The buddy cop comedy movie Hot Fuzz is often overshadowed by its older sister, Shaun of the Dead, but the comedy movie can definitely stand on its own. One of the greatest works by comedy duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, which was directed by Edgar Wright, Hot Fuzz turns 15 in 2022, and it still holds up to this day. The movie follows police officer Nicholas Angel, who is transferred to the countryside after he becomes too good at his job in London. At first, Angel is bored with the lack of crime in the village, but soon realizes that there may be more going on than meets the eye. The movie is a hilarious satire of the buddy cop genre, and features an all-star cast that includes Pegg, Frost, Jim Broadbent, Timothy Dalton, and Bill Nighy. PJ Nabarro reviewed the movie as follows: “It’s a superbly made piece of fanboy homage – a literate deconstruction of action movie tropes – while also being intelligent enough to actually offer a passable genre movie in the process, not to mention all the observational asides about metropolitanism versus provincialism, and other wry social truisms. On closer viewing, it’s probably the writing rather than the direction that deserves greater appreciation. If anything, the writing actually makes the direction; Wright just applying all the symmetrical framing and sharp associative cuts that the wit of his and Pegg’s writing naturally invites.” Decider also wrote an equally generous review, saying: “Wright understands how to perfectly balance action, comedy, drama, and suspense, and it pays off; the film goes from hilarious physical sequences involving chasing a swan to the discovery of a cult conspiracy and a poor woman being murdered with garden shears without skipping a beat. Characters of a geriatric nature are given guns to wield and use the filthiest of language. The one woman on the police force has the most delectably crass sense of humor of the lot.”
If you haven’t seen Hot Fuzz, or if it’s been a while since you’ve seen it, be sure to give it another watch in 2022. It’s a comedy classic that only gets better with age. Here are a few reasons you should watch Hot Fuzz in 2022:
It’s a satire of the buddy cop genre
Hot Fuzz definitely pokes fun of the buddy cop genre. Nicholas Angel is the perfect straight man to Nick Frost’s Danny Butterman, and their dynamic is a big part of what makes the movie so funny. The comedic timing between Frost and Pegg is excellently done, and the movie is filled with hilarious jokes. Buddy cop films are a staple in Hollywood, with Lethal Weapon and Rush Hour dominating movies for years. Hot Fuzz is a love letter to these movies, and a must-watch for fans of the genre.
It has an all-star cast
As mentioned before, the cast of Hot Fuzz is excellent. In addition to Pegg and Frost, the movie also features Jim Broadbent, Timothy Dalton, and Bill Nighy. The cast brings the comedic material to life perfectly, and they all have great chemistry with each other. Nick Frost’s performance in Hot Fuzz has been particularly praised, and he steals every scene he’s in. Of course, we all know Jim Broadbent from his movies like Harry Potter, but he’s also an excellent comedian and he does a great job in Hot Fuzz. But perhaps most important to note is Timothy Dalton’s villainous role in the film, which is a far cry from his more serious roles in movies like The Living Daylights. Dalton brings a lot of charisma and menace to the role, and he’s a big part of what makes the movie so funny.
It’s a classic comedy that only gets better with age
Hot Fuzz is one of those rare comedies that only gets better with age. The jokes are still funny, and the movie holds up well against newer comedies. With dozens of subpar comedy movies with lazily written jokes released every year, Hot Fuzz continues to stand out, and it’s a great movie to watch when you need a good laugh.
It’ll make you appreciate the countryside more
Yes, Hot Fuzz doesn’t exactly depict countryside folks in a positive light, but their depiction of rural Britain is a sight to behold. The charming village they depicted in Hot Fuzz is pleasant to look at, and it’ll definitely make you appreciate the countryside more.
You can quote the movie endlessly and annoy all your friends with it
One awesome thing about Hot Fuzz is how quotable it is. Some of the most iconic lines from the movie include, “I may not be a man of God, Reverend, but I know right, and I know wrong, and I have the good grace to know which is which” and “I brought you into this world. I think is rather fitting I should take you out of it.” There are so many great lines in the movie, and you’ll find yourself quoting it endlessly to your friends.
The movie is just as good as Shaun of the Dead, if not better
This might be blasphemy to some, but many fans would actually argue that Hot Fuzz is a much superior movie to Shaun of the Dead. One of the reasons people think Hot Fuzz is better is because of how it handles its satire. Shaun of the Dead is a great movie, but it doesn’t have the same level of sharpness or wit that Hot Fuzz has. Additionally, the movie is also just funnier than Shaun of the Dead. While both movies are excellent, Hot Fuzz is the superior comedy. Lastly, Hot Fuzz beats Shaun of the Dead in one single aspect, and it’s the most important one: the ending. Shaun of the Dead has a great ending, but it’s not as satisfying as Hot Fuzz‘s.
Whether you’re a fan of the buddy cop genre, British comedies, or just good movies in general, Hot Fuzz is a must-watch. It’s a classic comedy that only gets better with age, and it’s a movie that you can enjoy over and over again. So mark your calendars for 2022, because Hot Fuzz turns 15 and it’s a must-see.