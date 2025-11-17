Hey Pandas, I Know It Is Not Halloween, But What Are You Going To Be? (Closed)

I know, way too early, but for me, OCTOBER IS HALLOWEEN EVERY DAY! So, what are you guys going to wear on Halloween, or what do you want to be for Halloween? After all, it is never too old to celebrate Halloween!
A squid game guard from Squid Game!!!!!!
Micheal Jackson!!! i know how to do the moonwalk and the tiptoe thing too. i already have the squillz and the fit, i just need the white fedora! i’m thinking of doing some skull makeup too!
i wanted to make a cardboard carapace/battle shell(thats also a backpack, i made a whole asś blueprint lol) + plastron so i could dress up as a ninja turtle(ik, ik im obsessed as hell :P) along with a mask and a tech bō as well but i didn’t have the time to :( oh well micheal jackson is good enough
Hopefully a corgi, I’m working on finding a comfy onesie because I’m staying in to hang out with friends
Clown, cute but creepy. Not my choice, going to a themed party. Bonus: my roommate hates of clowns, so I get to scare the c**p out of him.
mojo dojo casa house ken
Probably JD or Heather Chandler. not sure yet. I was Heather C last year but also I look nothing like JD soo 🤷
a witch (ik, one of the classic ones im not creative lol)
Enid Sinclair and my friend is going to be Wednesday Addams
Link from legend of Zelda tears of the kingdom.
I’m going to be a Luna Moth Fairy. I’ve got most of the pieces, and I just need to make my antenna
i have no idea. can you guys give me any ideas?
I’m gonna wear a perry the platypus onesie!!
A Hogwarts student. If anyone’s curious, I’m in Gryffindor
I’m not really dressing up, as my plans for halloween involve handing out candy and watching a movie with my brother or friends, but I’ve got this plastic skeleton hand and a lot of halloween-y earrings, so I’ll be sure to be spooky.
A character I invented, my costume will be black on one side and white on the other.
Nothing. Halloween isn’t really a thing in the UK like in America. But I hope you all have fun.🎃
Funny story so i was talking to my mom and i said jokingly i could be a stoplight but she actually likes the idea and wants me to be a stoplight lol but i think imma be a lego minifigure
MIRACULOUS SIMPLY THE BEST UP TO THE TEST WHEN THINGS GO WRONG MIRACULOUS THE LUCKIEST THE POWER OF LOVE, ALWAYS SO STRONG MIRACULOUUUUUUUUUUS
answer: i’m gonna be ladybug (my bro-bro is cat noir)
A red fox! I have a tail, and am making a mask, and am going to get little claws and fangs!
dead
I agree that October is Halloween every day. I really want to be a moth but my mom and I are designing the costume by ourselves with pretty much no experience and she’s getting increasingly annoyed with the whole project so I might not be dressing up this year :( I live Halloween but I’m trying not to show how much it hurts me because my mom is busy and has other things to worry about.
Errr I haven’t decided yet.
I might be a witch. Or an octopus or smth.
heather chandler aka a mythic b*****
I want to be a sexy forest elf. Probably going to be a teenager tho
taxes. I have a cardboard box labeled taxes with sharpie and two holes for my eyes. i also have a suit that i will be wearing with the box.
