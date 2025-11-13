This Woman Set Up A Feeder Cam For Birds In Her Yard, And The Results Are Extraordinary (30 Pics)

Birds have always been a symbol of freedom. But because of their liberating ability to fly, they seem so unreachable and mysterious to us. Luckily there is a way to meet with nature face to face and explore all types of birds in their natural setting without scaring them away or causing any harm.
Lisa, who goes by the name Ostdrossel on her social media, has always been fascinated by nature and different bird types, so when following her love to Macomb County in Michigan from Germany, she had an urge to get a little closer to the colorful birds in her yard that are uncommon in her homeland. She began exploring the ways to make it possible, and as a result, she has thousands of cool photos capturing different gorgeous bird species, their funny expressions, majestic poses, and sometimes crazy behavior. We showed some of her shots on Bored Panda 2 years ago, but since then many more beautiful birds have visited Lisa’s yard for the treat.
While experimenting with all kinds of foods to lure the birds in, she’d also set up up a camera trap that helps her implement her idea of exploring the birds from up close. She uses a bird feeder cam, which consists of a camera box, a macro lens, and an attachable bird feeding platform. She uses a tiny camera equipped with a motion sensor so that when a bird comes to eat, the camera photographs in a non-intrusive way. Her usual evening routine is going through an impressive number of photos taken during the day that can reach up to 7000. A photoshoot takes place every day in Lisa’s yard under any weather conditions.
The birds come back to Lisa‘s yard regularly, and some of them visit so often, you can actually recognize them among the rich gallery and notice their personalities shining through. From goofy doves to sad blue jays to hilarious bluebirds, enjoy the amazing insight into the life of beautiful birds.
More info: ostdrossel.tumblr.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com | Etsy
#1
“The Mourning Doves were especially adorable today.”
Image source: ostdrossel
#2
This bird has teeth!
Image source: ostdrossel
#3
The birds had lots to say today.
Image source: ostdrossel
#4
“Don King came over and performed some seed magic.”
Image source: ostdrossel
#5
Doves in lurve.
Image source: ostdrossel
#6
Someone had moth for lunch.
Image source: ostdrossel
#7
“How I have missed seeing this crest”
Image source: ostdrossel
#8
Incoming gold!
Image source: ostdrossel
#9
Such a charmer.
Image source: ostdrossel
#10
That’s what I call a good hair day.
Image source: ostdrossel
#11
It‘s not too much if you can carry it all at once.
Image source: ostdrossel
#12
Such a friendly, handsome young man.
Image source: ostdrossel
#13
Starling performance art.
Image source: ostdrossel
#14
When times are rough, we need to be there for each other, carry each other.
Image source: ostdrossel
#15
“We were all worshipping the sun today.”
Image source: ostdrossel
#16
Doves can be the picture of pure elegance and beauty. But they are also the biggest goofballs.
Image source: ostdrossel
#17
“Christmas Day brought some visitors that I have not seen at the booth in a while “
Image source: ostdrossel
#18
The Bluebirds seem to have gotten a family discount for hypnosis class.
Image source: ostdrossel
#19
“First Hummingbird pic of the season :) Conditions today are far from perfect, it is rainy and cold, but that also makes the birds hungry and willing to experiment.”
Image source: ostdrossel
#20
The best kind of orange!
Image source: ostdrossel
#21
Fall is definitely her season.
Image source: ostdrossel
#22
“Despite the snow storm, it was such a lovely day today. After a week of not feeding them, they still came back”
Image source: ostdrossel
#23
“I’ve been that excited about food before too.”
Image source: ostdrossel
#24
It looks really cool how the adult feathers are coming in on the Grackles.
Image source: ostdrossel
#25
“More from the vault, and these get me into the mood for spring”
Image source: ostdrossel
#26
“It wasn’t just the weather that made everybody more at ease. It was also that there were hardly any Starling there today. This was one of the only pictures with a Starling I got. It is rather impressive and intimidating, but their presence today was thankfully not.”
Image source: ostdrossel
#27
“This morning was rather cold, and I noticed several Starlings in the yard. The winter crew is slowly settling in.”
Image source: ostdrossel
#28
Be nice to each other and feed the birds!
Image source: ostdrossel
#29
“I woke up to an empty nestbox this morning (Thursday), and can hear the babies softly calling in the trees. They must have fledged very early today. Cannot wait to see them in the yard soon :) The Bluebirds have not fledged today, so Syrup has to wait a bit longer to meet her siblings. I have a feeling it is going to happen tomorrow. Which would be good because we are expecting a heatwave.”
Image source: ostdrossel
#30
“The BBs behaved like the yard is theirs. I don’t blame them and am delighted”
Image source: ostdrossel
Follow Us