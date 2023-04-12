The 3 Big Team Members Still Missing From The Thunderbolts’ Line-up

Home
The MCU’s line-up of the Thunderbolts has been revealed — but sadly, it is also missing some fan-anticipated team members, which created a layer of disappointment. The Thunderbolts aren’t new characters to Marvel fans. Rather, the comic books already have intriguing storylines with the team, making the fans crave to see the key MCU characters associated with it on the big screen. Although the announced cast may have left everyone wanting more from the franchise, it is still probable that the actual movie will leave fans satisfied. 

Many things about the Thunderbolts are still unknown. However, just like the comics, it is expected that the movies will also feature an evolving door of cast members. That means, with time, Marvel may add new members to this line-up. So, there’s still a chance that members not currently included make it up to the MCU’s line up later in the franchise. On the other hand, we also have some members that may never make it into the Thunderbolts. Let’s see which significant MCU members and Thunderbolts missed out and why. 

Red Hulk/General Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross

The 3 Big Team Members Still Missing From The Thunderbolts&#8217; Line-up

Seeing General Ross sitting on the bench in a Thunderbolts movie is a shame, he literally has Thunderbolt in its name. Beyond his name, the character has strong ties to the team. In the comics, Thunderbolt Ross’s Red Hulk assembles a new iteration of the team. Unfortunately, we won’t see him involved with the team in the upcoming movie, and the MCU has has good reason for his exclusion.

The primary reason General Thunderbolt Ross is not included in the current line-up is the sad tragedy of William Hurt‘s death. Due to his sudden death, and the fact the character had not been recast during the film’s production, the character was excluded from the movie. The character has now been recast with Harrison Ford stepping in as General Thaddeus in Captain America 4With the supervision and leadership of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Thaddeus Ross’ absence will have little impact the Thunderbolts.

Baron Helmut Zemo

Thunderbolts missing team members MCU

Baron Zemo is another team member that is closely related to the Thunderbolts line up in comics, but missing in the MCU’s team. In the Marvel comic books, Zemo combined these masters of evil and created the Thunderbolts. Additionally, the MCU has teased big plans for the Baron Zemo with recent projects, including his prominent appearance in Falcon and Winter Soldier

When Thunderbolts was announced, it was thought that all his screen time in Falcon and The Winter Soldier was just paving his way to Thunderbolts. However, when the actual casting was announced, the character was conspicuously absent. When asked about his absence from the Thunderbolts, Daniel Brühl said, “The only thing I can say, everybody knows – is I’m not dead!” While it can’t be said what exact fate awaits Zemo, Phase 5 of the MCU promises many exciting possibilities.

Abomination/Emil Blonsky

Thunderbolts missing team members MCU

Abomination was not one of the seven characters that the MCU’s Thunderbolts line-up. The character has been notably absent from the big screen over the past decade. But still, that did not affect his popularity, thanks to his rivalry with Hulk. Furthermore, his recent return to the MCU seemed to tell the audience that the character was making his way to a bigger project—most likely Thunderbolts, but that didn’t happen.

Starting from his first role in Shang Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings, Marvel opened the door to the universe for Abomination. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law then used this opportunity and advanced his story into MCU’s phase 4. There was then good reason to suspect that Abomination would make it to the anti-hero team in Phase 5, but that’s not what happened, and there is a potential reason behind it. According to David Harbour, Thunderbolts team members aren’t “super” like the superheroes, however that raises questions about John Walker’s involvement since he has taken the super solider serum. Regardless, we will get our answers to these questions when the Thunderbolts hits the big screen.

