Russell Crowe’s Top 5 Most Underrated Roles

Russell Crowe was born on April 7, 1964, in Wellington, New Zealand, and he later moved to Australia, where he began his acting career in the early 1980s. He gained recognition starring in Australian television dramas, such as Neighbours, before making a significant leap to international fame with his compelling performances in Hollywood films. Crowe’s impressive body of work includes critically acclaimed roles in L.A. Confidential, The Insider, and A Beautiful Mind, where his versatility and intensity as an actor shone through.
However, it was Crowe’s Oscar-winning lead role as Maximus in Ridley Scott‘s epic Gladiator that truly solidified his status as a Hollywood star, earning him both commercial success and widespread acclaim. With a career that has spanned decades and genres, Crowe remains one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the industry. So, here’s our pick of 5 of his most underrated roles.
5. The Water Diviner as Connor (2014)
Released in 2014, The Water Diviner marks a poignant and powerful directorial debut for Russell Crowe, who also stars in the film as Connor, an Australian farmer on a desperate quest to find his three sons who went missing during World War I at the Battle of Gallipoli. Set against the backdrop of the post-war landscape, Connor travels to Turkey, facing various challenges as he combs through the chaos and devastation of the battlefield, driven by an unrelenting love for his family. The film artfully weaves themes of grief, hope, and redemption, showcasing Crowe’s ability to convey deep emotional resonance through his portrayal of a father grappling with loss and determination. The Water Diviner stands as an underrated gem in Crowe’s filmography, where his performance shines brightly, highlighting his range as an actor capable of delivering both physicality and tenderness in the face of tragedy, reminding viewers of the profound lengths a parent will go to for their children.
4. The Greatest Beer Run Ever as Arthur Coates (2022)
Widely known for his wacky comedies which he directed alongside his brother, Peter Farrelly took a career swerve to drama with his Oscar-winning 2018 movie Green Book. In 2022, he stayed on this path and directed The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a movie based on true events that follows Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron), who makes it his mission to deliver beer to his childhood friends who are fighting in Vietnam. For this dramatic vehicle, Farrelly decided to inject humor into the narrative to ease the tensions of the heavier themes. However, the film wasn’t as critically accepted as Green Book, garnering many negative reviews.
Despite the movie’s poor critical reception, Russell Crowe managed to elevate the picture as Arthur Coates, a fearless war photographer in Vietnam. As he crosses paths with Chickie, the two form a bond and Coates guides him through the precarious land. Crowe brought forth a nuanced portrayal that stole the show, delivering intensity and moments of comedic relief, demonstrating how his star power has not wavered decades after becoming an A-list talent.
3. Noah as Noah (2014)
Darren Aronofsky‘s Noah, released in 2014, presents a bold and visually striking reimagining of the biblical tale of Noah’s Ark. The film follows Noah, played by Russell Crowe, as he is chosen by God to save his family and two of every animal from an impending flood that will cleanse the Earth of human corruption. The narrative unfolds as Noah grapples with his divine mission, questioning the morality of his task while facing challenges that test his faith and compassion.
This film marked a significant tonal shift for Aronofsky, known for his indie films like Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, as he ventured into the realm of a big-budget studio project. While Noah achieved considerable commercial success, grossing $359.2 million worldwide, it garnered mixed reviews from critics who debated its artistic liberties. Despite this, Crowe’s commanding presence and nuanced portrayal of Noah’s internal struggles stand out, making it one of his underrated performances that deserves more attention. His ability to convey vulnerability and strength adds depth to a character navigating the complexities of obedience and sacrifice, further enriching Aronofsky’s ambitious retelling of this timeless story.
2. The Next Three Days as John Brennan (2010)
From Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis, The Next Three Days was released in 2010 and featured Russell Crowe in a tour-do-force performance that has unjustly slipped under the radar. The movie is a remake of the 2008 French film, Anything for Her. As with many movies that recreate acclaimed foreign pictures for a wider audience, The Next Three Days garnered mixed reviews. However, Crowe carries the movie’s escalating tension with ease.
The plot follows John Brennan, a mild-mannered college professor who has his life tipped upside down when his wife Lara (Elizabeth Banks) is arrested for the murder of her boss. When she is sent to prison, believing her claim of innocence, John embarks on a perilous mission to break her out. In the process, he crosses paths with dangerous criminals and lawmen as he becomes evermore engrossed into his journey. The Next Three Days is a tightly-paced 133-min thriller that rolls like a 90-minute vehicle. A key component of this ferocity is Crowe’s emotionally-charged performance of a man who will do anything for the love of his life, staying true to the concept of the French original, Anything for Her.
1. Unhinged as Man (2020)
For an actor who has taken on many heroic renditions across his career, Unhinged served as a major change of direction for Russell Crowe. Known only as “Man”, Crowe took on the most menacing role of his career in this film. The plot follows Rachel, a woman going through a divorce who is simply having a bad day. When she honks her horn at a man in traffic, she soon realizes he is having an even worse day than her. To that, he relentless pursues her across the city, with no care in the world that she has her young son in the car with her.
Unhinged is as tense as a thriller can get, with the absurdity of the situation increasing by the minute. With that said, the viewer must suspend their belief to fully enjoy the chaos. Unhinged was one of the first movies to be released theatrically following the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it is easy to see why the film didn’t reach a wide audience. However, since making its way to streaming, this thriller has picked up steam and Crowe’s chilling performance has been widely praised. Want to read more about Russell Crowe? Here are the actors he beat to play Maximus in Gladiator.
