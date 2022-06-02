10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rish Shah

Rish Shah is working diligently to make changes in the world of acting. He’s taking on roles that many people don’t expect to see him in. He’s taking on roles that challenge him and bring him more knowledge. He’s challenging the world, and he is making it a bigger place with his talent, and many fans of the actor are excited to learn more about him.
1. He is an Actor
He isn’t an actor who has been around for a long time. His first role was in the 2019 film “Years and Years,” but he has also been working steadily since. He’s working on becoming a household name, and roles in projects such as 2022’s “Ms. Marvel,” are only helping him make that dream a reality a bit faster.
2. He is Headed to Netflix
It was announced in 2021, but it’s big news. He’s been tapped for a role in the Netflix movie called “Strangers,” and he’ll star alongside some famous faces. One such famous face is Camila Mendes. He’s excited about the role and the fact that it is a bit of a modern take on a few things that we’ve seen in the past.
3. He is British
Well, specifically, he is not only a British man. He is also Indian. Regardless, however, he is excited about the concept that he is working and thriving in Hollywood in roles that are diverse and super cool. He doesn’t miss the mark in anything he is currently working on, and that is a big deal.
4. He is Lucky
We’d say he worked hard, he did well, and he pushed to make things happen, and that has nothing to do with luck. However, he does admit that he feels very lucky to get to work in the same industry as so many people from such cool places in life. He loves being part of that kind of situation, and it’s something he’s enjoyed for a long time.
5. He is a Fan of Pushing Boundaries
This is a young man who likes to push boundaries. He’s not interested in being part of anything boring or that doesn’t allow him to showcase his talents or challenge him on a new level. He’s living, loving, and enjoying everything he does in his roles, and that’s because he chooses more complex characters. Would he take on one that is less complex? Only time will tell, but we imagine not.
6. He is Private
While he is excited to discuss his roles and his career, he is much less inclined to discuss his personal life. We know next to nothing about his personal life, his family, or if he is seeing anyone. We don’t even know how old he is, and we have to admit we kind of love that he’s been able to focus on keeping those things private despite his quickly rising star.
7. He is Educated
He’s a man who knew that he wanted to earn a degree, but his fans are often surprised to learn that he did not pursue a degree in the arts. Rather, he made the decision to study English and Linguistics at King’s College in London. It’s a great degree to have on hand, and we imagine he might use it if he feels his acting career isn’t going where he wants it to go – which means that degree will go unused.
8. He’s From London
We did mention that he is British, but did we mention that he was born and raised in London? His Indian heritage likely comes from one or both of his parents, but we know so little about them or how they ended up in London rather than India. Did one live in London and the other move? Did they all move from India to live in London for personal reasons or work reasons? We don’t know.
9. He is Excited about Diversity
The idea that the world is changing is something that excites him tremendously. One thing he is really excited about is the fact that so many actors who don’t look like your traditional actors are being given roles that they didn’t get in the past. He’s loving the idea that Hollywood is looking to diversify and make the world a different place than it’s been in the past.
10. He’s Good
The most important thing you should know about Rish Shah is that he is good. He is a good actor. He will go places, and he will take on roles bigger than the ones he is taking on right now, and he will continue to thrive. He’s a rockstar, and he will do big things.