Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Pickup Line?

Share your best ones, keep them appropriate!
#1
Excuse me, there’s something in your eye…
Nvm, it was just a ✨sparkle✨
#2
Your hand looks heavy.
Let me hold it.
#3
Are you anxiety? ‘Cause you’re making me nervous!
#4
1) Iodine Lutetium Vanadium Uranium
2) Are you Copper and Tellurium? Because you’re CuTe
#5
I with I was thymine so I could be paired with U
#6
Lol okay I have 2
I’m not a photographer, but I can picture you and me together✨ (in an aussie accent ofcc)
This one may trigger some people, but here goes: Are you an American school? ‘Cause I’d like to shoot some kids in you
LMAO
If you got offended by the second one, I’m sorry :(
#7
Since I would be arrested if I so much as say hi to a female, I can only soeculate if this would work. “It must be tiring to carry around all that pretty.”
#8
(this one helped me get together with my gf, true story!)
Hey, I lost my number, can I have yours?
#9
wow, when God made you, he was seriously showing off
(i’m drowning in cheese here)
