Robert Pattinson Considers Hollywood Exit for New Life in Korea

Robert Pattinson is reportedly ready to start a new chapter in his career following the birth of his first child with Suki Waterhouse. According to Life & Style, the 38-year-old actor might bid farewell to Hollywood and potentially set up camp in Korea as soon as he wraps up his role in the upcoming 2025 sci-fi film Mickey 17.
An insider revealed to the outlet,
Rob went into Mickey 17 with a very positive attitude around the idea of working with a Korean director and a mostly Korean crew to craft a movie that could be as big a hit in the Far East as it is in the U.S. The film, scheduled to open on January 31, 2025, is Bong Joon Ho’s first feature since Parasite, which became the highest-grossing Korean film in history and won Best Picture at the Oscars.
Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson’s collaboration is highly anticipated. Warner Bros. has backed the film with substantial investment, aiming to establish Pattinson as a significant figure in the Korean entertainment industry.
The biggest stars, Rob included, are looking at territories where they’ll have an easier time getting stuff made, explained the insider.
This move highlights a broader trend where top Hollywood stars explore international markets due to challenges facing the U.S. film industry. Similarly, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Keanu Reeves are visiting Korea to promote their upcoming movies and engage with fans.
Pattinson has been vocal about the influence of his relationship with Waterhouse on his decision-making process. In an interview, he discussed how her opinions shaped his choices, such as changing locations for interviews to more suitable venues like Holland Park instead of the London Zoo.
Kristen Stewart also commented on her past relationship with Pattinson, saying,
“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s–t, because it’s f–king weird,” shedding light on how both actors have moved on from their previous romance.
