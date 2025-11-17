50 Relatable Memes From ‘Humorous Resources’ To Enjoy While You Pretend To Work (New Pics)

Not all representatives of Human Resources are bad guys. Just because Toby Flenderson was an evil snail doesn’t automatically make them all awful. A decent HR is an important part of a well-oiled machine that is a good workplace. Upon learning more about Jamie Jackson, the mastermind behind the account Humorous Resources across most social media platforms, you might get that she is the living proof of that.
This page of work memes already was featured on Bored Panda a few months back. Now we have a new compilation from Humorous Resources for you to share with your coworkers during lunch hour. Check out this new selection from the Chief Meme Officer and let us know which are your favorites!
#1 Sunday Things
Image source: humorous_resources
#2 So Tired
Image source: @MafiosoRo_resources
#3 She Is Right
Image source: humorous_resources
#4 Nope. Sorry. No Can Do
Image source: @VeryBadLlama
#5 T👏🏼h👏🏼i👏🏼s👏🏼
Image source: humorous_resources
#6 Hope This Helps
Image source: humorous_resources
#7 Me Monday July 24
Image source: humorous_resources
#8 And Stick It On My Not Very Secure Monitor
Image source: @emily_murnane
#9 Call Me A Radical Then
Image source: humorous_resources
#10 I Am Amazing Super Star Showstopping Phenomenal
Image source: @rutujax
#11 Same
Image source: relatableworkmemes
#12 V I B E Z
Image source: humorous_resources
#13 Give Me Your Best Microsoft Office Pun Below
Image source: humorous_resources
#14 I’m Only One Person!
Image source: humorous_resources
#15 Only If The Animals Could Take Care Of Me
Image source: @PleaseBeGneiss
#16 Aye Yo Pizza Pizza
Image source: humorous_resources
#17 Do Not Talk To Me
Image source: millennial_misery
#18 Only 8 More Hours Until 72 Hrs Of Freedom
Image source: humorous_resources
#19 #rawrxd
Image source: humorous_resources
#20 So, I Guess That’s Why I Thrive In High Stress Environments
Image source: @adhdjesse
#21 Work Life Balance Unmatched
Image source: humorous_resources
#22 Not Unless I’m Running An Animal Sanctuary
Image source: humorous_resources
#23 Peace Out ✌🏼
Image source: humorous_resources
#24 Also “Good Call Out”
Image source: humorous_resources
#25 Much Better Questions
Image source: humorous_resources
#26 Everyday Is A Spuddle
Image source: humorous_resources
#27 Verrry Much This Today
Image source: humorous_resources
#28 I Snorted Bc Truth
Image source: humorous_resources
#29 ✌🏼 Out
Image source: humorous_resources
#30 I Can Definitely Cram That Project In The Next Four Minutes Before My Next Meeting
Image source: @sablaah
#31 I’m In Pink 💓
Image source: humorous_resources
#32 The Miles Are Adding Up
Image source: humorous_resources
#33 Like A Britney, Betch
Image source: humorous_resources
#34 But What About Friday? She’s Not That Bad
Image source: humorous_resources
#35 It’s W I L D
Image source: humorous_resources
#36 Where’s My Mouse?!?
Image source: humorous_resources
#37 What?!? This Is Brand New Information To Me. 😜 I Helped Her Rewrite Her Resume
Image source: humorous_resources
#38 Verrry Recently
Image source: @k8_lister
#39 I Wish It Was That Easy
Image source: humorous_resources
#40 $500 For Employee Only Benefits
Image source: humorous_resources
#41 Well Brenda, I Am
Image source: humorous_resources
#42 Girl Breakfast
Image source: humorous_resources
#43 I Called The Number. Straight To Vm. I Want To Know What Todd Did
Image source: humorous_resources
#44 We Are Literally Floating On A Rock Through Outer Space. It’s Not That Serious
Image source: humorous_resources
#45 Fair Enough
Image source: humorous_resources
#46 What Are We Binge Watching?
Image source: humorous_resources
#47 I’m Ready To Retire
Image source: @FxckArmy
#48 That’ll Do It
Image source: humorous_resources
#49 We Did It Guys With This Lunch And Learn
Image source: @slizagna
#50 Let’s Just Hang Out All Summer
Image source: humorous_resources
#51 Beep Beep
