Zac Efron ‘Almost Died’ In A Tragic Accident

Our blue-eyed dream boy from the high school musical experienced a tragic accident that changed his appearance. This accident occurred in 2013, but Zac Efron recently talked about this ‘life-changing accident.’
How Did This Tragic Accident Occur?
Well! all of us have been warned by our parents several times about running around the house. Many of us have even been scolded for running around in socks, but at least I did not pay much attention to this until Zac Efron experienced an accident while running around his house, which almost killed him.
The actor has revealed that he was running around in socks while at home and slipped and fell. His face hit the corner of a granite fountain. Astonishingly, he has a fountain in his house, but this fall left him unconscious, and he had surgery.
He even said his “chin bone was hanging off his face.” Finally, he reported the intensity of the accident and said, “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we are good.”
Viral Picture of Swollen Face Storm The Internet
A viral picture of the actor’s swollen face has been circulating the internet after his accident. However, Zac Efron says that he didn’t even realize that the pictures went viral until his mom told him.
When did Fans Start Noticing the Change in His Jawline?
In April 2021, when Zac Efron appeared in Bill Nye’s Facebook Watch’s extraordinary “Earth day Musical,” fans were shocked by his appearance. Fans started comparing Zac’s face to his older images. Fans even commented harshly, and someone wrote, “It looks like Zac Efron got stung by a bee.” Fans were quick to conclude that he had had plastic surgery.
How Did Zac Efron Get a Stronger Jawline?
In response to the viral image of his swollen face on the internet, the actor has revealed that his stronger jawline was because of his growing “masseter muscles”- which are rectangular-shaped in the face and the jaw, very much responsible for the shape of the jaw. The actor had committed to masseter exercise to help him recover from his tragic accident, which changed the looks of his jawline.
Zac Efron Does Not Care About What People Think of Him
Here is a lesson from Zac Efron, he does not care about what people say and think about him. But, according to the actor, his attitude about not caring about what people think of him has helped him in his profession.
He remarked in an interview, “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do this work.”
He doesn’t care, and neither should you!
Did Zac Efron Get a Plastic Surgery?
Rumors about the High School Musical star getting plastic surgery have been circulating the internet, and fans have wondered whether it is true. Zac Efron recently addressed these rumors and revealed that he underwent corrective surgery after his chin injury. Unfortunately, this surgery had left his face swollen.
The actor has clarified that the changes to his jaw are because of the tragic injury that shattered his jaw.
Did the Accident Change Zac Efron’s Lifestyle?
It seems as if the actor has started prioritizing living a meaningful life. He has stopped caring for fame and fortune.
“I’ve been taking time to focus on, you know, self-fulfillment and trying to find my groove.” He said in an interview with Men’s Health.
The actor has also admitted that his work in “Baywatch” wore him out. He developed insomnia, and the experience burned him out. He had a difficult time recentering after it.
Will Zac Efron Still Be Acting?
The accident happened in 2013, and Zac has been successfully landing roles. However, his facial expressions have changed, which is the reason why fans are afraid that he won’t appear on the big screen anymore.
Although the actor has expressed his wishes to retire from Hollywood, there is nothing to worry about for you. Zac Efron has not slowed down. He even appeared in three movies in 2022 –Gold, Firestarter, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.
Regardless of his injury, the actor has been doing just fine. However, it is safe to say that he does not run around his home in socks anymore!