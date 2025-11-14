Woman Sets Up A Feeder Cam In Her Yard And The Photos Are Extraordinary (30 New Pics)

Wild birds can be difficult to approach, but capturing them on camera is even more challenging as they often fly away the second they sense you. For Lisa, better known as Ostdrossel, capturing wild birds became a full-time hobby as she even has an ingenious setup that allows her to photograph them from up close without scaring them away. Her homemade feeder camera setup captures incredible pictures of a variety of species remotely as they enjoy tasty bird feed. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s interview with the author!
#1
Image source: ostdrossel
#2
Image source: ostdrossel
#3
Image source: ostdrossel
#4
Image source: ostdrossel
#5
Image source: ostdrossel
#6
Image source: ostdrossel
#7
Image source: ostdrossel
#8
Image source: ostdrossel
#9
Image source: ostdrossel
#10
Image source: ostdrossel
#11
Image source: ostdrossel
#12
Image source: ostdrossel
#13
Image source: ostdrossel
#14
Image source: ostdrossel
#15
Image source: ostdrossel
#16
Image source: ostdrossel
#17
Image source: ostdrossel
#18
Image source: ostdrossel
#19
Image source: ostdrossel
#20
Image source: ostdrossel
#21
Image source: ostdrossel
#22
Image source: ostdrossel
#23
Image source: ostdrossel
#24
Image source: ostdrossel
#25
Image source: ostdrossel
#26
Image source: ostdrossel
#27
Image source: ostdrossel
#28
Image source: ostdrossel
#29
Image source: ostdrossel
#30
Image source: ostdrossel
