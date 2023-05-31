In the colossal world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the primary characters often carry the spotlight. But where would our superheroes be without their steadfast sidekicks? Those unsung heroes who provide loyal companionship, strategic guidance, and crucial back up in the heat of battle?
These characters add depth to the narrative, offer comic relief, and occasionally display their hidden powers. In this article, we present a ranked list of 8 MCU sidekicks, assessing their power and impact on the MCU storyline. From least to most powerful, let’s explore the true strengths of these characters.
1. Happy Hogan
Happy Hogan is Tony Stark’s trusted bodyguard and friend. Though he doesn’t have superpowers, his loyalty, resourcefulness, and basic combat skills have been invaluable in numerous situations. But his power lies more in his heart and unwavering devotion to his friends than physical strength.
Happy Hogan also possesses a profound understanding of the vast array of Tony Stark‘s technologies. This knowledge often comes into play when the team needs logistical support during missions. His compassionate nature and innate ability to ground the sometimes erratic Stark points to one thing. Real power can often be found in the strength of one’s character and loyalty.
2. Ned
Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend, may not have super abilities. But he’s a wizard with technology. Hands down, he has proved his worth as Spider-Man’s “guy in the chair.” Ned is intelligent, brave, and willing to dive into dangerous situations to assist his friend. Though limited by his human vulnerability, his quick thinking and resourcefulness make him a great MCU sidekick.
3. Katy Chen
Introduced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, this MCU sidekick’s normalcy is her strength. Initially unaware of the mystical world, her resilience and adaptability enable her to transition from a mere bus driver to a skilled archer. That proves she’s more than just a sidekick but also a warrior in her own right. Plus, Katy Chen‘s quick wit and sharp humor often lighten the mood. At the end of the day, she’s a powerful force not only in combat but in maintaining team morale during challenging times.
4. Korg
This rock-based organism from Thor’s universe, Korg, is one MCU sidekick that combines brute strength with a friendly personality. Apart from his rocky muscles, Korg has shown strategic aptitude in leading a rebellion on Sakaar — a junk planet ruled by the Grandmaster — making him a versatile and formidable companion. Despite his daunting exterior, Korg’s genuine kindness and empathetic nature make him a comforting presence, not just for bringing a sense of unity and moral support among his allies but also for the audience.
5. War Machine
Rhodey, aka War Machine, is a force to be reckoned with. As Tony Stark’s best friend and ally, his strength is amplified by the War Machine armor, designed with potent weapons and flight capabilities. Better yet, his military strategic skills make him even more powerful.
6. Falcon
Sam Wilson, also known as the Falcon, eventually assumes the mantle of Captain America. With his military training, flight suit, and tactical acumen, Sam is more than just a sidekick. His resolve and willingness to make tough moral choices amplify his strength. It just shows that power is not only about physical capabilities but the will to uphold justice.
7. Winter Soldier
Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, is a super-soldier with immense physical strength and agility. His cybernetic arm gives him an edge in combat, and his assassin training makes him even more of a lethal weapon. Additionally, the Winter Soldier’s journey from brainwashed assassin to a trusted ally has given him a unique perspective. It makes him adept at handling situations that require stealth and strategy.
8. Okoye
Okoye, the leader of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, is a warrior par excellence. Her exceptional combat skills, strategic mind, and unwavering loyalty to her nation make her an extraordinary MCU sidekick. Some would even argue that she’s more powerful than many superhumans. Okoye’s mastery of Wakandan technology and her deep devotion to protecting her King makes her a formidable character.
9. Lady Sif & The Warriors Three
Lady Sif and the Warriors Three combine their diverse combat styles and ancient magic to form a force that can face interdimensional threats. With their loyal comradeship, they’ve stood by Thor’s side through countless battles. Even more, their combined strength often tipped the scale in favor of Asgard. Although they haven’t been on screen for a while, their unwavering loyalty to Thor and Asgard further solidifies their reputation.
10. Wong
Wong’s mastery of mystic arts and his ability to make crucial decisions under pressure solidify his position as one of the most powerful allies in the MCU. Wong’s crucial role in guarding the Sanctum Sanctorum speaks to his dependability and the trust placed in him by the Sorcerer Supreme. Wong’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the balance of the mystical world truly exemplifies his powers.