Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Is Getting a Sequel Series on Netflix

Hold onto your hats, lads and lasses, because Guy Ritchie’s slick and stylish crime caper, The Gentlemen, is getting a brand-new lease on life as a Netflix series! That’s right. Prepare yourself for another round of London’s shady underworld, new alliances and double-crosses, and a whole lot of high-octane action sequences, all from the comfort of your own couch. The series, also titled The Gentlemen, will be set in the same universe and serve as a sequel to the 2019 movie, continuing the story of the weed empire that Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) built and tried to sell.
Guy Ritchie is the executive producer behind the series and will also be directing the first two episodes. So, we can expect the series to maintain the same unhinged tone and dark humor that made The Gentlemen so much fun. But you may be wondering how The Gentlemen series will connect to the film. Can we expect the film cast to make an appearance? When is the series dropping on Netflix? Here is everything you need to know about The Gentlemen TV series.
What Was ‘The Gentlemen’ Movie About?
It’s been almost five years since The Gentlemen released, so here’s a bit of a refresher on what went down in the movie. The story kicks off when our smooth-talking marijuana kingpin, Mickey Pearson, realizes he’s grown old and tired. He decides to cash in his chips and get out of the underworld game for good, but the news spreads like wildfire, and everyone tries to get a piece of Mickey’s business. A bunch of plot twists, double-crosses, and shootouts later, we see that Mickey is killed by a supposed Russian mafia representative.
However, this turns out to be a fake scene from a screenplay written by Fletcher (Hugh Grant), and Mickey is actually alive and well. Mickey tells Ray (Charlie Hunnam) that he has changed his mind and decided to keep his business. Fletcher rushes to Miramax Studios to try and sell them his screenplay, but he’s surprised to see Mickey there. It turns out Mickey has already sold his own version of the screenplay to Guy Ritchie, the director of the movie. He also says that he has a title for his movie — The Gentlemen — and the film ends with a wink to the audience.
The film was praised for its sharp-witted Tarantino-esque dialogue, nail-biting action scenes, and fast-paced editing that kept everyone on the edge of their seats until the credits rolled. If you haven’t seen the film, think The Nice Guys meets Peaky Blinders meets Kingsman. The film has a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.8/10 on IMDb and is widely regarded as one of Guy Ritchie’s best works.
Plot Details of ‘The Gentlemen’ Series
The Gentlemen Netflix series will follow Eddie Halstead (Theo James), who inherits a large estate from his father, only to discover that it is part of the weed empire owned by Mickey Pearson. Eddie will have to take control of the entire operation, and along the way, he’ll find himself in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone), a power-hungry drug lord determined to take over Mickey’s operation. We’ll also see new players emerge from the shadows, each with their own agenda and their own ruthless tactics.
The series will probably reveal what happened to Mickey and his wife, Rosalind (Michelle Dockery). Did they manage to escape and live happily ever after? Or did their past come back to haunt them? And if the teaser is any indication, the show promises to deliver all this plot infused with even more gangster swagger, bloodshed, and jungle allegories than the film did. All in all, The Gentlemen series is shaping up to be a delightful return to Guy Ritchie’s gangster-film glory days.
When Is the release date for ‘The Gentlemen’ Series?
Mark your calendars for spring because the power struggles reignite in March 2024. That’s right, just a couple of months away, we’ll be treated to eight deliciously dark hour-long episodes set in the gritty underworld of The Gentlemen. While the exact release date isn’t specified yet, we’re sure to get an update soon with the release of a new trailer.
Will Any of ‘The Gentlemen’ Film Cast Be Returning for the Series?
Guy Ritchie has said that the sequel series will be a fresh take on the story with a whole new cast of characters. While none of the cast from the movie is currently reported to appear in the series, we’re really hoping for a cameo from Matthew McConaughey or Charlie Hunnam. Or even Fletcher, it will be interesting to see how our favorite private investigator is doing after the events of the movie.
But even if we don’t get any cameos from the film characters, the show’s cast is already a treat enough. We have the extremely charismatic Theo James leading the story as our protagonist. And then there’s Giancarlo Esposito, the legendary Gus Fring himself, swapping blue meth for green gold as the cop determined to clean up the streets. And, of course, we have Ray Winstone playing the ruthless leader of the rival drug empire. So, stock up on your high-shelf whiskey and cigars for March 2024, and get ready to see who becomes the new king of the jungle! Until the series arrives on Netflix, check out this list of every Guy Ritchie movie ranked from worst to best.
