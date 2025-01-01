8 Performances that Defined Imelda Staunton’s Screen Career

Actress Imelda Staunton has had a successful acting career spanning four decades. She graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 1976 and began her career in theater. Despite her on-screen success, Staunton has continued to work extensively in theater.
The English actress was born Imelda Mary Philomena Bernadette Staunton in Archway, London, England, on January 9, 1956. With a growing list of screen credits, she is considered one of England’s most successful actresses. Here’s a journey through 8 of Imelda Staunton’s roles that defined her career on the small and big screens.
Vera Drake
Imelda Staunton made her film debut as far back as 1986. Although she starred in several films in lead and supporting roles, the 2004 Vera Drake was pivotal in her career. Staunton’s performance earned widespread critical acclaim, with the actress earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She was also nominated for a British Academy Film Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics’ Choice Movie Award. In Vera Drake, Imelda Staunton was cast in the title role, portraying a working-class woman in 1950s London. Vera Drake secretly performs illegal abortions while maintaining a loving and caring persona for her family and neighbors.
Nanny McPhee
Although she wasn’t cast in the lead role, Imelda Staunton was cast in a memorable role as Mrs. Blatherwick. Her character was the grumpy yet comedic cook in the Brown household. Staunton showed versatility by playing a comedic role after a spellbinding performance as Vera Drake the previous year. Imelda Staunton’s Mrs. Blatherwick added humor to Nanny McPhee’s story as she navigated the chaos created by the mischievous Brown children—Simon (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), Tora (Eliza Bennett), Eric (Raphaël Coleman), Lily (Jennifer Rae Daykin), Sebastian (Samuel Honywood), Christianna (Holly Gibbs), and baby Agatha (Hebe and Zinnia Barnes). Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson led the cast as its titular character, who comes into widower Cedric Brown’s (Colin Firth) home to serve as a nanny.
Harry Potter Films
Imelda Staunton joined the Harry Potter film series in its fifth installment, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. With the already-defined success of the series, Staunton’s casting was another major career milestone for the English actress. Staunton portrayed Dolores Umbridge, introduced as Hogwarts’ new Defence Against the Dark Arts professor.
The series introduces the character as a secondary antagonist appointed by Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy) to take control of the school. Her refusal to teach defensive spells leads to a confrontation with Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and the creation of Dumbledore’s Army. Imelda Staunton reprised her role as Dolores Umbridge in the 2010 sequel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1.
Pride
Imelda Staunton’s role as Hefina Headon was the first time the actress was portraying a real-life historical figure. Staunton joined the star-studded cast of the 2014 historical comedy-drama Pride. The character is portrayed as a passionate and supportive member of the Welsh miners’ community. Hefina Headon was a key member of the women’s support group that worked alongside the miners during the 1984–1985 UK miners’ strike. Hefina played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the miners and the London-based LGBTQ+ activists who supported their cause. Imelda Staunton’s performance earned the actress her second British Academy Film Award.
Maleficent
In the Angelina Jolie-led Maleficent films, Imelda Staunton portrayed the iconic Knotgrass. The character is one of the three pixies tasked with caring for Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning). Although adapted from the original Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather characters, the pixie characters were created to add comic relief to the film. Staunton’s Knotgrass is portrayed as the more mature of the three pixies. Imelda Staunton reprised the role in the 2019 sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Downton Abbey
Although not a part of the ITV award-winning British historical drama series cast, Imelda Staunton joined the cast of the Downton Abbey movie in 2019. Staunton is cast as Maud Elliot, Dowager Baroness Bagshaw, a cousin of the Crawley family. Lady Bagshaw is a lady-in-waiting to Queen Mary (Geraldine James) and becomes a central figure in the plot due to her inheritance plans. Lady Bagshaw intended to leave her estate to Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton), her maid, who’s later revealed to be her illegitimate daughter. Imelda Staunton reprised the role in the film’s 2022 sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era.
The Crown
Imelda Staunton’s most iconic role in the past decade is portraying HRH Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown. Staunton joined the cast of the historical drama series in season 5. Her portrayal of the Queen is one of the most iconic performances ever delivered by any actress. Staunton’s performance as Queen Elizabeth II depicted the Queen during the later years of her reign.
It addressed significant historical events, personal family struggles, and the monarchy’s evolving role in modern society. Imelda Staunton succeeded Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who played earlier versions of the Queen in previous seasons. If you enjoyed reading about Imelda Staunton’s career-best performances, also read Renée Zellweger’s top romantic comedies.
