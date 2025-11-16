Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Favorite Summer Activity

by

What do you love doing in summer?

#1 Hanging Out With My Kitties And Drawing!

#2 Sunbathe

#3 Walking On The Beach Barefoot Searching For Treasures From The Sea.

#4 Spending Time Outdoors With My Best Lil’ Guy

#5 Enjoying Nature

#6 Goofing Off With My Horses

#7 Watching The Sunset. Love How It Is Different Everyday.

#8 Hiking At The State Parks Around Me

#9 I Like To Hang Out At Home With The Pups

#10 Photographing Unusual Bugs And Butterflies From Summer Meadows And Forests

#11 Hanging With Beastie Under Fan Yay Pots

#12 Cruising At One With The Sea And The Adventure That Awaits

#13 Beachh Timee :) Nothing Can Be Better

#14 Hiking In The Wicklow Mountains.

#15 Mine Is Traveling

#16 Enjoying A Sunset.

#17 Staying Inside :-)

#18 Any Time!

#19 Swimming In A Cool Lake In The Swiss Mountains.

#20 I Love To Take My Jeep Out And Explore Every Dirt Road, Trail, And Path I Can Find. Sometimes They Go Nowhere, But Sometimes I Get Lucky And They Take Me To A View Like This That I Would Never Have Seen Otherwise.

#21 Experimenting With Coffee (P.s. This Us A Raspberry Mocha With An Add Shot And Caramel Drizzle, Tastes Like Heaven)

#22 🎶 Summer Tour! 🎶 ❤️⚡💙

#23 Ballooning With Our Beautiful Balloon Kolibri (German For Hummingbird)

#24 Off Roading And Camping

#25 Competing In Tetrathlon (Riding Horses, Running, Swimming, And Shooting Air Pistols)

#26 Going To The Beach

#27 Just Taking Pictures!!

#28 Reading In My Cozy Chair

#29 Beaching With My Dog On The Danube

#30 Going To The Lake

#31 Placencia Belize

#32 Gardening And Cooking 😋

#33 Traveling, Camping And Hiking With My Girls Including A Good Game Of Tug Frisbee. Trifecta

#34 Training Archery!! I Love It Since I Was 4, This One Is One Of My Favorite Photos

#35 Love To Find Interesting Insects While Hiking

#36 Hiking In Acadia

#37 Hiking In The Mountains Of Austria And Absorbing The Nature.

#38 Hiking In The Mountains Of Austria And Absorbing The Nature.

#39 Stand-Up Paddleboarding (Photo Crew To My Sis Who Got Me Addicted To Paddleboarding In The First Place)

#40 Sleeping

#41 Watching The Sunset Over Lake Harmony On The Dock. Lake Harmony, Pa, USA

#42 Blank ATM Card

