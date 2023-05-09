9 Actors Who Have Appeared In Both Marvel & DC Movies

The realms of Marvel and DC have long captivated audiences with their larger-than-life characters and thrilling storylines — however — while the two universes have distinct identities, they still share a common thread: a group of talented actors who have appeared in movies from both Marvel and DC comic books. Some of these stars have seamlessly transitioned between roles, proving that their acting prowess knows no bounds when it comes to bringing our favorite comic book characters to life. While the feedback is never entirely criticism-free, it’s interesting to see our favorite actors take on such diverse roles and massively improve over time.
In this article, we pay tribute to the top nine actors who have demonstrated their versatility by appearing in movies based on Marvel and DC comics books, including and going beyond the MCU and DCEU. As we explore these accomplished performers and their roles in our favorite comic book projects, we’ll particularly delve a bit into their first appearances in both Marvel and DC. The interesting thing is, some of these actors have actually done more than a single project for each franchise.
1. Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok/Green Lantern)
Taika Waititi — a multifaceted artist known for his work as an actor, writer, and director — has left a lasting impression on both Marvel and DC projects. In the MCU, he did not only direct the critically acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok but also portrayed the hilarious and lovable character, Korg. Waititi’s unique sense of humor and creative vision brought new life to the Thor franchise, winning over fans and critics alike.
On the DC side, Waititi appeared in the 2011 film Green Lantern as Thomas Kalmaku, a close friend and confidant of Hal Jordan (played by Ryan Reynolds). While the movie received mixed reviews, Waititi’s performance added depth and affinity to the story. With his diverse talents, Taika Waititi has undoubtedly made an impact on both Marvel and DC cinematic universes.
2. Laurence Fishburne (Ant-Man and the Wasp/Man of Steel)
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Laurence Fishburne took on the role of Dr. Bill Foster in the 2018 film Ant-Man and the Wasp. Foster was introduced as a former colleague of Hank Pym (played by Michael Douglas). Needless to say, Fishburne’s character was integral to the plot, offering a mix of intellect and moral complexity.
In the DC universe, Fishburne portrayed Perry White, the hard-hitting editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, in 2013’s Man of Steel. His portrayal of the iconic character provided a modern update to the original role and was executed brilliantly. Needless to say, both actor’s performance in both the Marvel and DC movies left a lasting impression on the audiences.
3. J.K. Simmons (Spiderman/Justice League)
In the Marvel universe, J.K. Simmons is best known for his iconic portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson. He was the quick-tempered editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle, in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man Trilogy. His performance was so memorable that he reprised the role in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, delighting fans with his return.
In DCU, Simmons has played Commissioner James Gordon in 2017’s Justice League. As the steadfast ally of Batman and the Gotham City Police Department, his portrayal of the character added depth and authority to the ensemble cast. Nonetheless, J.K. Simmons’ exceptional work in both Marvel and DC movies highlights the actor’s ability to create memorable characters that resonate with audiences.
4. Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Green Lantern)
Ryan Reynold’s charisma is his ability to combine comedy and action flawlessly. Reynolds found his perfect match playing Marvel’s Deadpool, the wisecracking, fourth-wall-breaking antihero. His performance in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) as Wade Willson is iconic and has received worldwide praise for his strong humor delivery and energy-packed persona.
In the DC universe, Reynolds took on the role of Hal Jordan, also known as Green Lantern, in the 2011 film of the same name. Despite the film’s mixed reception, Reynolds’ portrayal of the fearless test pilot-turned-superhero showcased his ability to infuse humor and charm into a more traditional superhero role. Needless to say, Reynolds has managed to pull off both the roles exceptionally well.
5. Idris Elba (Thor / The Losers)
In the MCU, Idris Elba portrayed Heimdall, the all-seeing and all-hearing Asgardian gatekeeper, in Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). He also made appearances in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Elba’s powerful performance as Heimdall brought a sense of wisdom and gravitas to the plot.
Within the DC universe, Elba was featured in the 2010 film adaptation of the DC comic series, The Losers. He played Roque, a highly competent and merciless member of an elite covert operations squad. His performance exhibited his skill in portraying intricate characters with sinister intentions.
6. Chris Evans (Captain America / The Losers)
Steve Rogers, the iconic role of Captain America, played by Chris Evans is not new to anyone. His performances in the Captain America and Avengers films captivated audiences with his unwavering commitment to the character’s values and determination. Before joining the MCU as Steve Rogers, Evans starred as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch) in the Fantastic Four films, based on the iconic Marvel characters.
Within the DC realm, Evans starred in the 2010 movie The Losers (alongside Idris Elba). Evans portrayed Jensen, a witty and technologically adept member of an elite special-ops group. His performance showcased his ability to deliver humor and demonstrated his adaptability as a versatile actor.
7. Ben Affleck (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice / Daredevil)
Ben Affleck is a distinguished actor and filmmaker who has left a notable impact on both Marvel and DC projects. In the DC Extended Universe, Affleck assumed the legendary role of Bruce Wayne, also recognized as Batman, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and Justice League (2017). His depiction of a somber and battle-weary Batman undoubtedly added depth to the character.
But long before his DC stint, Affleck actually had the reins of Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, in the 2003 movie of the same title. Despite the film’s divided reception, Affleck’s portrayal of the sightless crimefighter highlighted his commitment to the character. Ben Affleck did a great job conveying the character’s complex inner conflicts and heroics.
8. Christian Bale (Batman Begins / Thor: Love and Thunder)
Christian Bale’s iconic portrayal of Bruce Wayne in DC isn’t hidden from anyone. He’s undoubtedly the most recognized face of Batman, thanks to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005 – 2012) which earned Bale worldwide fame and praise. It set a very high standard for subsequent Batman adaptations.
His entry into MCU came as a surprise to everybody when he took on the role of Gorr the God Butcher, a supervillain in Thor: Love and Thunder. Christian Bale’s work in both MCU and as a DC icon is exceptional and critically acclaimed unlike any other actor’s. His remarkable ability to deliver powerful performances as both a superhero and supervillain truly sets him apart and warrants special recognition.
9. Tom Hardy (Venom / The Dark Knight Rises)
Tom Hardy is known for playing the role of Eddie Brock, also recognized as Venom, in the 2018 film of he same name and in its 2021’s sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Hardy brings intensity to this role of the antihero while gathering empathy for the vulnerability he brings to the table. His work as Venom in the Marvel project is a complex and compelling one that is resonated well with the audience.
Previously, we’ve seen him in DC, playing the primary antagonist as the menacing Bane in the final installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy. His portrayal of the formidable and calculating villain was both chilling and captivating, further solidifying his reputation as an actor capable of tackling diverse and challenging roles. Tom Hardy’s work in both Marvel and DC movies exemplifies his incredible range and ability to bring depth to the iconic characters he plays.
