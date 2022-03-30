Harriet Cains developed an interest in acting at a fairly early age. However, her career has really started to gain traction over the last decade or so. She got her first big break in 2013 when she was cast in the TV series In the Flesh. Throughout the 2010s, she did a great job of keeping the momentum going and in 2020 she got another huge opportunity when she was cast in the Netflix series Bridgerton. As the show gets ready to start its second season, Harriet is looking forward to being back on all of our screens, and there are lots of viewers who are looking forward to seeing her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Harriet Cains.
1. She Got Her Start By Joining A Drama Club
Harriet’s acting journey began in the same way as lots of other actors. She told Left Lion, “I went to a drama club called Circle Up and one of the teachers there used to teach at Workshop. After about three year she told me about auditions for Workshop; so I auditioned…” From then on, she knew that acting was something that she wanted to take seriously.
2. She’s Not A Fan of Supernatural Things
Harriet has worked on some supernatural projects, but some people may be surprised to know that she isn’t actually a fan of supernatural things. When talking to Left Lion, she said, “I liked Zombieland and Shaun of the Dead. But I wouldn’t go to the cinema to see a zombie film.”
3. She’s A Private Person
Lots of people who work in the entertainment industry love being in the spotlight every chance they, but that isn’t the truth for Harriet. Throughout her career, she has remained a very private person and she’s shared very little information about her personal life.
4. She Likes to Watch Soap Operas
Harriet may not like to watch zombie movies or shows, but she certainly likes soap operas. In her interview with Left Lion, she revealed, “I’m a massive soap fan, and I’m not one to go see some big Hollywood blockbuster, I’d rather sit at home and watch an independent film like This is England or Dead Man’s Shoes. I can’t handle horrors, except The Shining. They’re all the same thing and the copper always gets killed.”
5. She Has a Great Sense of Style
Acting isn’t the only way that Harriet likes to express herself. Fashion is another one of the ways she likes to share her personality with the world. She has a great sense of style and a knack for putting outfits together. No matter what the occasion is, you know Harriet is going to look stunning.
6. She Supported The Free Britney Movement
Britney Spears was under legal conservatorship for over a decade. Although it initially seemed like a good idea to protect her assets, it eventually became clear that she was being taken advantage of. People all over the world took to the internet to spread the #FreeBritney movement to raise awareness to her situation. Harriet was among those who supported the movement. Fortunately, Britney’s conservatorship ended in 2021.
7. She Has Just Over A Dozen On-Screen Credits
If you’ve ever seen Harriet work, you’ll probably agree that she carries herself with the poise of someone who has a vast amount of experience. In reality, however, she only has about a dozen on-screen credits. More than likely, though, her resume will grow tremendously over the next few years.
8. She’s Not Really Into Social Media
Social media is the first place that most people go when they want to see what their favorite celebrities are up to. Unfortunately for Harriet’s fans, they won’t be able to find much. Instagram appears to be the only platform that she’s active on and she only has a handful of posts.
9. She’s Open to Playing A Variety of Characters
There are plenty of actors who are perfectly fine with playing different versions of the same kind of character for their entire career. Harriet, however, is someone who likes a challenge and she’s open to playing different kinds of characters. Having this mindset will help open more doors for her as her career continues to progress.
10. She’s Almost 30
Some people who see Harriet may be under the impression that she is in her late teens or early 20s. In reality, though, she is actually 28 years old and she will be turning 29 in the fall of 2022. Thanks to her youthful appearance she can easily get away with playing characters who are much younger.