50 Relatable Memes From ‘Humorous Resources’ To Enjoy While You Pretend To Work (New Pics)

Not all representatives of Human Resources are bad guys. Just because Toby Flenderson was an evil snail doesn’t automatically make them all awful. A decent HR is an important part of a well-oiled machine that is a good workplace. Upon learning more about Jamie Jackson, the mastermind behind the account Humorous Resources across most social media platforms, you might get that she is the living proof of that.

This page of work memes already was featured on Bored Panda a few months back. Now we have a new compilation from Humorous Resources for you to share with your coworkers during lunch hour. Check out this new selection from the Chief Meme Officer and let us know which are your favorites!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | X

#1 Sunday Things

#1 Sunday Things

Image source: humorous_resources

#2 So Tired

#2 So Tired

Image source: @MafiosoRo_resources

#3 She Is Right

#3 She Is Right

Image source: humorous_resources

#4 Nope. Sorry. No Can Do

#4 Nope. Sorry. No Can Do

Image source: @VeryBadLlama

#5 T👏🏼h👏🏼i👏🏼s👏🏼

#5 T👏🏼h👏🏼i👏🏼s👏🏼

Image source: humorous_resources

#6 Hope This Helps

#6 Hope This Helps

Image source: humorous_resources

#7 Me Monday July 24

#7 Me Monday July 24

Image source: humorous_resources

#8 And Stick It On My Not Very Secure Monitor

#8 And Stick It On My Not Very Secure Monitor

Image source: @emily_murnane

#9 Call Me A Radical Then

#9 Call Me A Radical Then

Image source: humorous_resources

#10 I Am Amazing Super Star Showstopping Phenomenal

#10 I Am Amazing Super Star Showstopping Phenomenal

Image source: @rutujax

#11 Same

#11 Same

Image source: relatableworkmemes

#12 V I B E Z

#12 V I B E Z

Image source: humorous_resources

#13 Give Me Your Best Microsoft Office Pun Below

#13 Give Me Your Best Microsoft Office Pun Below

Image source: humorous_resources

#14 I’m Only One Person!

#14 I'm Only One Person!

Image source: humorous_resources

#15 Only If The Animals Could Take Care Of Me

#15 Only If The Animals Could Take Care Of Me

Image source: @PleaseBeGneiss

#16 Aye Yo Pizza Pizza

#16 Aye Yo Pizza Pizza

Image source: humorous_resources

#17 Do Not Talk To Me

#17 Do Not Talk To Me

Image source: millennial_misery

#18 Only 8 More Hours Until 72 Hrs Of Freedom

#18 Only 8 More Hours Until 72 Hrs Of Freedom

Image source: humorous_resources

#19 #rawrxd

#19 #rawrxd

Image source: humorous_resources

#20 So, I Guess That’s Why I Thrive In High Stress Environments

#20 So, I Guess That's Why I Thrive In High Stress Environments

Image source: @adhdjesse

#21 Work Life Balance Unmatched

#21 Work Life Balance Unmatched

Image source: humorous_resources

#22 Not Unless I’m Running An Animal Sanctuary

#22 Not Unless I'm Running An Animal Sanctuary

Image source: humorous_resources

#23 Peace Out ✌🏼

#23 Peace Out ✌🏼

Image source: humorous_resources

#24 Also “Good Call Out”

#24 Also "Good Call Out"

Image source: humorous_resources

#25 Much Better Questions

#25 Much Better Questions

Image source: humorous_resources

#26 Everyday Is A Spuddle

#26 Everyday Is A Spuddle

Image source: humorous_resources

#27 Verrry Much This Today

#27 Verrry Much This Today

Image source: humorous_resources

#28 I Snorted Bc Truth

#28 I Snorted Bc Truth

Image source: humorous_resources

#29 ✌🏼 Out

#29 ✌🏼 Out

Image source: humorous_resources

#30 I Can Definitely Cram That Project In The Next Four Minutes Before My Next Meeting

#30 I Can Definitely Cram That Project In The Next Four Minutes Before My Next Meeting

Image source: @sablaah

#31 I’m In Pink 💓

#31 I'm In Pink 💓

Image source: humorous_resources

#32 The Miles Are Adding Up

#32 The Miles Are Adding Up

Image source: humorous_resources

#33 Like A Britney, Betch

#33 Like A Britney, Betch

Image source: humorous_resources

#34 But What About Friday? She’s Not That Bad

#34 But What About Friday? She's Not That Bad

Image source: humorous_resources

#35 It’s W I L D

#35 It's W I L D

Image source: humorous_resources

#36 Where’s My Mouse?!?

#36 Where's My Mouse?!?

Image source: humorous_resources

#37 What?!? This Is Brand New Information To Me. 😜 I Helped Her Rewrite Her Resume

#37 What?!? This Is Brand New Information To Me. 😜 I Helped Her Rewrite Her Resume

Image source: humorous_resources

#38 Verrry Recently

#38 Verrry Recently

Image source: @k8_lister

#39 I Wish It Was That Easy

#39 I Wish It Was That Easy

Image source: humorous_resources

#40 $500 For Employee Only Benefits

#40 $500 For Employee Only Benefits

Image source: humorous_resources

#41 Well Brenda, I Am

#41 Well Brenda, I Am

Image source: humorous_resources

#42 Girl Breakfast

#42 Girl Breakfast

Image source: humorous_resources

#43 I Called The Number. Straight To Vm. I Want To Know What Todd Did

#43 I Called The Number. Straight To Vm. I Want To Know What Todd Did

Image source: humorous_resources

#44 We Are Literally Floating On A Rock Through Outer Space. It’s Not That Serious

#44 We Are Literally Floating On A Rock Through Outer Space. It's Not That Serious

Image source: humorous_resources

#45 Fair Enough

#45 Fair Enough

Image source: humorous_resources

#46 What Are We Binge Watching?

#46 What Are We Binge Watching?

Image source: humorous_resources

#47 I’m Ready To Retire

#47 I'm Ready To Retire

Image source: @FxckArmy

#48 That’ll Do It

#48 That'll Do It

Image source: humorous_resources

#49 We Did It Guys With This Lunch And Learn

#49 We Did It Guys With This Lunch And Learn

Image source: @slizagna

#50 Let’s Just Hang Out All Summer

#50 Let's Just Hang Out All Summer

Image source: humorous_resources

#51 Beep Beep

