Kraven The Hunter Will Create Another Multiverse MCU Problem

Kraven the Hunter may be an excellent addition to the antagonists of Marvel, but its casting may cause a big multiverse problem in MCU. Marvel is always cautious to preserve the universe’s realities and avoid mix ups in alternate universes. However, with the casting Sony’s Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, the lines are more blurred than ever.
Previously, there were rumors of Kraven the Hunter appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even though that movie explored the concepts of the multiverse, the character was notably absent. But recently, as Sony announced their Kraven casting, it created a significant problem for the multiverse concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Interestingly, it is not the character but the actor chosen for the role that may cause problems for MCU.
How Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven The Hunter Breaks The MCU
J.C. Chandor (director of the film) had several other actors in mind for the role, including Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, and Adam Driver. But in the end, he ended up choosing Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the task after watching his performance in Bullet Train. What’s notable about the casting is that the Taylor-Johnson played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Even after his death at the hands of Ultron, fans still remembers Quicksilver with many hoping to see the character return to MCU. Considering that fact, it was doubtful that Taylor-Johnson would get cast as another Marvel character anytime soon.
However, he still got the role, and that has created multiversal confusion. It has not been clarified if we will see Kraven the Hunter in the MCU but one thing is clear , with Sony’s Spider-Man being canon in the MCU, casting Taylor-Johnson will create continuity problems. However, it is possible that MCU already has a way out of this pickle, as they tend to always have everything planned out.
The MCU Can Get Around Kraven the Hunter’s Casting
Marvel doesn’t use the same actor for multiple roles, but exceptions exist. For instance, in The Eternals, Gemma Chan was cast to play Sersi, despite that she had already appeared in Captain Marvel. Besides, there is a possibility that the Marvel Universe and Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will stay separate without disturbing each other’s realities.
Loki Season 1 brought the idea of different variants of a single character from alternate universes. It is seen that that several variants were different from our Loki in looks, age, and even species (Alligator Loki). Therefore, considering Loki’s concepts of the multiverse, it won’t be a problem to cast Taylor-Johnson as Kraven The Hunter in the MCU. As for the key takeaway, his previous experience in Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t rule him out from playing Kraven The Hunter as the wider exploration of the multiverse provides a way around this.
