While the arrival of mutants and the X-Men had been teased from Phase Four, but it was only Ms Marvel that confirmed mutants’ presence in the MCU. The show centers around Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who discovers that she gained her powers from a bangle passed on to her by her grandmother. Other than being a fantastic superhero TV show with new cameos, Ms Marvel is also setting up some significant developments (changing the leading characters of the franchise) for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its future — The Marvels.
For years, Marvel has been teasing the arrival of mutants, which left fans eagerly waiting to see how it will all come together. Finally, Ms Marvel devised a unique idea for the epic announcement. The show has confirmed the existence of mutants in an unexpected way through an easter egg. Beyond Bruno’s mention of a mutation, the MCU backed up that assertion with a cheeky, subtle reference. The Easter egg sets it all up intriguingly, leaving us wondering what other surprises Marvel has in store for them. So let’s dive into what we know so far about the easter egg and explore the exciting possibilities it brings for the MCU.
How Ms Marvel Confirmed Mutants Are Already In The MCU
Mostly, the Easter eggs are scattered throughout the episodes or in the post-credits scene. But this time, Marvel used an exciting way to disclose the presence of mutants in the MCU through credits. The confirmation comes in the form of an Easter egg featured in Episode 6 of the show using the iconic X-Men cartoon theme song.
If you’re a fan of the X-Men, you’ll immediately recognize the tune of the 1992 show where mutants debuted on the TV screens. You’ll have to sit through the credits of Episode 6, titled “No Normal,” to catch it, but it’s definitely worth the wait; as Bruno tells Kamala about the gene mutation, the credits start to roll, and the X-Men theme starts playing, confirming that mutants are not only present in the MCU but have been there all along. It’s a clever nod to fans and a subtle way to introduce mutants without giving too much away.
Why Ms Marvel’s Cheeky X-Men Easter Egg Was Perfect
The X-Men Easter egg perfectly disclosed the eagerly awaited announcement of mutants in the MCU. The X-Men theme song has become a beloved part of X-Men culture, and its inclusion in the show was a brilliant move by Marvel. It confirms the presence of mutants in the MCU and sets the stage for their future introduction.
The Easter egg is subtle yet effective, showing that Marvel knows its audience and how to keep them engaged. Using a familiar tune, Marvel created an emotional connection with fans, which is essential for any successful franchise. This Easter egg was perfect and had excited fans for what’s to come in the MCU. All in all, including the iconic X-Men cartoon theme song in Ms Marvel’s end credits was the perfect way to confirm the presence of mutants in the MCU. The theme song gave a brief glimpse of mutants’ future in MCU without giving too much away.
