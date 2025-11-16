Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Favorite Summer Activity

What do you love doing in summer?
#1 Hanging Out With My Kitties And Drawing!
#2 Sunbathe
#3 Walking On The Beach Barefoot Searching For Treasures From The Sea.
#4 Spending Time Outdoors With My Best Lil’ Guy
#5 Enjoying Nature
#6 Goofing Off With My Horses
#7 Watching The Sunset. Love How It Is Different Everyday.
#8 Hiking At The State Parks Around Me
#9 I Like To Hang Out At Home With The Pups
#10 Photographing Unusual Bugs And Butterflies From Summer Meadows And Forests
#11 Hanging With Beastie Under Fan Yay Pots
#12 Cruising At One With The Sea And The Adventure That Awaits
#13 Beachh Timee :) Nothing Can Be Better
#14 Hiking In The Wicklow Mountains.
#15 Mine Is Traveling
#16 Enjoying A Sunset.
#17 Staying Inside :-)
#18 Any Time!
#19 Swimming In A Cool Lake In The Swiss Mountains.
#20 I Love To Take My Jeep Out And Explore Every Dirt Road, Trail, And Path I Can Find. Sometimes They Go Nowhere, But Sometimes I Get Lucky And They Take Me To A View Like This That I Would Never Have Seen Otherwise.
#21 Experimenting With Coffee (P.s. This Us A Raspberry Mocha With An Add Shot And Caramel Drizzle, Tastes Like Heaven)
#22 🎶 Summer Tour! 🎶 ❤️⚡💙
#23 Ballooning With Our Beautiful Balloon Kolibri (German For Hummingbird)
#24 Off Roading And Camping
#25 Competing In Tetrathlon (Riding Horses, Running, Swimming, And Shooting Air Pistols)
#26 Going To The Beach
#27 Just Taking Pictures!!
#28 Reading In My Cozy Chair
#29 Beaching With My Dog On The Danube
#30 Going To The Lake
#31 Placencia Belize
#32 Gardening And Cooking 😋
#33 Traveling, Camping And Hiking With My Girls Including A Good Game Of Tug Frisbee. Trifecta
#34 Training Archery!! I Love It Since I Was 4, This One Is One Of My Favorite Photos
#35 Love To Find Interesting Insects While Hiking
#36 Hiking In Acadia
#37 Hiking In The Mountains Of Austria And Absorbing The Nature.
#39 Stand-Up Paddleboarding (Photo Crew To My Sis Who Got Me Addicted To Paddleboarding In The First Place)
#40 Sleeping
#41 Watching The Sunset Over Lake Harmony On The Dock. Lake Harmony, Pa, USA
