Jeremiah Brent: Exploring the Life and Career of the Renowned Interior Designer

For over a decade, Jeremiah Brent has grown to become one of America’s seasoned interior decorators and TV personalities. Brent’s talent and style have seen him work with several reputable names in Hollywood and New York. His project designs have also been featured in several top magazines.
Jeremiah Brent is proof that a perfect blend of determination, talent, and resilience can turn dreams into realities. His grass-to-grace story inspires anyone, especially interior designers in the ever-competitive industry. If you’re a fan of his projects, here’s everything to know about renowned interior designer Jeremiah Brent.
Jeremiah Brent Is From Modesto, California
The interior designer was born Jeremy Clevenger Johnson in Modesto, California, on November 24, 1984. Although not a famous city, Modesto is the county seat and largest city in Stanislaus County and is considered the 19th largest city in California. Brent was born to Terry Johnson, a deputy sheriff in Modesto, and Gwen A. Johnson, a paralegal working in San Francisco. Modesto was always home for Jeremiah Brent, having spent all his growing years in the city.
Brent attended and graduated from Modesto High School in 2002. However, he went by his birth name, Jeremy Johnson. Although he didn’t play any sport, Brent was an active student. He participated in the school’s drama, debate, and speech clubs. Although they seem unrelated to his interior design career, these helped shape him into the man he is today.
Jeremiah Brent Moved To Los Angeles At Age 19
Jeremiah Brent always knew he wanted to be in Hollywood but didn’t define a career path to achieve it. Two years after graduating high school, Brent realized he needed to move out of the City of Great Neighbors (Modesto) to achieve his dreams. At 19, in 2004, Jeremiah Brent moved south to Los Angeles.
With no college degree or talent agent, Brent quickly realized it takes a lot more than desire to make it in Los Angeles. Jeremiah Brent spent his first year struggling financially, living and sleeping in his Jeep and on friends’ couches. However, despite his condition, Brent kept pushing. His first apartment was reportedly across the street from a Covenant House. While it was far from his dream home, it was decent enough for him since he had a roof over his head. Jeremiah Brent would later help redesign the Covenant House.
Jeremiah Brent Is Also An Actor & Producer
Although Jeremiah Brent is famous for being a TV personality and interior designer, he’s also a producer and actor. His love and interest in acting stayed with him despite not making it a full-time career. Jeremiah Brent made his acting debut (currently his only acting credit) in the 2008 English-language American-Indian drama The Ode.
Brent was cast in a minor role as the Blonde Boy. While furthering his interior design career, Brent didn’t work in film and television until a decade later. In 2018, Brent was credited as an executive producer in 9 episodes of his reality TV show Nate & Jeremiah by Design. He also executive produced 12 episodes of Nate & Jeremiah Save My House.
Jeremiah Brent’s Big Break Came In 2011
Before 2011, Jeremiah Brent worked behind the scenes on several TV shows. However, he began to get recognition for his designs and talent after he became celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe’s styling associate. At the time, the reality documentary show The Rachel Zoe Project had attracted many audiences. Joining the show as Zoe’s styling associate and part of its main cast helped put Jeremiah Brent in the spotlight. Brent joined the show in season 4.
Jeremiah Brent’s Notable Projects
Thanks to his unique project designs, Jeremiah Brent has appeared on the covers of several magazines. He’s been featured in Architectural Digest, People, Harper’s Bazaar, and Domino magazines. For 2 seasons, Brent hosted OWN network’s Emmy Award-winning show Home Made Simple. He co-hosted TLC’s Nate & Jeremiah by Design and HGTV’s The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project.
Jeremiah Brent was hired as an interior design expert on the three-person team for Netflix’s reality TV show Say I Do in 2020. Brent joined the “Fab Five” experts on Netflix’s reboot reality TV series Queer Eye in season 9. Jeremiah Brent replaces Bobby Berk, who had been the show’s interior designer since season 1. Brent is ably assisted by Antoni Porowski (Food and Wine), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture and Lifestyle), and Tan France (Fashion).
He Is A Father of Two
Jeremiah Brent and husband, Nate Berkus, have two adorable children. Berkus is also a renowned interior designer and Brent’s co-host on the TLC and HGTV reality TV shows. Brent and Berkus married on May 4, 2014, after a year-long engagement. Their two children, daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus and Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus were born with distinct egg donors and surrogates. Poppy Brent-Berkus was born almost a year after Brent and Berkus’ wedding, on March 23, 2015. Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus was born three years later, on March 26, 2018. If you enjoyed reading about Jeremiah Brent, HGTV’s David Bromstad is another interesting and super-talented interior designer to check out.
Follow Us