Someone Online Asked, “Who Is The Most Famous Person In Your Family?”, And 30 Delivered

It’s always exciting to see someone famous in a place where you didn’t expect them to be. But what if that well-known person is related to you? Reddit user @LoveSimpleHacks decided to ask people online who is the most famous person in their family. The question that received more than 11k upvotes was answered by folks who not only revealed the names of their celebrity relatives but also shared some additional information about them.
The list not only includes some well-known names of artists and performers but also scientists and politicians. Some people also shared interesting examples of their relatives who are known for their sports and creative achievements.
Which one of these do you find most interesting? Do you have someone famous in your family that could be added to the list? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
More Info: Reddit
#1
My great great grandfather is Samuel Morse. The man who invented Morse code. And go figure, I work as a fiber optic technician. Communications runs in the family.
Image source: coongr8, Mathew Brady
#2
Some elder family members started a genealogy search in case we descended from royalty.
Turns out we come from an infamous gang of highland horse thieves.
Image source: PunkRockFatBeats, Chris Booth
#3
My grandmother was the voice of Betty Rubble… And the blue bonnet chicken in fog horn leg horn, and little red riding hood on bugs bunny (and witcheepoo), and tweetys grandma (along with other women who voiced her) and she was on i love lucy, and she had her own show called Petticoat junction, and she was on Burns & Allen.. and.. so… so.. so many more. Oh, and my grandfather was Red Ryder on TV.
Image source: Chalky_Cupcake, Screen Gems
#4
My autistic sister who is the 3rd best paralympic skiier in Sweden
Image source: Flame_Boi, Gary Lerude
#5
You know that really famous photo of a bunch of construction workers sitting on a beam at the top of a in progress building in NY from the 30s having lunch? My great grand father is one of those men.
Called “lunch atop a skyscraper”
Image source: Main-Yogurtcloset-82, Charles Clyde Ebbets
#6
My dads great uncle, Charlie Becker, was the Mayor of Munchkinland in the original Wizard of Oz. (He also doubled as a flying monkey!)
Image source: JayzWishHeWereMe, Harris & Ewing
#7
Not famous in the traditional sense, but I have 4 uncles in my family who are world renowned physicians. One has a patent that is used world wide in cardiac surgery. Another just won India’s second most prestigious award for citizens’ distinguished service from the President of India himself. Another is retired but used to be the personal physician to the Royal House of Bhutan. The last is one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the world. Pretty astounding achievements in their fields.
Image source: dhalsim282, Yuya Tamai
#8
Grandpa’s cousin performed 1st successful heart transplant
Image source: Adonis6969, AlbertaAndMe
#9
My stepbrother was the guy who dove into the wedding cake in the “November Rain” video.
Image source: Jillredhanded, Guns N’ Roses
#10
We have the voice of Homer Simpson in our family! Dan Castellaneta.
And my grandpa was the first person to import Nike in Africa. Not famous, but pretty cool.
Image source: shaunibauni, Kevin Stockdale
#11
Eartha Kitt is my great aunt, so… yeah
Image source: LongWaysForResults, Eartha Kitt
#12
Robert de niro is my uncle in law
Image source: Oscar5434xdx, che
#13
One of my great-great uncles escaped from a maximum security jail (Texas, 1920s) and was never caught. He lived under an assumed name for 30 years or so after.
Image source: Actual-Being4079, Sara
#14
Alec Guiness. He is a great great uncle of mine. Most famous in film for playing Obi Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy.
Image source: sounds_kinda_salty, Allan warren
#15
My dad was an animator and worked on several kids shows like Hey Arnold, SpongeBob, Simpsons etc. His name was super memorable and when I told people my age his name many remembered it from the credits of those shows! He passed away last year young (59) of a random accident
Image source: pumpkin_pasties, Nickelodeon
#16
I have two Nobel prize winners in my extended family, JJ Thomson and George Paget Thomson
Image source: dashboardbythelight
#17
My great uncle designed outfits for Princess Diana
Image source: Melodic-Material, Eva Rinaldi
#18
My great-grandmother was Charlie Chaplins niece.
Image source: tired_gnome, Cassowary Colorizations
#19
Sadly me, I’ve been on American Ninja warrior for about 20 seconds after competing 5 times lol.
Image source: RojerLockless, American Ninja Warrior
#20
My mum’s stepdad is a famous British painter, who’s son to another famous British painter, who is grandson to Sigmund Freud
Image source: hawkeneye1998bs, Veroraz
#21
my second cousin is Simon Le bon (the lead singer from Duran Duran) never actually met the dude but still pretty cool
Image source: The_Absent_One, Luz A. Villa
#22
My great aunt helped develop build and maintain the body suits for the first live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Probably as close to fame as we get
Image source: Megalon84, ~ tOkKa
#23
Hans Zimmer is my grandmothers brother by adoption
Image source: vik42069, Hans Zimmer
#24
Well, if very distant cousins count, I’ve recently found out that I’m related to Emmanuel Macron, the current French President, but you have to go back to the 17th century to find the link.
Image source: KeterLordFR, Arno Mikkor, EU2017EE Estonian Presidency
#25
My uncle founded Pickleball.
Image source: Tall_guy82, TheVillagesFL
#26
My aunt worked for Katherine Hepburn and her husband was a part time actor
He had a part role in the movie moonstruck that Cher won a Oscar for
Image source: CaliforniaAudman13, pxhere
#27
I’m third cousins to John Stamos.
#28
My great-great-great-great whatever grandfather was part of Queen Victoria’s staff, so prolly that.
Image source: Aggressive_Cherry_81, shining.darkness
#29
Living? I have a cousin who won an Emmy. No one would know her name though because she is a producer. She used to produce for letterman.
Image source: KirkPicard, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
#30
The cook on the old Western show Rawhide.
Image source: Classic_Head3437, CBS Television Distribution
Follow Us