This Paddington in Peru Post-Credit Scene Sets Up a Potential Plot for a Sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Paddington in Peru
The eight-year wait for the theatrical release of Paddington in Peru has been worth every one of its 106-minute runtime. Although released in October last year in the United Kingdom, U.S. audiences had to wait until February 14, 2024, to see London’s marmalade-loving bear return to his homeland of Peru. Unsurprisingly, Paddington in Peru has been a critical success in the European markets and Hollywood.
Paddington in Peru also saw the return of the Brown family and some new characters. While Paddington’s latest adventure takes audiences back to the jungles of Peru, the film’s post-credit scenes have viewers super excited for Paddington’s next adventure. The post-credit scene sees the return of a familiar villain, setting the backdrop for what could be an inevitable sequel.
Recap of Paddington in Peru’s Plot
Paddington in Peru begins when Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) receives a letter about Aunt Lucy’s (Imelda Staunton) strange behavior. Concerned, he and the Brown family travel to Peru to visit her. Upon their arrival, they learn Aunt Lucy has mysteriously disappeared into the jungle. After discovering a map in Aunt Lucy’s cabin, he and the Browns set out to find her in a place called Rumi Rock. After hiring a boat for their search, they encounter treasure hunters Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas) and his daughter Gina (Carla Tous).
Realizing their mission, Hunter becomes obsessed with finding the legendary city of El Dorado, which is believed to house gold offered by ancient Peruvians to the jungle spirits. Paddington becomes separated from the Brown family after the boat shipwrecks due to a disagreement between Hunter and his daughter. After Paddington stumbles upon Rumi Rock, Hunter, who had been waiting for him, reveals his true intentions. The Brown family saves Paddington after Gina reveals her father’s true intentions with Paddington. The Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) is revealed as the film’s main antagonist and Hunter Cabot’s missing cousin.
After Hunter saves Paddington and the Browns from his cousin Clarissa Cabot, the group finds and enters El Dorado with Paddington’s bracelet. The group finds Aunt Lucy and bonds with new marmalade-loving bears. Reconnected with his birthplace, Paddington chooses to leave with the Brown family and return to London. Afterward, Clarissa Cabot is sent to the North Pole to work in a retirement home for polar bears and become a real nun. After several of his new El Dorado bear friends visited him in London, Paddington named each bear after a famous London railway station, just like the Browns had named him.
Paddington in Peru Has Two Credit Scenes
Audiences who didn’t rush out of theaters missed the credit scenes that set the stage for what could possibly be a Paddington 4 movie. In the delightful Paddington in Peru’s mid-credit scene, audiences are treated to the unexpected return of Phoenix Buchanan from Paddington 2. What’s more interesting and exciting is having Hugh Grant reprise the role and make an unexpected cameo. In the first credits scene, which appears immediately after the main credits, Paddington and his newfound bear relatives visit Phoenix Buchanan in prison.
Ever the opportunist, Buchanan seized the moment to propose a new theatrical production, “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.” He envisions himself in the titular role of Goldilocks and casting the bears as the titular three bears. He begins by naming Papa Bear and Mama Bear. Even while incarcerated, this whimsical idea showcases Phoenix Buchanan’s undying passion for theater and his knack for grandiose plans. To validate his plans, Buchanan mentions he’d soon be released for good behavior. While it isn’t confirmed how many years from his 10-year sentence he has served, Buchanan has spent his time in prison in good behavior.
Audiences got a sneak peek of what that could be like in Paddington 2’s post-credit scene. The second Paddington in Peru’s credit scene continues from the first. Although shorter than the first, Phoenix Buchanan exclaims, “What fun!” to his idea of creating the Goldilocks and the Three Bears show. Looking at Paddington and his El Dorado friends on the other side of the prison class, Phoenix Buchanan ends the post-credit scene, commenting, “What a lot of fur.”
How the Paddington in Peru Credit Scenes Set the Stage for a Sequel
Paddington in Peru‘s post-credit scenes serves more than just a humorous epilogue, as it lays the groundwork for potential future narratives. While Phoenix Buchanan’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears production could serve as a major plot for a sequel, it could also be a plan for Buchanan to get back at Paddington. Hugh Grant’s cameo appearance, especially as an iconic villain in the Paddington film series, only confirms plans for a sequel.
So far, each of the three installments has had three unique antagonists. While it’s uncertain if Nicole Kidman will ever return to the franchise, Paddington 4 could see the return of Paddington friends from the second movie. Also, a fourth installment could see the introduction of a new villain, which would make Paddington and Phoenix Buchanan supposed allies. Alternatively, bringing back old villains and having them team up against Paddington and the Brown family would be interesting. What is almost certain from Paddington in Peru’s post-credit scenes is the likelihood of a sequel.
