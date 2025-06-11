Ranking the Most Powerful Gods in the MCU’s First Five Phases

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) expanded into space and multiversal storytelling, it introduced audiences to gods/cosmic beings whose powers dwarf those of Earth’s mightiest heroes. With each film, especially from Phase Four, Marvel continues to peel back layers of the cosmos. It has revealed a hierarchy of godlike forces that are as awe-inspiring as they are terrifying.
These entities aren’t only all powerful, but have been revealed to have abilities to shape realities, manipulate time, and bend the laws of the universe to their will. From the introduction of the Celestials to the whispers of entities like Eternity, the MCU has laid the groundwork for an entirely new scale of conflict and storytelling. With the MCU entering Phase Six with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, these are the most powerful gods that have made a debut in the MCU.
9. Zeus
First MCU Appearance: Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
Power Level: Olympian King
Judging by his portrayal in the MCU, Zeus sits far off from his true ranking. Zeus (Russell Crowe) is introduced as the arrogant yet powerful leader of the Olympian gods. While powerful, his role in Thor: Love and Thunder is largely comedic and politically driven. He seems to admit a fear of Gorr the God Butcher and his Necrosword, deeming the Omnipotence City a safe hiding place.
Shamefully, Thor successfully injures Zeus with his lightning bolt and steals it, when precognition is naturally one of Zeus’s super abilities from the comics. In the comics, Zeus is on par with Odin in power and leads the Olympian pantheon. The MCU version significantly downplays his abilities, making him less of a universal threat and more of a godly bureaucrat. A true portrayal of Zeus in the MCU will make him far more powerful and a deadly god by any standard.
8. Thor
First MCU Appearance: Thor (2011)
Power Level: Battle-Hardened God of Thunder
As the most prominent god in the MCU, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has evolved from a brash Asgardian Prince to a mighty warrior. He stood against beings like Thanos and wielded weapons like Stormbreaker. His command of lightning and Asgardian strength places him above most traditional gods. In comparison to the comics, the MCU portrays a more grounded version of Thor, but one that is still immensely powerful.
7. Hela
First MCU Appearance: Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Power Level: Weapons Manifestation, Combat Mastery, Regeneration, and Necromancy
In Thor: Ragnarok, Hela (Cate Blanchett) is introduced as Odin’s firstborn and the goddess of death. Her power is intrinsically tied to Asgard, as she’s stronger when she’s closer to it. Hela is effectively a force of nature. Her domination over elite Asgardian warriors and her ability to overpower Thor make her one of the MCU’s most powerful gods. Hela destroyed Mjolnir with her bare hand, defeated the Warriors Three, and almost killed Thor. She was only defeated after Ragnarok was triggered, as Surtur destroyed Asgard.
6. Surtur (Eternal Flame Form)
First MCU Appearance: Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Power Level: Planet-destroying. Physically unstoppable once fully empowered.
When Surtur (motion-captured by Taika Waititi) is introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor outsmarts and defeats him. However, once resurrected with the Eternal Flame, Surtur fulfills his destiny by triggering Ragnarok and destroying Asgard. He’s listed as a powerful MCU god because he alone could kill the mighty Hela. In the comics, Surtur is a major threat, wielding the Twilight Sword and an enemy of Thor and Asgard. While the MCU counterpart lived up to the destructive myth, it had a limited screen time.
5. Odin
First MCU Appearance: Thor (2011)
Power Level: King of the Norse Gods
Odin (portrayed by Anthony Hopkins) is introduced in the MCU as the ruler of Asgard and the All-Father, which means he holds authority over other Asgardian gods. Although not explicitly named in the MCU, Odin commands the Odinforce, a vast mystical power source that allows him to manipulate vast amounts of energy, cast powerful enchantments, and enforce laws of magic.
Audiences watched the Odinforce abilities after Odin used it to place spells on Mjolnir and strip Thor of his powers. Also, Odin alone could imprison Hela after she demonstrated her strength in fighting the Asgardian army. Admittedly, while portrayed as legendary but an aging warrior-king, Odin’s abilities were intentionally toned down for narrative focus on Thor and Loki. In contrast, Marvel Comics’ Odin is vastly more powerful and active, often playing a major role in cosmic-level threats.
4. The Eternals
First MCU Appearance: Eternals (2021)
Power Level: Immortality
The Eternals are humanoids with superpowered abilities created by Arishem the Judge to defeat the Deviants. They rank higher than other known gods in the MCU because of their immortality and strength. As mentioned in Eternals, they stayed away from Thanos’ fight because they were asked to stay silent and only fight Deviants. This means they would have single-handedly defeated Thanos in a fight. While Ayak (Salma Hayek) initially led the group and was presumed to be the strongest, audiences never watched her fight her fellow Eternals. Ikaris (Richard Madden) stands out as the most powerful in the MCU as he took on the other Eternals and practically won.
3. Dormammu
First MCU Appearance: Doctor Strange (2016)
Power Level: Ruler of the Dark Dimension
Dormammu is a fearsome inter-dimensional demonic entity who seeks to engulf all universes into his Dark Dimension. It sits as the third most powerful god to have appeared in the MCU’s first five phases because it was temporarily outsmarted and defeated by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Realizing Dormammu is far beyond typical physical or cosmic combat, Doctor Strange uses cleverness to trap Dormammu in a time loop.
Dormammu gets bored with the time loop and agrees to Doctor Strange’s request. However, judging by the character in the comic, Dormammu is a demon-god of immense magical power. The MCU doesn’t show his full form in reverence for his power. Despite his portrayal in the MCU, the studio captured Dormammu’s essence, showing it can only be outmaneuvered but not overpowered.
2. Eternity
First MCU Appearance: Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
Power Level: Abstract Wish-Granting Entity
Eternity is the embodiment of the universe itself. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternity exists in a tranquil realm accessible only through divine knowledge and immense sacrifice. Eternity’s power is so absolute that it can grant a single wish to reshape reality, as seen when Gorr (Christian Bale) wishes for the resurrection of his daughter. In the comics, Eternity is a foundational cosmic force, which Thanos, while wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, admitted is second only to the Living Tribunal. Although it is first mentioned in issue #134 of Strange Tales in 1965, Eternity first appears in the comics in issue #138 of Strange Tales #138, published in November 1965.
1. Arishem the Judge
First MCU Appearance: Eternals (2021)
Power Level: Supreme Cosmic Authority
Sitting at the top of the MCU’s most powerful gods is Arishem the Judge. It is a Celestial; an ancient cosmic being responsible for creating stars, seeding life, and judging civilizations. His brief but overwhelming presence in Eternals showed his godlike scale and dominion over entire worlds. Judging by his appearance in the MCU, no other superhero or cosmic being came close to matching his power. Arishem the Judge also created the Deviants and Eternals.
After using the Uni-Mind to stop Tiamut the Communicator’s emergence from the Earth, Arishem forcefully takes Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) to account for their disobedience and treason. This demonstrates his ability to act on a planetary scale without effort. His brief but grand entrance further proves his dominance. Arishem the Judge was properly portrayed in the MCU, as it holds similar authority in the comics. The cosmic being made his debut in the #2 issue of The Eternals comics, published in 1976.
