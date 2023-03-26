Every Loki Variant Seen In Loki Season 1

Hate or love them, Loki and his Loki Variants are one of MCU’s best anti-heroes. Before the Disney+ Loki TV series premiered on June 9, 2021, the concept of Variants was unknown to many MCU live-action audiences. Yet, four episodes into the Loki series, viewers had almost already lost count of the number of Loki variants they had seen.
According to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a variant is a version of a person that does not belong in the original Marvel universe. While the MCU has dabbled into the chaotic world of the multiverse, the TVA exists to ensure these alternate universes do not exist. With Loki season 2 expected to be released in mid-2023, it’s best to get reacquainted with the Loki variants shown in Loki season 1.
1. Loki
A better way to get started with the Loki variants is with the main Loki himself. At the beginning of Loki season 1, the show establishes that the main Loki is a variant himself. The first time he showed up was in 2012 during Avengers: Endgame. This Loki teams up with Sylvie, Morbius, and other variants to expose and destroy the TVA and its creators.
2. Sylvie
Sylvie is the only female variant shown in Loki season 1. As an enchantress, she can take control of people’s minds. She appears in episode 2 when the main Loki, Mobius, and TVA agents try to capture her at superstore Roxxcart’s hurricane shelter. As Mobius would later reveal, Loki’s narcissism will cause him to fall in love with Sylvie, creating The Nexus Effect – a unique branched timeline from the Sacred Timeline.
3. Frost Giant Loki
In Loki episode 2, during a debriefing session, Agent Mobius shows more variants of Loki. Although most are not physically represented, they appear as holograms since they’ve been pruned. The Blue Frost Giant Loki resembles the real Loki in his Asgardian form (robe and all). A major unique difference is the variant’s pale blue skin. It’s easy to assume that in this variant’s universe, he knows he’s Odin’s adopted son and has chosen to flaunt his true form.
4. Tour de France Loki
For lack of a better name, this variant is known as Tour de France Loki for obvious reasons – he’s holding a Tour de France winning Cup. In the holographic projection, this Loki wears a yellow and black cyclist suit holding a cup in his left hand while waving with his right. Obviously, he’s a professional cyclist in his universe.
5. Ulik-like Loki
During the debriefing session, Ulik-like Loki is the third to appear. Uliks are Asgardian rock trolls and should be familiar to Marvel Comics readers. Uliks was introduced in the comics in the February 1967 Thor #137 publication. Like Loki, Uliks was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Uliks are often represented as Thor’s rivals.
This Loki is all buffed up and shirtless. He also has the horns from the original Marvel Comics Loki. It goes without saying that this Loki has additional godlike strength. For non-Marvel Comics readers, this Loki closely resembles Hulk.
6. Glamshades Loki
There’s no way there wouldn’t be a universe where the god of Mischief is super cool and loves to party. Although this Loki sports a horn, he’s wearing what appears to be sunglasses, carnival necklaces, a green robe, and hooves – he looks more like a laid-back Loki. Whatever universe he’s from, it must be filled with parties and festivals.
7. Viking Loki
Mobius concludes his Loki variants display with a Loki dressed as a Viking. If for anything, this Loki found another good use for his horns. This Loki appears as a skilled warrior who has no problem journeying to Valhalla.
8. Young Sylvie
To give a backstory to Sylvie’s variant, episode 4 begins with a flashback of when she was kidnapped from Asgard. The little girl is kidnapped from her home by a younger Ravonna Renslayer, who was then known as Hunter A-23. During her trial back at TVA, young Sylvie steals Hunter A-23’s TemPad and disappears into the timeline, hiding away ever since.
9. Classic Loki
When Ravonna Renslayer prunes the main Loki variant in episode 4, a mid-credit scene at the end shows he falls into a Void – a world where all pruned variants are kept for all eternity. Classic Loki introduces himself, along with three other Loki variants. As his name implies, he’s the oldest Loki variant to appear in Loki season 1. As such, he’s wearing the original Loki suit as designed by Jack Kirby in Marvel Comics.
10. Kid Loki
Kid Loki is a young variant of Loki. He’s one of the four variants the series’ main variant sees in the Void. Kid Loki has the appearance of a kid. The TVA pruned Kid Loki for killing his variant brother, Thor. Killing Thor created a branch in the timeline the TVA could not allow to exist.
11. Boastful Loki
The character is played by DeObia Oparei and is known for unnecessarily exaggerating his conquests and accomplishments. This Loki does not only envy Thor but chooses to wield a Mjolnir-like hammer of his own. Boastful Loki claims he has the Infinity Stones, and killed Iron Man and Captain America. This Loki betrays the other Loki to form an alliance with President Loki.
12. Alligator Loki
Alligator Loki is the weirdest and strangest of the Loki variants shown in the series. This variant was created by the series showrunners as it does not appear in any published Marvel Comics. Even the series’ main Loki and President Loki had doubts that Alligator Loki was also a variant. Alligator Loki was pruned and sent into the Void for eating the wrong neighbor’s cat.
13. President Loki
President Loki appears with his army to intercept the other Loki variants. Boastful Loki reveals he betrayed the other Loki variants to claim Kid Loki’s throne. However, Boastful Loki is betrayed by President Loki, who wants the throne for himself. Alligator Loki bit President Loki’s hand before the other variants ran away. President Loki was introduced in Marvel Comics during the 2016 United States presidential election from June to August of that year as Vote Loki.
14. President Loki’s Gang of Loki Variants
As Loki opens the hatch to leave President Loki’s lair, he meets President Loki with a bunch of other Loki variants. For reasons unknown, President Loki convinced these other Loki variants in the Void to work for him. Among the variants seen are Glamshades Loki, Bicycle Loki, Poky Loki, and In Prison Loki. Christine Wada, the series’s costume designer, gave these Loki variants their names. Loki season 1 had no shortage of multiverse Loki variants. Viewers can expect a lot more Loki variants in Loki season 2.
