8 Things You Didn’t Know About The Purge: Election Year’s Elizabeth Mitchell

Elizabeth Mitchell is an American actress with an acting career of over 30 years. Mitchell began her professional acting career in 1992 and has starred in more television productions than movies. Mitchell’s trademark on screen is her long blonde hair and soft blue eyes.
From the mid-2000s to the end of the decade, Mitchell played the lead role in ABC’s mystery drama Lost. However, her more recent and popular appearance was as Charlie Roan in The Purge: Election Year (2016). Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Elizabeth Mitchell.
1. The TV Shows You Remember Elizabeth Mitchell From
Elizabeth Mitchell is famously known on television for playing Juliet Burke on Lost. Mitchell’s character joined the cast in the series’ third season. Mitchell also played a recurring role in the medical drama ER as Kim Legaspi. In film, Mitchell played U.S. Senator Charlene “Charlie” Roan, a presidential candidate totally opposed to the purge program in The Purge: Election Year.
2. How Elizabeth Mitchell Got Started As An Actress
Elizabeth Mitchell always had a passion for acting. To pursue this career, Mitchell attended and graduated from a magnet school, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. After graduating from High School, she attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, graduating with a BA. Mitchell later attended the British American Drama Academy. Mitchell began her career as a stage actor, debuting in the 1992 Amateurs play as Jennifer.
3. Elizabeth Mitchell’s Film And Television Debut
Elizabeth Mitchell’s television debut was in 1993. She appeared in a single episode of the CBS late-night TV series Dangerous Curves. Mitchell was cast as Bethanny Haines. From 1994 to 1996, Mitchell was cast in a main role in two TV series. Mitchell played Dinah Lee Mayberry in the ABC soap opera Loving from 1994 to 1996. In 1996, she played Laura Malloy on Fox’s TV series L.A. Firefighters. In film, Mitchell made her debut in 1999. She played Beverly Trehare in John Duigan’s romantic comedy-drama Molly.
4. Elizabeth Mitchell Married Career Co-workers
Elizabeth Mitchell dated actor Gary Bakewell in 2000. Mitchell met Bakewell when filming The Linda McCartney Story. They dated for a while and became engaged. However, they separated in 2002. Two years later, in 2004, Mitchell married improvisation actor Chris Soldevilla. The couple are still married and had a son in 2005.
5. Other Movies Elizabeth Mitchell Was In
Besides The Purge: Election Year, Mitchell has starred in another film franchise. In 2002, she joined the second installment of The Santa Clause film franchise. She played Carol Newman and Mrs. Claus and reprised the roles in the third installment film, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. In 2020, Mitchell played Katherine Hilman in the thriller What We Found. Mitchell’s recent appearance in film is the 2023 Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out. Mitchell was cast as Vera.
6. The Nominations & Awards Elizabeth Mitchell Has Received
Elizabeth Mitchell won the 2008 Best Supporting Actress on Television for her role in Lost. It was her second nomination at the awards, with her first in 2006. Mitchell has received six total nominations at Saturn. In 2010, Mitchell received her first nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
7. Other TV Shows Elizabeth Mitchell Was In
With most of Elizabeth Mitchell’s career in television, Mitchell has starred in several TV series as a main cast. Besides Loving, L.A. Firefighters, and Lost, Mitchell was also part of the main cast in Significant Others (1998), The Beast (2001), The Lyon’s Den (2003), V (2009–2011), and Revolution (2012–2014). Others include Crossing Lines (2015), Dead of Summer (2016), First Kill, and The Santa Clauses.
8. Elizabeth Mitchell Has Produced Works In Film
Mitchell made her debut as a producer in 2021. She co-produced and starred in the movie Witch Hunt. In the movie, Mitchell played the character of Martha Goode. Elizabeth Mitchell also produced a short film that same 2021, titled Kepley.
