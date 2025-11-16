I Recreated Famous Logos In The Grotesque Art Style Typical For The Middle Ages (10 Pics)

Hello everyone, my name is Ilya Denisov (pseudonym Ilya Stallone). I am the creator of a series of works “Medieval Branding” and I am a person who simply loves both history and art together.

I decided to imagine what the logos of famous modern brands could look like during the Middle Ages. Therefore, I present to you a selection of ten logos that I created.

If you like my work, subscribe to my accounts where I share my artwork, I will be glad for any support!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com

#1 Windows

#2 Burger King

#3 Firefox

#4 Youtube

#5 Puma

#6 Lacoste

#7 Audi

#8 Starbucks

#9 Playboy

#10 Instagram

