Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is a 2023 superhero action film from James Gunn, it is the final instalment in a trilogy that began in 2014. It is also the 32nd film in the MCU, a franchise that is notorious for post-credits scenes. At this point, it is cinema culture for viewers to wait after the film ends for all possible post-credit scenes. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 impressively had 5 post-credit scenes, as these post-credits scenes are now a fixture for all films from this franchise.
For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, there are 2 post credits scene – 1 mid-credit scene and then 1 end-credits scene – both of which offer insights into what viewers can expect from the characters in the future. These scenes re-emphasize the near-perfect trilogy conclusion Gunn gave fans. In true MCU fashion, they also offer hope for what’s next.
How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Have?
As previously stated, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has two post credits scenes. These post-credits scenes have become a hallmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and have contributed to the things that make the franchise one of the most successful in the history of cinema. The post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 are no exception from what has happened in previous films, offering fans a taste of what’s to come in the MCU, as well as providing closure for certain characters in the film.
The scenes also hint at the possibility of continuity of the stories of some characters. Overall, the post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 elevate an already outstanding film to new heights and leave fans eagerly anticipating the next film in the franchise that will feature their favourite characters and what their stories will look like henceforth. The franchise which began with an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillian, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel, has grown to include more stars.
Are The Post-Credits Scenes Worth Waiting For?
The two post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 are worth waiting for, they offer a satisfying conclusion to the film and show what the future might look like for some of the characters. Marvel has always been one to include post-credits scenes in their projects, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is no exception, with each scene offering something new and exciting for fans of the movie and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and the MCU as a whole are much more than an afterthought or a gimmick – they’re an essential part of the cinematic universe’s storytelling. The post-credit scenes offer a way connection between the movies, tease future films, and effectively build a larger and richer universe. MCU fans know that no matter how good the movie itself is, there’s always more to the story, and this is where the post-credit scenes come in.
