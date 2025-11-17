Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Pickup Line?

by

Share your best ones, keep them appropriate!

#1

Excuse me, there’s something in your eye…

Nvm, it was just a ✨sparkle✨

#2

Your hand looks heavy.

Let me hold it.

#3

Are you anxiety? ‘Cause you’re making me nervous!

#4

1) Iodine Lutetium Vanadium Uranium
2) Are you Copper and Tellurium? Because you’re CuTe

#5

I with I was thymine so I could be paired with U

#6

Lol okay I have 2

I’m not a photographer, but I can picture you and me together✨ (in an aussie accent ofcc)

This one may trigger some people, but here goes: Are you an American school? ‘Cause I’d like to shoot some kids in you

LMAO

If you got offended by the second one, I’m sorry :(

#7

Since I would be arrested if I so much as say hi to a female, I can only soeculate if this would work. “It must be tiring to carry around all that pretty.”

#8

(this one helped me get together with my gf, true story!)

Hey, I lost my number, can I have yours?

#9

wow, when God made you, he was seriously showing off

(i’m drowning in cheese here)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
