Pessar
#11 Relationships
relationships.. it is okay to be alone
Image source: thrivingandstriving, Wyatt Fisher
#12 TikTok
tik tok.. prove me worng
Image source: Mirtheapostle, ajay_suresh
#13 Cell Phones
Cell phones. Constantly having it nearby, checking it all the time, having to be available 24/7 in case someone tries to contact you.
As someone who has this addiction, it’s really not healthy and adds a lot of unnecessary stress to my life.
Image source: triangularbish, Michael Coghlan
#14 Consumerism
Consumerism
Image source: Fluffy_giEnt, Karl Baron
#15 Trying To Outperform Others
Some people are addicted to comparing their lives to others when they should really strive to be the best they can be. Trying to outperform others leads to endless frustration, but trying to outperform yourself leads to true improvement.
Image source: BlossomtheMare, Jenavieve
#16 Working Oneself To Death
Working oneself to death
Image source: Much_Ad470, pjmorse
#17 Sugar
MrGlen456 said:
Sugar
noblechimp84 added:
Completely unnoticed. So much sugar in things people just don’t expect or check. Thinking of sugar as a drug has helped me enjoy it more responsibly.
Image source: MrGlen456, lazy fri13th
#18 Side Hustle Culture
The entire (side) hustle culture. I understand the need/desire and do it myself too. But I find it insane that we need to monetize almost every waking moment.
Image source: wert989, Seth Werkheiser
#19 24hr Cable News
24hr cable news
Image source: Imonlyhappywhenit, futureatlas.com
#20 Trying To Look The Best On Social Media
trying to look the best on social media. I dont get it and never will
Image source: gabrielz85, Vladimir Pustovit
#21 Shopping
Shopping
This addiction is actually a medically recognized addiction with it’s own name – Oniomania.
Image source: xaven10, Annie Mole
#22 Constant Profit
Constant profit. Its called greed, and not only unnecessary but is extremely dangerous. It is not sustainable.
Image source: ekhfarharris, Free photo on UkrMedia
#23 The Lotto
The lotto. It’s really fun to imagine what you would do if you won. If you’re not blowing tons of money on it. That could be worth it right there. But it’s so expensive, and your chances are like .00001 of winning something you can retire with.
Image source: HayRiver12, Lee
#24 Being Too Connected To Friends Or Social Media
Being too connected to friends or social media, you don’t need to be constantly on your phone and stopping what you are doing every 5 minutes to look at your phone.
Image source: AChaoticPrince, Graeme Paterson
#25 Fast/Unhealthy Food
Fast/unhealthy food.
Image source: stay-gold_ponyboy, Jorge Franganillo
#26 Cars
Cars. At least American society.
Most countries in the developed world don’t use them nearly as much, and are considered some of the best places to live in the world.
Americans are unhealthily obsessed with car culture.
Image source: SwordofMine, Reshma Muralitharan
#27 5-Day Work Week
5 day work week
Image source: evieoroblah, jrsnchzhrs
#28 “You Gotta Be A Doctor!!”
“You gotta be a doctor!!” – Lots more jobs and fields that make more than doctors..
Image source: Key_Ad_6455, Army Medicine
#29 GDP
GDP. Everyone act as if GDP must goes up every year. And everyone act as like an ever increasing GDP benefits them when they need to work harder to afford the same standard of living.
Image source: StrikingExcitement79, Antony Stanley
#30 Staying Up Late And Waking Up Early
Staying up late and waking up early
Image source: Superstickman87, Tim Samoff
#31 Fast Delivery
Getting stuff delivered ASAP!
Image source: macaronsforeveryone, Tony Webster
#32 Diet
Diet
Image source: karensusanfathima, stu_spivack
#33 Caffeine
Caffeine
Image source: WackyTabbacy42069, Steven Miller
Follow Us