Drawing Improvements (31 Pics)

Yeah… got something to say…

#1 “Skip Pencil We Got Poeif!” My Meme!

#2 Epic Hyehehe Head

#3 Iffect The Cat! Ofc He Is My Wallpaper!

#4 Guys Don’t Hate On This But I Tried Drawing… *sighs* A Human (May Only Draw Anthro Animal Characters Only Or Msm Stuff

#5 My G’joob Sona!

#6 Another Iffect But With Rae!

#7 Ube The Ringtail Lemur!!

#8 A Picture Of My 2 Favorite Primates!

#9 No Idea Why I Keep Doing It (It’s On The Sign, The Text Is Small) Shhimmer!

#10 My Ferret Oc.. His Name Is Fox!

#11 Blarret Art!

#12 Sox On The Wrong Dimension?

#13 Quibble!

#14 Jovian (Zoboomafoo) Tribute

#15 Sox Is About To Find My Another Interest

#16 Sox And Ghazt!

#17 Rare Plinkajou Drawing!

#18 Epic Hyehehe (Full Body)

#19 Sox Types!

#20 Reedling Drawing (I Actually Loved It)

#21 Woolabee (I Call Him Woolaboy Because I Love Him)

#22 Sagwa Miao Art

#23 Epic Woolabee Art!

#24 Red Pandei!

#25 That Is A Ring Tailed Lemur Levitating

#26 A Red Panda Art!

#27 Foxberry!

#28 Wong Gi!

#29 Tobias With Gear!

#30 Blue Dog And Pink Cat

#31 Reff Art!

Patrick Penrose
