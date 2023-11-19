Meet The Top Cast Of The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Supernatural horror genre audiences can add Julius Avery‘s The Pope’s Exorcist to their 2023 list of films to see. It’s a darker religious film than Ron Howard‘s Tom Hanks-led The Da Vinci Code (2006) and Angels & Demons (2009). The Pope’s Exorcist was based on and adapted from the famous Exorcist of Rome, Father Gabriele Amorth‘s books, An Exorcist Tells His Story (1990) and An Exorcist: More Stories (1992).
Most of the film’s 103 minutes is set in 1987, in Castile, Spain. Although it is a supernatural horror, its storyline and conversations add a bit of humor to the film. With most of the action taking place in a particular location, there are only a handful of cast members. These are the top cast of The Pope’s Exorcist.
Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth
Russell Crowe leads the cast of The Pope’s Exorcist as Father Gabriele Amorth. He was the first actor to be added to the cast, joining the production in June 2022. Although the character comes off as proud, Crowe’s Father Amorth, is a dedicated exorcist, loyal to the Pope. Crowe’s wit and humor add great humor to the film. Russell Crowe is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, known for playing Maximus Decimus Meridius in Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator (2000). He has starred in several Box Office hits, with a forthcoming appearance as Nikolai Kravinoff in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) 2024 film, Kraven the Hunter.
Daniel Zovatto as Father Esquibel
Costa Rican-American actor Daniel Zovatto plays the supporting role of Father Esquibel. The character is the resident Priest in Castile, who’s unable to exorcize Henry Vasquez. He works with Father Amorth as his assistant, who is forced to reveal secrets and make confessions of his sins. Zovatto is no stranger to the horror genre, having starred in horror films like Beneath (2013), It Follows (2014), and Don’t Breathe (2016).
Alex Essoe as Julia Vasquez
Like Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe has been cast in several horror films before The Pope’s Exorcist. In the film, she plays the mother, Julia Vasquez, who returns to her late husband’s ancestral home to renovate and put it up for sale. She’s unknowingly drawn into the world of demons and possession. Alex Essoe has had starring roles in Doctor Sleep (2019), Midnight Mass (2021), and Trim Season (2023).
Franco Nero as the Pope
Italian actor Franco Nero plays the Pope, who assigns Father Gabriele Amorth to Spain. The character is introduced as having a sickness but becomes troubled and agitated by the events that occur in Castile, Spain. Nero’s international breakthrough role was playing the titular character in the spaghetti Western film Django (1966).
Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Henry Vasquez
London-born actor Peter DeSouza-Feighoney plays Henry Vasquez, the last child of Julia Vasquez. Henry, who hasn’t spoken since he witnessed his father impaled in a car accident, is possessed by Asmodeus when they arrive at the home in Castile, Spain. Besides Russell Crowe, DeSouza-Feighoney delivered the most dramatic performance in The Pope’s Exorcist (2023). The film is Peter DeSouza-Feighoney’s feature film debut.
Laurel Marsden as Amy Vasquez
Amy Vasquez is Julia Vasquez’s teenage, rebellious daughter. She’s Henry’s older sister, who isn’t happy the family relocated from the United States to Spain. Laurel Marsden is cast as Amy Vasquez. Although a young actress, Marsden has a few credits in film and television. Making her on-screen debut in television in 2020, Marsden’s most prominent roles have been guest appearances in Survive TV series (2020) and Ms. Marvel (2022).
Cornell John as Bishop Lumumba
Bishop Lumumba is first introduced in The Pope’s Exorcist after Father Gabriele Amorth arrives in Rome. He’s the only high-ranking bishop who seems to ally and condone Father Amorth’s excesses. Beyond being a superior, Bishop Lumumba is also a trusted friend. The character is played by British actor Cornell John. Before his starring role in The Pope’s Exorcist (2023), John starred in notable films like The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), Brotherhood (2016), and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).
Follow Us