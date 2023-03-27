Who Does Laurence Fishburne Play In The MCU?

Laurence Fishburne is no stranger to franchises as the actor has been in The Matrix, John Wick, and Man of Steel. However, the Oscar nominee has been in both DC and Marvel; his first foray in Marvel was Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Fishburne provided the vocal performance of the iconic villain. Then, he made his live action MCU debut appearance as Bill Foster in Marvel’s Ant-Man & The Wasp.
The has cited that he loved comic books growing up and it was a dream come true to finally step foot into the MCU. The veteran may have not been the main villain of Ant-Man & The Wasp, but Bill Foster is a huge name that can always reappear some time in the future. He could also see his role expanded in the MCU due to his connection with Ghost aka Ava Starr, the primarily villain of Ant-Man & The Wasp that’s scheduled to return in The Thunderbolts.
Who Is Bill Foster In The Marvel Comics?
Dr. William Foster made his first comic book appearance in The Avengers #32 issue in Sept. 1966. He earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the California Institute of Technology. In the original comics, Foster worked under Tony Stark in the Plans and Research Division. Just like in Ant-Man & The Wasp, Foster’s partner was Dr. Henry “Hank” Pym. Just like every scientist in superhero comics, Dr. Foster gain powers that allowed him the ability to grow in size like Ant-Man himself. His name was Black Goliath, and the character was portrayed as a hero during the early days of the comics.
His story slightly changed in Ant-Man & The Wasp as the relationship between Foster & Starr was the focal point of his character arc. The origins of his backstory are that he’s a former member of S.H.I.E.L.D. who worked with Hank Pym on Project G.O.L.I.A.T.H. Foster met the main antagonist, Ava Starr, during this time and she was exposed to the Quantum Realm, which caused severe damage to her physically and emotionally. Foster made it his mission to cure the young girl, which interfered with Hank Pym trying to bring back Janet Van Dyne from the Quantum Realm.
Will Laurence Fishburne’s Bill Foster Return to the MCU?
Ava and Bill survived in Ant-Man & The Wasp and the two managed to elude police. It was a heartwarming moment that gave them some redemption after their story arc, though there was never any guarantee that either character would return to the franchise in the future. Their potential returns were further buried behind Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, as neither character came back for the third sequel. However, it has been confirmed that Ghost aka Ava Starr will make her return to the upcoming Thunderbolts film.
The Thunderbolts are a mix of past MCU heroes and villains that was created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley. The team was first established in The Incredible Hulk #449; and in addition to Ava Starr, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes a.k.a Winter Soldier, US Agent, and Taskmaster are confirmed for the upcoming film. There’s no word on whether Fishburne will appear in The Thunderbolts, but since Foster stated that he wouldn’t leave her alone, it would shocking if the Oscar nominee doesn’t have some type of role within the film. Howevere, Laurence Fishburne has also confirmed he will return to MCU in What If…? Season 2.
