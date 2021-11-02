Thomas Brodie-Sangster is still in his early 31s, but he’s already been acting professionally for 20 years. Since making his on-screen debut in 2001, he has continued to work his way through the ways of the entertainment industry. Over the course of his career, he has shown the world that he is more than capable of playing a wide variety of characters. His versatility has allowed him to build a successful career, and it’s also set him apart from many other actors. Every time he steps in front of the camera, there’s no doubt that he’s going to put on a stellar performance. If you aren’t familiar with his work, he’s an actor who is definitely worth checking out. Thanks to his impressive resume, he has a little something to offer every kind of viewer. No matter the project or the size of the role, Thomas has a special way of bringing all of his characters to life. His drive and dedication to his craft have resulted in some very memorable on-screen moments. Here are the five best Thomas Brodie-Sangster movies of his career.
5. Death of a Superhero
Released in 2011, Death of a Superhero is an Irish film that never gained widespread attention in the United States. Despite the title, this isn’t your typical superhero film. Even though it had a small budget, the movie had a very talented cast that did a great job of telling the story. The movie centers around a teenage boy named Don (Brodie-Sangster) who was diagnosed with cancer. In order to cope with the frightening thought of his own death, he begins a comic book about an invincible superhero. During this time, Don is also going to therapy to try to come to terms with all of the things he’s dealing with. Sangster’s performance in the movie is both heartwarming and heartbreaking. It’s a great example of the depth of his acting abilities.
4. Bright Star
One of the things that make Thomas Brodie-Sangster so special is the fact that he doesn’t have to have a huge role in order to make an impact on a movie. The 2009 movie Bright Star is a prime example of that. In the film, Thomas played a character named Samuel who was one of the main characters’ younger brothers. The film is based on a love poem by John Keats titled “Bright star, would I were steadfast as thou art”. Not only did the movie do well in terms of box office success, but it also received lots of praise from critics.
3. Maze Runner Franchise
Thomas’ portrayal of Newt in the Maze Runner film series is easily one of his most well-known roles. Maze Runner allowed Thomas to share his skills on a major platform and allowed him to do something different than his norm. As with all of his other work, Thomas completely blew it out of the water and showed that he can do action just as well as he can do other genres. While the movies themselves may not have gotten the best reviews, Thomas’ work earned him lots of respect by fans and people all over the industry. For his work as Newt, Thomas won a Teen Choice Award in 2016 for Choice Movie: Chemistry. He was also nominated for a couple of other awards.
2. Nowhere Boy
Thomas has gotten to play some awesome characters over the course of his career, but Paul McCartney might just be one of the best. Thomas portrayed the legendary musician in the 2009 movie Nowhere Boy. The film focused on John Lennon’s (Aaron Johnson) teenage years. Although Lennon’s character was the focal point of the movie, Thomas made the most of every moment he had in front of the camera. His work as McCartney was authentic and fun to watch. Not every actor has what it takes to play a real person, but Thomas certainly did the role justice.
1. Love Actually
Love Actually was Thomas’ first big movie role, and it’s also one of his most memorable. Even though he wasn’t one of the stars of the movie, Thomas showed that he could hold his own among some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. In the movie, he plays a young boy named Sam who has a crush on one of his classmates. His uncle Daniel (Liam Neeson) persuades him to tell the girl how he feels. Thomas was just a kid when he landed the role, but his performance made it clear that he was going to have a long and successful career in the entertainment industry.