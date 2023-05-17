Home
Should Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Have Launched the MCU's Phase 5?

Should Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Have Launched the MCU’s Phase 5?

2 mins ago
Should Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Have Launched the MCU’s Phase 5?
Should Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Have Launched the MCU’s Phase 5?

Should Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Have Launched the MCU’s Phase 5?

2 mins ago

The MCU is divided into phases, each phase representing a theme in the overall franchise. All phases are made up of films and TV shows that address this theme and currently, the MCU is in phase 5. The previous phase was primarily concerned with the introduction of new characters and the multiverse, this also extends to its current phase. The first film in Phase 5 is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania but following the critical and commercial success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 it is possible that the MCU made the wrong choice on how to begin Phase 5. 

Phase 5 of the MCU is expected to explore more of the Multiverse as well as do a deep dive on variants while introducing new characters to the MCU. Quantumania achieves this on all fronts with the introduction of Kang the Conqueror. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is given the similar responsibility of introducing new characters while delivering a send-off to characters fans have come to know and love. So far, Guardians has been the more successful Phase 5 movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Was Not the Big Bang the MCU Hoped For

Ant-Man and Kang the Conqueror

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania just like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also the final part of a trilogy but, it is the least performing film of all three, the first film made $519 million globallywhile the second made $622 million. The final instalment, which also kicked off MCU’s phase 5, made $470 million, which is not just lesser than the earlier two but is a deviation from the rising trend of the worldwide gross earnings. 

The MCU’s most likely had high expectations for the film to be a massive hit like its previous films. There are speculations that the failings of this film at the box office is because it was released in February which is not historically a good month for films. Its release on streaming platforms shortly after its box office release may have also contributed to this.  

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s Critical Acclaim Could Point to a More Positive Phase 5

Should Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Have Launched the MCU&#8217;s Phase 5?

While it is just the second film in this phase, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has made more money in 2 weeks than Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania made in the entirety of its box office run. Proving that the MCU still has what it takes to make a box office hit. It also has more favourable responses from critics and has received raving reviews for different element, especially its emotional depth.

Ultimately, whether Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 should have launched the MCU’s Phase 5 is a question that remains without a clear answer. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the official starting point of Phase 5, has not been as successful as its predecessors, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has received critical acclaim and has performed remarkably well at the box office. However, the MCU has a long-term vision, and this decision may turn out to be a strategic move as it sets the ball rolling for subsequent films in Phase 5.

