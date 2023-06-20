What Makes Loki The Most Important TV Show In The MCU?

Since its premiere, Loki still remains widely acknowledged as the most pivotal Disney+ MCU TV show. The show hit the screens on June 9, 2021, and grasped everyone’s attention. After the end of Infinity Saga, Loki was one of the few productions that could introduce the MCU’s next phase. Although Marvel explored several characters through various Disney+ TV shows, none resonated as successfully as Loki.
Previously, he was seen in three Avengers films and the Thor franchise, but this show was a big step for the character himself. After enjoying an excellent character arc in season 1, the character is going to make a comeback in Loki season 2. The series has retained its paramount status due to its significant impact, captivating narrative, and critical acclaim. Let’s review some primary reasons and instances that made Loki the most important TV show in MCU history.
Loki Kept The Balance Between Being A Stand-Alone Story And The MCU’s Overall Continuity
Loki season 1 is one of the few TV shows that wholly resonated well with the MCU audience — thanks to the combination of exclusive character stories and new MCU concepts. Loki perfectly highlighted Tom Hiddleston’s character and simultaneously came forward as the vital part of MCU’s Multiverse Saga with its introduction of variants. That’s why the show was an important milestone for Loki fans and people confused about the MCU’s future.
The wrapping up of Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame left everyone wondering about the franchise’s future. Marvel used Loki to expand its universe far beyond the earthly Avengers and introduced the concept of the multiverse. The show had some unannounced implications for MCU’s Multiverse Saga, which fueled the interest of MCU fans. Thanks to the immaculate introduction of the multiverse, variants, TVA, He Who Remains, and Kang the Conqueror, the show is still setting the narrative for post-Endgame MCU events.
The Loki Variants Helped Introduced New Lore To The MCU
Loki was the first show to introduce the concepts of variants to MCU fans, cementing its importance. Alternate timelines, multiple variants, and different universes are now a norm in the MCU, but at the time of Loki’s release, it was all just a big surprise. These variants built the foundations of MCU’s Multiverse Saga and played a significant role in the progression of Loki as a character. That is also one of the main reasons why the show didn’t limit Loki’s story to his relationship with his brother like in previous Thor movies.
What’s more, Loki’s variants were introduced for the first time on the screen, so fans never knew what to expect. The most significant variant was Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, who played a huge role in the MCU by killing Kang’s He Who Remains variant. Even though MCU fans were familiar with Loki, Sylvie was just a big surprise for them, and it worked out relatively well.
Loki Is The Only Live-Action MCU Show To Receive A Second Season
The announcement of Loki season 2 is a testament to how well the show worked out for the MCU. Among the MCU shows on Disney+, What If…?, an animated series, is the only other show confirmed to have a second season. Most of the MCU’s TV shows have limited stories – however – Loki has bigger story to tell and is important in laying the ground work for MCU’s future, such as emphasizing the threat Kang will become ahead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. After the death of He Who Remains, the creators left a question mark on the fate of the multiverse and alternate universes. The second season will likely explore the consequences of He Who Remains’ death and Kang’s reign.
Loki is a bigger part of MCU’s post-Endgame slate, and Quantumania’s post-credits scene proved that. The post-credits scenes keyed into the storyline of Loki season 2, re-emphasizing the idea that its all connected. It is expected that Season 2 of Loki will see the titular character and Mobius trying to stop Kang the Conqueror and his other variants. The perfect story plot and unpacked surprises in Loki season 1 arguably made it the most important MCU TV show. It is possible that season 2 will likely also introduce more crucial elements to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.