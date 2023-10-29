How Does ‘The Marvels’ Success Set the Stage for ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2?

Loki has recently become the first Disney+ MCU show to get renewed for a second season. The next in line could be Ms. Marvel but it all comes down to how well The Marvels performs in theaters. The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris as the titular team, is set to arrive in theaters on November 10, 2023. The film will serve as a followup to three MCU installments — including Captain Marvel, Disney’s Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision.
Isn’t it fascinating how things have come full circle? Ms. Marvel left audiences with that intriguing post-credits scene, setting the stage for The Marvels. Yet now, the fate of the goofy and lovable Captain Marvel fan-girl Kamala Khan returning to Jersey City hangs in the balance, hinging on the success of the very film she teased. And this isn’t just speculation; the showrunners confirmed it. Let’s dive in and unpack what this means for Kamala’s future and what might be on the horizon for her.
‘Ms. Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene Set the Stage for ‘The Marvels’
Ms. Marvel wrapped up with that surprising post-credits scene where Larson’s Carol Danvers from Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel’s Kamala Khan (played by Vellani) swapped their places. Well, that happened because of the upcoming The Marvels’ antagonist, Dar-Benn, who apparently used a similar bangle as Kamala Khan’s (as evident in the trailer) to intertwine their powers. So whenever Monica Rambeau, Kamala, or Carol use their powers now, they end up switching places with each other.
So what’s the best way for them to counter Dar-Benn? To team up against evil, together in one place. That’s what will happen in The Marvels now. Monica (who is Carol’s niece) and Kamala (who is Carol’s fangirl) will now join Captain Marvel to solve this problem.
The Possibility of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2 Happening Depends on The Marvels’ Success
The future of Ms. Marvel depends on the success and storyline direction of The Marvels. Ms. Marvels’ directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have confirmed this sentiment in a recent podcast. When asked about the possibility of Ms. Marvel season 2, “No, we’re waiting for ‘The Marvels,’ so that will decide what the next step will be,” said El Arbi. “So we’re very much looking forward to that. I can’t wait to see it, man. It’s great to see the trailers and to see the whole family back there and Iman Vellani doing great work, so looking forward to that.” He added.
What’s Next for Kamala Khan?
Kamala Khan’s journey in the MCU isn’t taking a backseat anytime soon. While the buzz around Ms. Marvel season 2 is still up in the air, there’s chatter about her joining the roster for other films. Here’s a fun tidbit — before we see her again in Jersey City, expect to catch an alternate version of Kamala in the Marvel Zombies series on Disney+ come 2024. With whispers of an MCU reboot, the fate of many characters seems to be in flux — especially with even Daredevil being reworked. But considering Kamala’s magnetic appeal and compelling origin story, it’s a safe bet she’ll continue to light up our screens.
Reasons Why ‘Ms. Marvel’ Deserves to Be Greenlit for Season 2
Ms. Marvel represents a pivotal moment in the MCU. It introduced a fresh, relatable perspective through Kamala Khan — a young Muslim-American protagonist. The series is helmed by an Oscar-winning Pakistani director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. It allows her to brilliantly capture the nuances of her Pakistani-American background with Kamala’s family, offering much-needed representation in mainstream entertainment. Plus, given the appeal of Ms. Marvel season 1, it’s safe to say that her story is better suited for TV format. The show had compelling storytelling. It weaved together the struggles of teenage life with the weight of superhero responsibilities. Better yet, the whole concept of an alternate-dimension world with Djinn was spot on and connected with Pakistani culture.