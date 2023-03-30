Home
Kraven The Hunter Will Create Another Multiverse MCU Problem

Kraven The Hunter Will Create Another Multiverse MCU Problem

5 mins ago
Kraven The Hunter Will Create Another Multiverse MCU Problem
Home
Kraven The Hunter Will Create Another Multiverse MCU Problem

Kraven The Hunter Will Create Another Multiverse MCU Problem

5 mins ago

Kraven the Hunter may be an excellent addition to the antagonists of Marvel, but its casting may cause a big multiverse problem in MCU. Marvel is always cautious to preserve the universe’s realities and avoid mix ups in alternate universes. However, with the casting Sony’s Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, the lines are more blurred than ever.

Previously, there were rumors of Kraven the Hunter appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even though that movie explored the concepts of the multiverse, the character was notably absent. But recently, as Sony announced their Kraven casting, it created a significant problem for the multiverse concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Interestingly, it is not the character but the actor chosen for the role that may cause problems for MCU.

How Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven The Hunter Breaks The MCUAaron Taylor Johnson Kickass

J.C. Chandor (director of the film) had several other actors in mind for the role, including Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, and Adam Driver. But in the end, he ended up choosing Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the task after watching his performance in Bullet Train. What’s notable about the casting is that the Taylor-Johnson played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Even after his death at the hands of Ultron, fans still remembers Quicksilver with many hoping to see the character return to MCU. Considering that fact, it was doubtful that Taylor-Johnson would get cast as another Marvel character anytime soon.

However, he still got the role, and that has created multiversal confusion. It has not been clarified if we will see Kraven the Hunter in the MCU but one thing is clear , with Sony’s Spider-Man being canon in the MCU, casting Taylor-Johnson will create continuity problems. However, it is possible that MCU already has a way out of this pickle, as they tend to always have everything planned out.

The MCU Can Get Around Kraven the Hunter’s Casting

Aaron Taylor Johnson Kraven the Hunter MCU

Marvel doesn’t use the same actor for multiple roles, but exceptions exist. For instance, in The Eternals, Gemma Chan was cast to play Sersi, despite that she had already appeared in Captain Marvel. Besides, there is a possibility that the Marvel Universe and Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will stay separate without disturbing each other’s realities. 

Loki Season 1 brought the idea of different variants of a single character from alternate universes. It is seen that that several variants were different from our Loki in looks, age, and even species (Alligator Loki). Therefore, considering Loki’s concepts of the multiverse, it won’t be a problem to cast Taylor-Johnson as Kraven The Hunter in the MCU. As for the key takeaway, his previous experience in Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t rule him out from playing Kraven The Hunter as the wider exploration of the multiverse provides a way around this. 

READ NEXT: Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson A Good Choice For Kraven the Hunter?

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
6 Things You Didn’t Know About WandaVision’s Randall Park
March 27, 2023
Daredevil Blade
Daredevil: Born Again’s Biggest Problem Might Be… Vampires?
March 27, 2023
Why The MCU’s Multiverse Saga Just Isn’t Working
March 20, 2023
Who Does Bill Murray Play In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania?
March 16, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Marvel’s Captain America
March 28, 2023
The First WandaVision Spin-Off Is Repeating An MCU Mistake
March 24, 2023
You Missed The Greatest Thor Variant Cameo In Loki Season 1
March 26, 2023
Every Loki Variant Seen In Loki Season 1
March 26, 2023

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.