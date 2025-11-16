I Recreated Famous Logos In The Grotesque Art Style Typical For The Middle Ages (10 Pics)

Hello everyone, my name is Ilya Denisov (pseudonym Ilya Stallone). I am the creator of a series of works “Medieval Branding” and I am a person who simply loves both history and art together.
I decided to imagine what the logos of famous modern brands could look like during the Middle Ages. Therefore, I present to you a selection of ten logos that I created.
If you like my work, subscribe to my accounts where I share my artwork, I will be glad for any support!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com
#1 Windows
#2 Burger King
#3 Firefox
#4 Youtube
#5 Puma
#6 Lacoste
#7 Audi
#8 Starbucks
#9 Playboy
#10 Instagram
