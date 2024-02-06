English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn returns to the big screen with another spy action film, Argylle. Known for his distinctive madness and heightened spy reality, as seen in his Kingsman film series, Argylle delivers a perfect blend of action, comedy, and a lot of espionage. Vaughn incorporates little pieces of his life in the movie, with Alfie the Cat being his real-life wife’s (Claudia Schiffer) cat and etching his daughter’s name, Clementine, on a gun in Director Ritter’s office.
Argylle follows Elly Conway, a reclusive espionage novel author, who’s suddenly drawn into a similar real-life world of espionage. Conway soon realizes her novels predict future events/secrets of an underground organization. Argylle packs a star-studded cast, including two Academy Awards winners and three Academy Awards nominees. These are the top cast of Matthew Vaughn’s new spy action film, Argylle.
Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway
Actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard plays Argylle’s main protagonist, Elly Conway. The character is introduced as a best-selling spy novel author. On a train to her parent’s home to help with her writer’s block, Elly soon realizes her written novels mirror-reflect a real-life spy world. Drawn into the world of espionage, Elly soon discovers her true identity. Like most of Argylle’s cast, Bryce Dallas Howard has been cast in superhero films. Howard played Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3 (2007). Bryce Dallas Howard is also known for her roles in As You Like It (2006), Terminator Salvation (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), Jurassic World trilogy (2015–2022), and The Mandalorian.
Henry Cavill as Agent Argylle
DCEU Superman Henry Cavill may not yet have starred as James Bond, but he gets a start as Agent Argylle. Cavill plays the eponymous character Agent Argylle, the second protagonist in the film and the main character in Elly Conway’s novels. Besides playing Superman, Henry Cavill has also played several other iconic roles, including Charles Brandon in The Tudors (2007–2010), Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes film series, and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher (2019–2023).
Sam Rockwell as Aidan
Academy Awards winner Sam Rockwell plays Aidan, a CIA agent whom Elly Conway first meets on a train to her parents. Disguising himself as a fan of her novel, Aidan helps Elly Conway navigate the division agents sent to assassinate her. Sam Rockwell is known for his Oscar-winning performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017). The American actor’s other notable performances include Charlie’s Angels (2000), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Iron Man 2 (2010), Vice (2018), Jojo Rabbit (2019), and See How They Run (2022).
Catherine O’Hara as Ruth Conway
Canadian-American actress Catherine O’Hara is cast as Elly Conway’s mother, Ruth Conway. She’s introduced as her daughter’s biggest novel fan, encouraging her to write more chapters to her latest novel. However, Elly soon discovers there’s more to her mother than she knows. Early 90s film audiences would recognize Catherine O’Hara from playing Macaulay Culkin’s character’s mother in the first two installments of the Home Alone franchise. Playing Delia Deetz in the 1988 Beetlejuice, O’Hara is set to reprise the role in 36 years’ sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 2024.
Bryan Cranston as Ritter
After playing chemist-turned-methamphetamine-drug lord Walter White, Bryan Cranston is cast as the villain in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle (2024). His character, Ritter, is the head of the sinister underground organization, Division. However, Ritter is later revealed to share a relationship with Argylle’s protagonist, Elly Conway. Besides Breaking Bad (2008–2013) and its spin-offs El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) and Better Call Saul (2022), Bryan Cranston is also known for playing Hal in Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006), starring in Saving Private Ryan (1988), Contagion (2011), Argo (2012), Godzilla (2014), and Asteroid City (2023).
Dua Lipa as LaGrange
After making her acting debut in Barbie (2023), English-Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is cast as LaGrange in Argylle (2024). LaGrange is Argylle’s nemesis and archenemy in Elly Conway’s novels. Fans of the singer get to see her perform remarkable stunts as LaGrange’s in several fight scenes.
Samuel L. Jackson as Alfred Solomon
Samuel L. Jackson is no stranger to playing the boss, having played Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. In Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, Samuel L. Jackson is cast as Alfred Solomon, CIA deputy director. With Aidan answering to him, he convinces Elly Conway to help bring down the Division. Although yet to win a competitive Oscar, Samuel L. Jackson is among the highest-grossing actors of all time, with his movies grossing over $27 billion at the Box Office.
Sofia Boutella as Saba Al-Badr
Algerian actress Sofia Boutella is cast as Saba Al-Badr in a minor supporting character. Her character is introduced as the Keeper of Secrets, who kept the Masterkey in her fortress in Arabia. Besides Argylle, Sofia Boutella is known for playing Princess Ahmanet in The Mummy (2017). Boutella also worked with Matthew Vaughn in the first two installments of the Kingsman films, Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). Sofia Boutella recently played Kora in Rebel Moon (2023).
John Cena as Wyatt
John Cena is cast in a supporting role as Wyatt, Agent Argylle’s partner in Elly Conway’s spy novels. Wyatt is the muscle of the team. Unlike Argylle, Wyatt has zero tolerance for their archenemy LaGrange. As a professional wrestler, John Cena has found success since his transition into acting. Besides playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad film and TV series, John Cena is known for his roles in Bumblebee (2018), Fast & Furious franchise, and Vacation Friends films.
Ariana DeBose as Keira
Academy Awards winner Ariana DeBose joins the cast of Argylle in a supporting role as Keira. In Elly Conway’s supposed fictional novels, Keira is a field agent that assists Agent Argylle in many of his missions. The character is later revealed to be much more than a fictionalized character. Ariana DeBose has, in recent times, starred in The Prom (2020), Schmigadoon! (2021–2023), West Side Story (2021). If Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle (2024) catches your attention, here are 10 spy action movies to watch.
